Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Clay's avatar
Clay
1d

Working the fields and petting cats doesn't seem so bad...

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Stan's avatar
Stan
1d

I "liked" this, but I don't like it. :-((((((((((((((((

Thank you for reporting reality.

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