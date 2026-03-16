The detached signifier as political messaging

Why does no one know what is going on? Why does the US government seem to be the least informed about the effects it has caused?

Today I will do two things. One, I will say what I think is going to happen next.

Two, I will give you a preview of my new book. I am writing a political economy for the post-populist politics of the West.

Been there, done that

This bit is about why our economics, politics and culture have degenerated into senseless moral nihilism. I say this is the inevitable result of the permanent state of exception produced by the political technique of the 20th century.

This brief essay (3min read) will explain to you why some people can see reality and why many people - especially the ruling elite - can’t.

It’s not rocket science.

Which, it now appears, the ruling elite can’t understand either. lol.

1: WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN NEXT

Here is my brief summary of the immediate future.

I say the enemy propaganda known as reality is incoming like a truth nuke to glass the entire American system.

No sources. There is a reason I predicted what was going to happen a long time ago (and a short time ago as well). Predictive power directly correlates to descriptive power.

That means the closer your descriptions correspond to what is the better you can see what will be. I explain how this works in the essay in part 2. It’s not just me. Anyone who can still see what reality and being really are knows all this.

Anyway here is the news for the next two weeks:

Donald Trump is now flatly denying reality

USG has lost control of events

USG is not serving American interests

Reality is going to appear in the US and Western mainstream media

Americans especially are going to be very cross as a result

The true cost will make the war appear an act of reckless treason

The war is lost, the only question now is the cost

Wait till you find out they’ve been making money out of it too etc

This will be a tremendous shock to many people so be prepared to help

(It will also make things and people very unstable)

You can probably work the rest out yourselves. This process started on Sunday, by the way. Brace for impact.

The truth about this war is far worse than most people know and soon they will.

Reality is providing the necessary correction and this process cannot be stopped.

Updoot: it doesn’t work anymore. Reality has won.

Now here is a bit about the political technique of counter-reality.

If you want to know why our culture is morally and actually blind, as well as bankrupt in every sense, consider the following. It will explain some of the reasons why nothing is true and everything but the truth is permitted.

Le product of cultural production.

I am paywalling this as a duty to my paid subscribers. Also, because the orginal work below the line is the product of a lifetime.

If you would like to read it but cannot pay, send me an email and if I believe you I will let you in. Might take time to reply, don’t have a lot of time right now.