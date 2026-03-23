I have made a better version of this meme but it is career ending.

This 15 minute post is about what is happening in the war.

It shows how the war escalated, and why even if the war stopped now you can expect severe disruption to your way of life and what this means for you.

The major global supply chain has been cut in the Middle East and is likely to vanish in the next few days.

Food, fuel and fertiliser supplies will abruptly stop.

Why is this happening?

Here is what to expect from the cascade of consequences initiated by Israel’s war on Iran and its actions in it.

IN BRIEF - The cascading crisis can be described as an Economic Samson Option - the aim is to internationalise the destructive effects of this war.

Ben “Nothing to see in the Epstein Files” Shapiro, Laura “Trump called me first after launching the war” Loomer, Randy “Lock Americans up for 5 years for antisemitism” Fine, Mark “Israel is MAGA” Levin, Ted “I worship Israel not Jesus” Cruz, and thanaterotic homosexual death cult leader Lindsey Graham.

CONTENTS

Context

Why our war news is lies

Atrocity propaganda and you

Trump’s lies

We have been psychologically disarmed

WHY THERE IS NO PAYWALL ON THIS POST

War News

How this began

Who started the Doom Loop?

Attempts to globalise Israel’s war

Calculating the costs

Why this is happening

Why would Israel do this?

The Economic Samson Option

What if the war stops now?

Escalation in motion

European civilisation: how it started, where its going.

Why the war news is lies

The media is lying to you and so is Donald Trump. This is not just business as usual. The US regime has adopted the messaging and military strategy of the Israelis, who are running the show.

Israel lies about everything and commits mass destruction in all its “wars”, intentionally destroying schools, hospitals, water supplies and killing civilians.

This is what is happening in Lebanon, in the West Bank, and in Iran.

Most of the messaging out of the White House is to mask the crisis from the markets and the general public. This won’t work for much longer.

Since day 1 Donald Trump has kept saying the war is won or will be over soon.

What else has he been saying?

Atrocity propaganda and you

The Israeli method of “hasbara” produces atrocity propaganda to demonise targeted populations.

Iranians deserve to be massacred because they “cut women in half” and “chop babies’ heads off” says Donald Trump. These are lies, and they are the same kind of lies Israel told about October 7th, which Trump cited here.

Donald Trump’s vicious lies

Trump was captured on camera saying this on March 8th.

What is more, why he said this is important.

He was asked a very specific question about military actions which have produced the Economic Samson Option.

“Iran today has accused you of hitting a desalination plant. And they said that might open the door to other strikes on infrastructure….”

Iran reported an attack on its desalination plant on March 7th. Here is a report on why this is a serious escalation which could leave much of the Middle East simply uninhabitable within days.

Trump replied to this by linking Iran to the debunked Israeli atrocity propaganda on the October 7th 2023 attacks.

Trump did not answer the question. That question is the question of whether the global supply chain continues, and it is very likely now that the answer is no.

If Trump had taken this question seriously two weeks ago this would not be happening now.

Atrocity propaganda permissions atrocities.

97 percent of casualties in Lebanon right now are estimated to be civilians. Priests are killed, homes bulldozed, almost a million displaced. Israel’s policy is to level Southern Lebanon like Gaza.

Ynet (Israeli media) report , March 14th

Palestinians including Christians and Catholics deserve to die because “there are no innocent civilians in Gaza”, as we were told by Israel’s lawyer.

Are you white? You deserve to suffer because of the holocaust.

Children at St Porphyrios Church, Gaza.

Why Can’t We See Reality? Unilateral Disarmament

Western mass culture is a form of psychological warfare on its own people. One effect it has caused has been to make a virtue of unilaterally disarming yourself, mentally speaking.

The liberal system has trained us to believe that all people are the same and we all see the world, and each other, in broadly the same way.

This is a fatal mistake to make.

Making a virtue of this mistake explains why so few people can explain what is happening now, because it does not make sense to them that such senseless destruction could be planned by anyone, for any reason. Most people in the West will simply take refuge in some copetake or other, and call anyone who can see reality a loony. Until they see reality themselves, and then they will go mad.

People are not equal in their moral and intellectual capacities, different peoples reason differently, tribal customs vary, others do not see you as you see them, the story of one tribe is not that of another, beliefs about the end of the world are not universal, nor is the belief in the equal value of human life, and so on.

This was explained by Pope Leo XIII in his excellent political economy. The Church teaches that any system predicated on the false god of equality will collapse into disorder, morally and socially.

While you can, read my series on the Catholic Social Teaching here.

It will explain to you where the West went wrong, and how everything was corrupted from the nature of reality and being to the reduction of the value of human life to price. It also shows you how we restore our civilisation.

This is an insight into the political technique of the 20th century

I thought I should paywall this in recognition of those who pay me for my work. It takes a long time and is in some cases the result of many years’ experience.

On reflection I think this too important to paywall and therefore if you can support me please do as I will continue to bring you updates as long as I can.

I have correctly predicted what would be in the news for the past month and that demonstrates the value of my information. Here you can find out what is coming and why - if it matters to you.

How did all this begin?

Reports emerging today show Israel was actively promoting violence in the bazaari protests in Iran, which initially began over the cost of living due to US sanctions demanded by the Israel lobby.

I told you this before the reports came out.

Further reports show a signalling station operating out of Berlin to send coded messages to assets in Iran.

Israel demanded, planned and started the war in Iran after 40 years of pressure on the USA to do so.

The Trump admin reportedly refused strikes on oil, gas and water desalination plants because it would lead to the collapse of the global economy. Israel did it anyway and apparently Trump was upset about this.

The US did fire two Tomahawk missiles into a school on day 1, however, killing around 170 people. Most of the victims were children.. I’m not going to publish the pictures because they are horrific. There’s a documentary. You can see a few minutes of it here.

Donald Trump said Iran did it.

Israel killed the Supreme Leader and members of his family. Khamenei forbade Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Israel then killed the only real hope for peace when it assassinated Larjani. Having made peace impossible, it began the war convinced it would win not only this battle, but the historic prize of regional domination that victory would deliver.

Israel started this and it will not stop unless it is stopped. Iran is fighting for survival, not for headlines and a foreign lobby. This war will not end until the threat posed to the Iranians is gone. There will be no negotiations as the US/Israel repeatedly murders all the negotiators.

Donald Trump told a joke about that on March 20th as he announced victory once again.

“There’s nobody to talk to” he said, because he has killed everyone.

Why did the war start now?

Israel and its lobby knew that unconditional US support for Israel had no future. US public opinion had plummeted, with young Americans especially showing a lack of enthusiasm for permanent war and genocide. This was Israel’s last chance, it gambled and it has lost. Why? Israel believed its own bullshit.

Wow if only you got told this in school. Or ever. By anyone.

Why did Trump do it? He has been paid and probably blackmailed as well. He is terrified of being assassinated. Who would do such a thing?

The US military strategy seems insane. In fact, it appears to be trans-sane and this is not a recent development.

According to a former US Chief of Staff to the Secretary of State, Donald Rumsfeld once said

“I don’t run my building. Mossad does.”

Rumsfeld identified in public as the US defence chief in the 1970s and 1990s.

Traditional Catholics suffered the lowest rates of mental illness under lockdown.

Who started the doom loop of destruction?

Israel.

Israel is the most likely candidate for striking the water desalination plant in Qeshm, one of five the Iranians claimed were struck. Israel then bombed the oil refinery beside Tehran. It is Israeli doctrine to destroy civilian infrastructure in war. This is called the Dahiyeh Doctrine.

Israel cut power to the desalination plant supplying Gaza on March 10th, three days after the strike on Iran.

Israel appears to have then struck gas and oil facilities in the Gulf states too, with refineries on fire and Iran denying responsibility (for example, the attack on the main Saudi Arabian oil refinery in the first round of oil strikes).

Israel then struck the Pars gas field and installation in Iran. This gas field is shared by Qatar, and so is the plant. The life of Qatar as a nation depends on this.

Following this, Iran announced it would attack oil and gas facilities in retaliation. Iran declares targets in advance and has reliably struck where and when it said it would.

Trump said Israel had “violently lashed out” in attacking Pars, with a “rift” between the US and Israel over attacks on oil, gas and water desalination plants in Iran. Trump told the Israelis to stop. Why?

The result would be retaliatory strikes on these installations across the middle east, threatening the collapse of the US system’s economy and global supply chain.

That is what is happening now.

Although Donald Trump has announced a “five day pause” on strikes on Iran which would escalate to total regional destruction of infrastructure, did the Israelis listen to him when they started it? No.

Attempts to globalise Israel’s war

A reported launch of missiles to the US base of Diego Garcia was claimed to have come from Iran.

This claim was widely reported by pro-Israeli channels. No-onehas produced any evidence of the attack, which was denied by Iran.

This appears to be an attempt to mobilise European nations into this suicidal war, which have refused to do so, so far. There will be other attempts.

This story presents Iranian missiles as a threat to Europe just as they are now to Israel (since it started the war).

It is Israel’s grand strategy to globalise its wars, exporting its own permanent state of emergency to the West, as I have explained in my journalism.

The Institute for the Study of War supplies much of the war news to Western media - this war, all the others.

Find out who runs that here. Protip: It’s a family business. Like the Cosa Nostra.

The ISW is run by the Kagan family - “neocon” warmongers. Robert Kagan is Victoria Nuland’s husband. ISW markets wars started by the war mafia. It’s a big business.

How can the cost be calculated?

Here is the most detailed breakdown of damage, costs and supply chain disruptions I can find on the internet.

Here is a meme showing you the effects. Europe not pictured.

Why would Israel do all this?

Israel is losing the war and faces destruction. Why is it so significant that Americans don’t know this? This is not simply another bombs-in-deserts war. This is not a series of distant Hollywood explosions. This is the end of the world as we knew it, because that is what Israel desires in case of defeat.

After a century of the subtraction of meaning to our lives all that is left is consumer nihilism. In place of religious belief, the state religion of liberal progress and prosperity Zionism.

Here’s a former British army officer telling you today that “Israel loves forever wars” and “Israel wants to keep the war going”.

The US media world and the real world are completely disconnected from one another.

This is the reason I explained the significance of the political technique of the 20th century here. It means people believe in anything but reality these days.

Here is an additional thought.

Could the revelation of a state level international crime syndicate involved in every major crisis of our times have anything to do with all this?

Surely not. That is a mysterious mystery that can never be solved.

I present an amusing narrative ot the real time disintegration of the Empire of Lies in my video series “Frankly”, published by LifeSiteNews.

I explain that life is full of mysterious mysteries that can never be solved. Such as the reasons for this apocalyptic war and all the other crises which have plagued us for decades. It’s a sort of humourous education in reality.

Whose regime will change now?

Ours.

It is not inconceivable that Assad comes back, as some reports of revolt in Syria against the Israel/US backed Islamic Headchopper regim emerge.

If Iran continues to bomb Israel will this result in regime change?

Not in the way you might imagine. Again, regime change changes YOUR regime more than anything else. This is the final regime change war. It will change the regime change regime itself. Into what? Well, let’s have a look.

The one thing that matters to most Westerners is consuming things. This is being deleted from the menu, possibly forever. The sudden demoralisation of the population will be a seismic shock all of its own. Life has no value but price, everything is a consumer product, and now the supply chain is broken.

The US and NATO are withdrawing from Iraq. I think a US withdrawal region wide is on the cards. That is not even the big story here.

In the event of an existential threat Israel’s nuclear doctrine suggests it will detonate nuclear weapons in capital cities across the Western world to bring the world down with itself.

Don’t worry folks this is a bad joke. So is Nigel Farage, whose Reform UK is a Zionist party and is therefore finished.

Public opinion worldwide will certainly turn against the United States as the devastating impact of the war hits home. This is the end of the USA as it was imagined. Even in this dimension America will no longer be #1.

America will have one ally and that will be Israel, who will take first place in the most hated nation olympics.

The damage done by Donald Trump and his Epstein Classmates is astonishing. Its limits are not yet defined.

The Economic Samson Option

Israel has initated its self destruction and therewith, ours. Escalation by Israel to the use of nuclear weapons is in my view inevitable if they are not stopped.

Israel has already set in motion a cascade of destruction which will destroy the world economy - especially that of Western Europe.

Food and fuel supplies will collapse, the dollar will likely follow.

I call this the economic Samson Option.

We are watching this weapon of mass destruction ripple through the razor thin redundancy of the Western supply chain.

Trump lifted sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil in dollars to ease the cost of the wa r. The Iranians sold it in Chinese yuan instead. lol

What if the war stops now?

I do not believe the war is going to stop now.

Trump has lost control, and this was obvious from day zero. This loss of control is now becoming obvious to the media, whose purpose is to deny the obvious.

This makes everything more dangerous as by the time the American public discovers the truth it will be too late. In fact, it already is, as much of the terminal damage to the global system has already been done.

Damage as of March 18th. See Hormuz Ledger for more.

Even if the war stopped now (Trump declares a win and leaves) this does not ressurrect the destroyed and damaged production of natural gas, oil and therewith fertilizer, medicines and so on.

Some of this infrastructure is not coming back. Some will take years to repair.

Iran announced the targets it will destroy if the US bombs its national power grid.

With 11 hours to go before Trump’s escalation deadline, Trump announced a pause on Truth Social. The US usually does this to prepare more strikes.

Trump posted this today. Even if this is true, given prior actions Israel will continue to strike oil, gas and water facilities.

One hour later the Israelis launched air assaults on Iranian infrastructure.

Iran has denied any contact taking place with the Trump administration over this announced “pause”.

Don’t believe me? Here’s the former US counterterror chief Joe Kent telling you how this works.

Sky News struggled to make sense of the chaos, saying the Israelis ‘unilaterally’ take action.

There is no overall control at all and no plan. This is a disaster without limits.

I warned you about all this two weeks ago, here:

The coming days may see what remains destroyed, perhaps beyond repair.

Escalation In Motion

The problem is severe now and will likely be terminal shortly after this article is published. Why? Trump cannot bear to lose face, the Zionist media in the US is hiding the truth of this disaster from Americans. To tell them the truth now would be disastrous for him personally. And so he probably won’t.

What is worse, he has no control over the Israelis and cannot stop the war by withdrawing from it, which he most certainly will not do. He has contradicted everything he has said himself, many times, and it would be foolish to rely on anything he says now.

This means escalation. That means more disaster. In Europe, Australia, New Zealand - what arrives will not be followed by resupply. What we have we will ration, and then it will be gone. Expect Suez to close next.

The Economic Samson Option is in motion, and this message will be transmitted and received not by the media but in reality.

The world as most people believed it to be has already gone forever.

When the news believers find out they have been cheated all their lives to fund their own destruction they are not going to be happy. We have been ruled by an international crime syndicate into an era-ending crisis.

I think this is the end product of the production line of regime change - an experiment in the mobilisation of mass culture to transform Western civilisation into a weapon of mass destraction and destruction.

Mission accomplished.

Christ carrying the cross (of our sins). Titian, (ca. 1505). As one witty reader commented, this is the Lentiest Lent to ever have Lented.

I have written and broadcasted about everything I say above for years. If you seek my sources you can check the archive of my SubStack.

My recent posts will have most of the sources if you require them.

Most news is just opinion management and most commentary is churned slop.

I predicted all this to the letter and have not been wrong about it. So did many others. You did not hear them because there is so much noise and very little information these days.

Sponsored messaging and brand loyalty determines virality - not truth value.

Share