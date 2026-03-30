The regime which causes personal and world crisis also monetises the effects. Many politicians now promote drug legalisation.

This essay is a brief introduction to the concept of the state religion, showing how and why the religious, political, media and public culture of the United States has become so corrupted.

I am writing a post-populist political economy which examines in its first part the role of belief in political technique. This is my second post on that subject.

The regime is collapsing now and so are all the beliefs it supplied to manufacture its legitimacy. I think this essay might help you to understand what has happened to your world and how to cope with that.

The regime that changed the most was ours. It is about to change again.

Think of the Soviet Union and its end. Now think again.

CONTENTS

Introduction and overview of the State of the United States

The role of the State Religion in the world crisis

What is a State Religion?

What is the State Religion of the USA?

The Rainbow Regime and the Zionist Regime are the Same Regime

Why hypersexuality was promoted by regime change

The refugees from reality crisis

How consumers are consumed

Regime change and critical theory - destruction as progress cult

This is true. Being a good person is looksmaxxing for the wise and the just.

Introduction

The Zionist corruption of American culture (its Christianity, media, politics, propaganda, military strategy and tactics, and the financialisation of everything including human life and disaster) is a late phase of cultural production. For over 70 years the US has waged “organised political warfare” on its subject populations, selling the agenda of the elite as the cultural default and a political religion. This itself is a refinement of a technique developed in the 1910s-20s, inspired by people in the 19th century like Matthew Arnold.

This is real. Click the image to the White House twitter account which reposted this from Donald Trump.

What you are seeing today is the total consumption of American culture by the State Religion.

This State Religion is made up of the the beliefs necessary to shape public compliance with decades of regime change.

On the surface, what has happened is that Israeli culture has become US culture.

The Christianity of Americans is now Zionist. The political culture is dominated by the Israel lobby. The media - likewise. The military and propaganda strategy and tactics are lifted directly from the Israelis, too.

The example given above by Donald Trump, published today, shows that the US grand strategy of the war is also that of the Israelis.

There are, have been and will be no “negotiations” with Iran. The news about talks is simply not true.

The reality is this war was begun by Israel to realise its dream of becoming the regional power. The war is a disaster and realising this by force is now recognised by the Israelis to be impossible.

As I explained in my last post, Netanyahu has now said the goal of the war is to reroute all oil and gas through Israel. This is also impossible, but it explains why the Israelis are urging the destruction of all oil and gas and civilian infrastructure in the region. This is to make it all unusable.

The new war aim is destruction, which is the business of regime change.

I believe this is not the real plan. I believe the plan is simply to destroy as much as possible, as the Israelis realise they are being destroyed and it is their intention that we are also destroyed as much as possible along with them.

For this reason I call this the Economic Samson Option.

I explain this so you can understand what the State Religion of the Regime Change Regime is doing, what it has produced and what it will continue to do.

It is a weapon of mass destruction presented as progress, as the defence of democracy. It is also a business. That business is the basis of the political economy of the regime, and it is the reason why America is now bankrupt.

Public opinion is produced in the same way with the same results.

What is a State Religion?

The State Religion is produced by the manufacture and sale of public opinions elevated to the status of religious belief.

In the USA and in the wider West, the State Religion has subtracted Christ from Christianity and supplied political beliefs in His place.

The State Religion is the marketing of beliefs aligned with the interests of the ruling elite. Populations which consume these consumer products are consumed by them, as in every other case of consumer identity.

What is the State Religion of the USA?

Superficially the current State Religion of the USA is evangelical prosperity Zionism. This appears to be a radical shift from the former State Religion of rainbow flags, open borders and deindustrialisation.

Both of these State Religions promote the same agenda. That agenda is the agenda of the regime change regime.

The new one promotes the cause, the older one promoted the effects of the regime change regime.

Politico, June 2022. Search “Blinken” on my Substack for more on political corruption in the regime change regime.

THE RAINBOW REGIME RELIGION

The rainbow flag business promoted the effects of regime change as a public good, advertising the welcoming of human trafficking through mass migration flows as a sign of virtue, and the industrial decline of the West as progress.

Both of these were caused by the financialisation of permanent war. The regime change wars caused the mass migrations. The enormous debts were caused by the wars, whoe costs were met by the same hyper-financialisation of everything which replaced the real economy of industry and manufacturing with the fake economy of services and cheap, imported consumer goods.

Hypersexual lifestyles are promoted as liberating for women and men - and children. See Judith Butler, Wilhelm Reich on the latter.

HYPERSEXUAL REFUGEE CRISIS

The regime change regime changed our regimes more than any other. As it replaced normal life with a nightmare, it provided avenues of escape into dreams of desire. This process can be understood as a second refugee crisis.

Regime change has made Western populations into refugees from reality.

This explains why homosexual and trans lifestyles have been virally promoted throughout the consumer nihilist mass culture of the West.

The psychological technique of consumer nihilism is evident in the promotion of hypersexualised liftestyles as it is elsewhere in consumer identity marketing.

Orgasm addict Buzzcocks - 1977 debut single

As meaning and value and beauty are subtracted from your life by the machinery of the monetisation of crisis and its propaganda, you are encouraged to seek refuge within your desires. This monetises escapism, providing an income stream from the large scal refugee-from-reality crisis created by the political economy of permanent war on our civilisation.

As things get worse, you sell people various means of self indulgence in products and practices and perspectives, so they have a range of alternatives to choose from when reality becomes unpleasant. This includes sex, drugs, gambling, therapy and other forms of monetised addiction lifestyles.

See also political beliefs

BRANDING - how consumers are consumed

We wear and consume brands to say and display something about ourselves, to others as to ourselves. The more you do this, the more of you is consumed by the brand. You are a Coke person, a Burger King preferrer, you consume and are consumed by the opinions of your preferred podcaster. You consume the news and regurgiate its views as your view.

In the internet age you can find a view which suits you to refute other views. This cafeteria mentality is the popular mentality today.

Ultimately, what is preferred is usually one of many perspectives providing an alternative structure of reality to inhabit, by which you organise your feelings about yourself and the world.

In this contest what is true becomes indistinguishable from any other point of view. The result is decoherence - the archimedean point vanishes. There is no agreement possible on the nature of reality. This helps the system of destruction, as no one can agree on what is really happening and why.

Belief becomes an hallucination marketplace.

The prosperity evangelism of the USA is also an example of subjective preference religion.

DESTRUCTION AS A PROGRESS CULT

Incidentally the destruction of the popular concept of consensus reality is the ultimate goal of the critical theory of Judith Butler and the gender theory of Gayle Rubin. This makes the changing of your regime marketable to progressives as well as to conservatives.

There is bolshevism and zionism, there is the tension between these wings of the regime change regime to precipitate pantomime elections, there is social justice and military vengeance.

There is something for everyone.

You may not identify as a man or as a woman or as some other nationality because you say so, but it is very likely that your identity has in some way been marketed to you in the same way and through the same technique.

We identify as informed, we identify as good, each according to their preference.

The left used to make memes like this before it was consumed by the state religion.

WHAT IS YOU AND WHAT IS TRUE?

If you would like to know whether or indeed how far this applies to you, consider how many of your opinions and beliefs can be described as messages from their sponsors.

Some - very few - messages are in fact true. Horizontal information warfare makes this extremely difficult to detect, as the horizon is limitless, all encompassing, can never be grasped and to approach it in the hope of doing so is to exhaust yourself in the effort.

Making all information into one dimension with nothing but preference as a guide is to say all points of view grant the same sight of reality, whereas in fact most are crafted to be alternatives. Think of them as pictures you put up over your window to the world. They occupy the frame and the space of your view of reality by covering it up.

To each his own wallpaper. We are encouraged to furnish our inner and outer lives with the output of consumer cultural production.

Beauty and horror will be revealed in the great disenchantment.

Endgame: What does it all mean?

This is not to say all people are stupid or anything as crass as that. It is to say this is the supermarketplace of ideas and beliefs, which offers you a means of buying into a sense of being and reality which takes you out of them.

As things become more confusing and disturbing the appeal intensifies.

You cannot blame people for seeking these refuges from reality. We have all been schooled both in school and outside of it to do so, all of our lives. This is the political technique of the 20th century and it is coming to an end.

When people realise how the regime works, it won’t.

The intrusion of reality cannot be stopped. The transmission of the spellbinding market spectacle is being interrupted by events.

The signal is drowning out the noise. Consequences have arrived which limit the fantasy of perpetual self indulgence without consequence.

This is the great realignment of our times - the reconciliation with reality. It will finish the regime change regime by collapsing popular belief in its idols, forever.

Thank you if you pay me for my work. I have decided not to paywall this as I think it might be helpful for people to understand what is happening to them.

If you would like to support my work you can do so here.

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