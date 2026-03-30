Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Peter Matz's avatar
Peter Matz
10h

"There is nothing to equal the metaphysics and political economy of the Catholic tradition." Amen to that.

I highly recommend studying the Summa Theologiae to anyone who can in these coming days of unrest and mental turmoil. I have just started to myself, and the incredibly practical insights into reality and human nature are the education I always needed and never received. Better late than never!

There's nothing like being aligned with reality for living in it well.

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J Scott's avatar
J Scott
11h

It is all the fruits of the Enlightenment and the French revolution.

This is the end state of "state" as god.

It failed. You cannot destroy your way to utopia.

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