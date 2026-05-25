They all are. This is the moment we inhabit.

I told you last Friday that I was going up to Makerfield to campaign for Restore Britain in the upcoming byelection. Oh dear. Look what happened.

Whilst I was knocking on doors to talk about the party I was interviewed and went viral by accident. Why did over 40 million people bother to watch me?

I think I know why this Makerfield moment went worldwide. It’s not about me, and it is not really my moment.

I should never have left the Shire.

It is our moment, as we all know we have to have radical change or we are finished.

I tried to give a reasonable view of the mad system which is ruining all our lives.

I go on about a lot of issues in that video. As my wife will wearily tell you, I have been going on about a lot of this for a long time.

In this post I give a bit more depth on some of the things I said in a video which has struck a chord with millions of people across the globe.

I also dispense career advice.

CONTENTS

Introduction - restoring our lives

What is the economy for?

A Beacon of Hope

IDEAS IN DEPTH

AGAINST THE POLITICS OF NATIONAL SUICIDE

MAD WARS

HOW REGIME CHANGE RUINED THE WEST

REMIGRATION

THE RULE BY MEDIA

THE POSTWAR LIBERAL SYSTEM

A MISSION BEYOND MONEY - RESTORING OUR PEOPLE

A POLITICAL ECONOMY BEYOND LIBERALISM

RESTORING OUR LIVES

The moment we inhabit is one of a growing sense of crisis. Millions of us worldwide, especially in the West, realise the old system isn’t working - for us.

The Line Goes Up whilst we all go down, and so does everything of value in our lives. This moment is one in which we are realising how the way our economics and politics have ruled us has also impoverished us. We are sick of being lectured by grifters who monetise the ruin of our lives, selling us false hope with empty slogans, and going on to fill the pockets of their friends.

This way of doing business has left us in poverty in terms of money and meaning, and the old system has no solutions because it is itself the cause of all these problems.

Line goes up. Everything else goes down.

WHAT IS THE ECONOMY FOR?

The question I was trying to ask is - what is our economy for?

If it views our people as replaceable and human life as something to be bought or discarded as a matter of convenience then we are for the purposes of the economy and nothing more.

The question people are coming to ask is “what is our politics for?” Our elections don’t produce change and that’s why so many people don’t vote in them. That is what they are for - to continue the system as before.

We are all beginning to realise this. The crisis will get worse, and so more people will come to ask whether we can have an economy and politics that works for us, instead of being indentured to the one we have. If the answer is no, there is no hope.

But the answer is in fact “Yes”.

I think that answer is the reason that, nationally and internationally, belief in Restore Britain is surging. When people hear about the party, they recognise it is here to answer the questions that everyone is asking but which will never be addressed - or even mentioned - by the parties promoted on television.

Restore is here to save the nation, which is our people. It is the response to the case made by reality, and we have to do better than the State we are in today.

For the sake of our children, who are the future of our people, we must take back the State from the economics and politics of mass destruction.

Restore Britain is a beacon of hope in these dark times, and that is why the Makerfield Moment has echoed around the world.

We all know that McFeel

A SYSTEM OF NATIONAL SUICIDE

The mad system is not working - for us. It is working for the elites who rule and police it. The crises it creates are also forms of business, which degrade our lives.

Here is one take on why political economy matters. The debt based international economic model produces the political beliefs and parties of Liberal democracy.

This essay explains how this has created a system which hates anything and anyone good.

Every evil is justified with reference to the economy. If the economy is replacing our nations with a borderless supermarket browsed by mutually hostile strangers, what good does it do? It is replacing us, too. We must get rid of it or it will do for us all. The economy views us all as disposable consumer units.

This crisis gives us the chance to dispose of it - for good.

I believe Restore Britain is the only party which will save the nation, and which dares to recognise and correct all the insanity I mention in this brief summary.

MAD WARS

I went on about mad wars. I have written for years for LifeSiteNews and on this Substack about them.

Recently I explained the literally insane technique used to create and escalate the war in Ukraine.

I argue how these mad wars change our political and media culture at home, too, resulting in the promotion of mass destruction as a sort of State religion.

One reason you will not have heard of me is my extensive coverage of Israel’s wars, too. Which brings us to how regime change has ruined the West.

Life is full of mysteries.

REGIME CHANGE

The regime change era has changed our regime from a stable and relatively happy array of nations into a permanent state of emergency. It has left the West financially and morally bankrupt.

Alongside mad foreign wars which drive mass migration, our regime has been changed through the sponsorship of social revolution by the same machinery of power which launches wars abroad.

Here is a treatment of Regime Change: The Ruin of the West

Here is one which focuses on Britain

REMIGRATION

One of the ways our regime has changed is mass migration. The mass migration crisis has become an industry in itself. It is a human trafficking enterprise on a vast scale, partnered with NGOs and the Western states who started the wars.

Regime change wars began the mass migration era, establishing routes and regimens which opened the floodgates to rapid demographic replacement.

There is no future for any of us in the West without remigration. By the time my son is my age, he will be in an ethnic minority in his own country.

If the economic system demands we are replaced forever in our own home, then the economic system is the problem - not us.

With many people talking about civil war I wrote an essay on violence. In it, I explain why we must avoid violence at all costs, showing how we can instead build for political victory. If we do not win, we are finished as a people.

For a sobering example of domestic social revolution, look what has happened to the Left.

THE RULE BY MEDIA

I go on about political technique, which means how political power is refined to better rule us.

The idea being we don’t find out how it works, or that it is there at all.

This power is everywhere today, and so it is invisible - until you think about it. Then you disagree with it, and then it punishes you.

It is remarkable how few people realise that the power of making people believe things is the power to rule.

This is how we are ruled and so this is also why we don’t see it. Most if not all of our beliefs have been supplied to us by a mass culture produced to make belief in the liberal system.

I have written a lot on the use of mass culture to make belief in the liberal system, which is a detailed explanation of the rule by media.

Here I explain how our mass culture is also a form of propaganda.

Here I go into how this was developed in the early 20th century:

…and in this report I show how this is used to elevate the political beliefs of Liberalism to the status of religion. That’s why we seem to be ruled by a mad cult, because in fact, we are. And if you point that out they call you a loony.

Finally, I argue this creates a sort of ruling social algorithm, which is now being digitised. This is the reason the same terms and conditions apply in online as well as offline “community standards” these days.

Our lives are being standardised by this process, which is processing us.

This applies to the “food for thought” you are supplied, too. We are saturated with toxic trash.

THE POSTWAR LIBERAL SYSTEM

I also showed how the liberal system was the God that Failed Twice - as it collapsed the first time it was tried, a hundred years ago.

It is collapsing again now.

If you would like to read it, I have written a Brief History of Liberal Democracy. In it, I argue it is a revolutionary system intended to replace our civilisation with itself, and was set up by international financiers, propagandists and technocrats to do precisely that.

This is why anyone who talks about reality honestly is framed as an enemy.

The international liberal order is dissolving now. It is running out of money, power, and belief, which means a lot of people will suddenly have nothing to believe in.

As a result I warn you of why a lot of people may break down mentally as a result.

THE SOCIAL MISSION OF RESTORATION

I also argue you should see these people not as political enemies, but as captives and casualties of a machinery of power which set out to remake them in its own image, thereby making them dependent on itself.

If we are to restore our nations and secure a future worth the name for our children, we must help the wounded and try to heal the sick - as so many of our people have fallen victim to a dying machinery of mass destruction.

We have a mission to rebuild the economy and rescue it from scam economics. We also have a mission beyond money - to restore the dignity of our people and rescue them from madness, dependency, addiction and hopelessness.

Finally, as an introduction to an economics and politics beyond Liberalism I presented the political economy of the traditional Catholic Church.

It is a blueprint for the rescue of our Christian civilisation from evil and insanity.

We have been ruled into this mess by decisions and make belief. We can take better decisions. We can do better than make belief.

For the sake of our children we must do better than this.

We are going to win.

Since becoming infamous by mistake I have attracted a lot of new readers. I apologise to my regular subscribers for this self-indulgent summary, but I provide it as I think it my duty to explain what I am on about and why.

I do this to try to promote understanding of the causes of the terrible effects we inhabit, as this is the first step towards removing them - for the good of all.

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