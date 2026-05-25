Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spiff's avatar
Spiff
1d

Good stuff, Frank. A few more introductions to the broad ideas may help. I know you have went over it before, but I am sure breaking down some of what you said in the video would be useful to many. As you allude to, a great many people are captured by a narrative machine they are unaware of. Opposing replacement migration is racist, for example. They need to hear a credible alternative.

Your video was excellent, and richly deserves its viral status. You summarize well.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Frank Wright and others
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
1d

Amazing interview - possibly the longest rant ever recorded. I am exhausted just watching it on the sofa. You are ready for Trevor Phillips on Sky next. It prompted me to go look up the difference between Restore and Reform. You are right. The U.K. could be finished quite soon and that is not a good outcome. Restore could become Rebuild. Not to be confused with build back better - the crowd who burned it all down. Perhaps you could pardon Julian Assange and make him Minister for Transparency (if you win). I do not vote in the U.K. but if I did I would elect Frank Wright Prime Minister for the next 10 years. Please abolish the monarchy and make Buckingham Palace a memorial to the Epstein/Andrew victims. You don’t need to make it a campaign promise - just do it on day 1.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Frank Wright
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture