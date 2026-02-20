The Epstein Files reveal how we are ruled, by whom, and some of the horrific crimes which comprise the consequence-free entertainment for the Epstein ruling class.

I name some of the main suspects of the Epstein Class in the United States - showing why we can rightly call the Trump Administration the Epstein Administration - and the Department of Justice the Department of Jeffrey.

CONTENTS

The horrors of the files and the international Epstein network

Children are the currency of the ruling elite

Why the latest files were released

Donald Trump tried to protect his friends in the Epstein Class

THE LIST OF PEOPLE IN THE USA WHO SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED Criminals (main names) Les Wexner, Howard Lutnick, Alan Dershowitz, Larry Summers, Leon Black, Charles Bronfman, Kathy Ruemmler, Jes Staley, and Ronald Lauder, The Clintons and THE ROTHSCHILDS Co-conspirator in finance, political corruption and influence: Steve Bannon Cover up (main names): JD Vance, Donald Trump and definitely Pam Bondi (and Kash Patel), Alex Acosta.

Additional information: Paedophilia in Israel

Bill Clinton’s sexual blackmail by Israel

MI6 connection to Epstein

9/11 rabbit hole gets deeper

Disclaimer: this list of suspects is not complete owing to time constraints.

WARNING - THIS POST CONTAINS EXTREMELY DISTRESSING DETAILS CONCERNING TORTURE OF CHILDREN AND MURDER

It is now strongly suspected that Epstein and his clients were not only raping children, but torturing and eating them.

Dentist’s chairs and equipment on Epstein’s island and in another of his properties was said to be used to torture victims.

Prince Andrew has been reported to have witnessed a child - maybe 6 years old being tortured with electric shocks.

Apart from Andrew, none of these people have been arrested.

The US Department of Justice has redacted the names of Epstein’s clients and his co-conspirators.

A list has been released which names those who secured the release of the files alongside those of the Epstein Class.

The DOJ now says it will not release the rest of the files.

For months, Donald Trump has told the world to move on from the files. Yesterday Trump started talking about aliens. Why?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published THE FILES PROVE WE ARE RULED BY THE EPSTEIN CLASS.

Whitney Webb wrote a book about the power of the Epstein Class in the USA.

It is called “One Nation Under Blackmail”.

Here she explains that the Epstein Class is still intact and exerts enormous power over the US State.

Weeks before his death Charlie Kirk said “Jewish donors have a lot of explaining to do”. Shortly afterwards he was murdered.

So far we have no explanation why the Epstein Files have not become the Epstein Trials.

When you read my list of the main suspects you will understand why.

CHILDREN ARE THE CURRENCY OF THE RULING ELITE

Below is a list of high level people in the USA, present and past, who should be arrested or questioned.

Before we get to that, watch this brief video. In 2017 the late Robert David Steele said that paedophilia is the currency of the Deep State.

Steele was a former CIA field agent and was speaking as the Chief Counsel of an independent judicial commission on international child trafficking.

He explains that America’s overseas military bases are not about military strength.

They are hubs for an international trafficking operation - gold, guns, drugs - and children.

Steele has been described as a “conspiracy theorist”. Why?

Steele explained that trafficked children are the currency of the Epstein Class - the ruling elite who control our nations.

Sculpture of a “hanged bride” in one of Epstein’s homes

WHY WERE THE LATEST FILES RELEASED?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of four reasons why you can read some of the Epstein Files. She was hounded out of Congress and suffered death threats after Donald Trump called her “a traitor” - for her opposition to Israel’s war with Iran, and for her steadfast campaign to release the Epstein Files.

Thomas Massie (Rep.) and Ro Khanna (Dem.) arranged the discharge petition to release the files - bypassing Congressional leadership. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Rep.) and Lauren Boebert signed it. The House passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) on November 18, 2025, by a vote of 427–1.

EFTA ordered the DOJ to release all the files. Some were released on January 30th 2026. The names of the guilty were redacted.

The DOJ has not complied with the order to release the files uncensored and in full. And it looks like it will never do so. The DOJ has now said no more files will be released.

Why?

MTG was a fanatical Trump supporter. She says she pleaded with Trump to release the files on the phone.

She said, “Mr President, the files show you are innocent. Why not release them all?”

Trump replied, she said -

“Because my friends would get hurt”.

You gotta feel sorry for the boomers right now.

PROTECTING THE FRIENDS OF DONALD TRUMP

Which friends of Donald Trump would be hurt? The Epstein Class which staffs much of his administration and which financed his campaigns.

This is the brutal fact of the elevation of the money power to supremacy. Nothing else matters.

If the charges in the files are true the men and women responsible should be brought to justice.

America and the West now face a stark choice.

I do not see a third option.

THE LIST - PLEASE ADD MORE NAMES IN THE COMMENTS

I have taken weeks to research this long post. I cannot cover everything.

This is the biggest coverup in the history of the United States. This list reveals some of the evidence we are ruled by a faction so powerful that it can direct the actions of the American and British State.

That faction is the Epstein Class.

Here is a list of some of the people who make up the Epstein Class.

LES WEXNER - THE MAN WHO MADE EPSTEIN

Wexner is still a free man, despite having been named by the FBI as a co-conspirator with Epstein.

Why? Les Wexner provided Epstein’s New York home, his jet, the island and most of Epstein’s money and initial contacts.

Wexner was named by a US Congressman as the kingpin of the Epstein operation

Why hasn’t Wexner been arrested? He also founded the MEGA Group - a network of 20-50 Jewish billionaires who seek to capture US politics and colleges for Israel - which is linked to organised crime.

Epstein described his work with Wexner as “gang stuff”. Wexner was the kingpin of this “gang”, and has said he has been possessed by a demon or “dybbuk” since his childhood.

Wexner gave a deposition yesterday at his home - before the House Oversight Committee.

He claimed innocence of any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. He also confirmed Epstein worked for the Rothschilds.

Afterwards he was immediately caught in one lie. In a break from the deposition Rep Stephen Lynch said Wexner was obviously guilty.

"There is no question in my mind that Wexner knew about [Epstein’s crimes] and failed to stop it, and gave Epstein licence and the ability to commit these crimes."

The fact Wexner gave Epstein control by power of attorney over his entire fortune

“Makes Wexner’s testimony hard to believe”.

Wexner’s lawyer - or handler - was caught on a hot mic saying “I will f**king kill you if you say more than five words” in response to any more questions.

At least Wexner did not start talking about the stock market like Pam Bondi.

Reports (unconfirmed) now say the DOJ has deleted half a million files from Dataset 10.

Online users such as Riley here have been tracking DOJ deletions - as have the team at Jmail.world.

You can check the connections I outline in this long post here at Epsteinsearch.info.

LEON BLACK

Leon Black is accused of detailed and horrific sex crimes against children in the files.

Black was the second major source of Epstein’s wealth. According to the files the FBI said at least 75% of Epstein’s money came from Wexner and Black.

Following his nomination by Donald J. Trump, Leon Black’s son Ben works for the US Government as the CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

An Ohio gynaecologist was paid $25 000 per treatment by Epstein. The files say Leon Black raped children so severely they could not walk.

Lutnick’s house on East 71st, New York. He was Epstein’s neighbour for 20 years.

HOWARD LUTNICK

Lutnick is the US Secretary of Commerce. He is the one you can see laughing behind Donald Trump. When?

Lutnick laughs here when Trump relates Lutnick’s miraculous decision not to go to work in the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.

Lutnick laughs again when Trump handwaves the Epstein Files away.

Howard Lutnick was Epstein’s neighbour in New York. He bought his house from Epstein, went to the island, and repeatedly met Epstein for dinner.

At this rate the tinfoil hat will soon be called the tinfoil crown.

Epstein lived at number 9, Lutnick at 11. What are the odds?

Links to this video and Lutnick emailing Epstein can be found here .

Lutnick lied on national tv four months ago saying Epstein was a stranger to him and had met him only once.

Sarah Ferguson was Prince Andrew’s wife.

Rep. Thomas Massie says here that he has seen evidence of a close and enduring relationship between Lutnick and Epstein.

Lutnick’s ties to 9/11 merit an investigation of their own.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ - THE DEVIL’S ADVOCATE

2019 New Yorker article on some of Dershowitz’s dark dealings

Alan Dershowitz is a Harvard law professor. He was Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer. The files say he is a criminal himself. He has not only defended the world’s most notorious child torturer, rapist and perhaps even cannibal - Dershowitz has pressed for the age of consent to be lowered to 14.

Alan Dershowitz told Piers Morgan you will get away with raping kids if you work for Mossad.

Dershowitz defended Epstein.

Dershowitz proudly said he was introduced to Epstein in 1996 by the Rothschilds.

Dershowitz says that when he was made aware of Epstein’s crimes that was the day his relationship with Epstein ended.

An online researcher has decoded redacted files to show Dershowitz wrote a letter in 2006 as a “friend, not the lawyer” of Jeffrey Epstein. This letter shows Dershowitz preparing the legal defence of Epstein with full knowledge of the crimes Epstein was charged with.

Epstein is now reported to have ordered for two “foreign girls” to be buried on his ranch who were strangled during their rape by Epstein and Maxwell.

A former employee of Epstein charged this claiming he had kept video evidence of Epstein raping children “as insurance”.

The UK’s Daily Mail reported this story on February 5th.

Here is an archive of deleted Epstein files, which have been removed from the DOJ website.

In his letter to the “friends” of Epstein, Dershowitz states that Epstein was never guilty of having sex with underage girls. He says Jeffrey “was innocent”.

Dershowitz wrote this letter in 2006 at Harvard. Here is the guy who decoded this file, without whose efforts we would never have seen it.

Dershowitz indicates in the 2020 Netflix documentary series Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich that there are members of the Epstein network who were not charged at all - and remain anonymous - thanks to his efforts.

Dershowitz threatened to sue Netflix for “defamation” - but dropped the case in 2022.

In 2007 Epstein was indicted for sex trafficking and on 32 counts involving underage girls as young as 14.

FBI document saying Epstein would not face charges as he was an FBI informant

Epstein fled to Israel - which routinely gives safe haven to jewish paedophiles.

In fact, the Israeli establishment is charged with conducting a decades-long “religious themed” child sexual abuse network.

Members of the Israeli Parliament, police, and other state officials were said to have raped children in sworn testimony given in the Knesset.

In May 2023 the MK Avi Moaz warned that Israel is moving to legalise paedophilia.

Moaz vowed to stop the move.

He has repeatedly warned that the Jewish state has a problem with paedophilia, and that the State of Israel could legalise it “in the near future”.

Israel is not the only place where paedophiles are sheltered, of course.

Jeffrey Epstein was given a “sweetheart” deal by the US Department of Justice and was found guilty of only one count - solicitation of a 17 year old girl. All the other charges were dropped.

FORMER DOJ CHIEF ALEX ACOSTA SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED

In 2019 The Daily Beast published an article stating the reason for then DOJ chief Alex Acosta’s decision to drop all but one minor charge.

The case was “above the pay grade” of the US Attorney General - because Epstein “belonged to intelligence”.

Which intelligence agency?

Dataset 209 of the files says that Dershowitz and Epstein were “co-opted” Mossad agents.

This is the statement of a “confidential human source” in close contact with Dershowitz.

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is named in the file. Kushner and his brother Josh were students under Dershowitz.

Jared Kushner, who is not a member of the US Government, is currently conducting diplomatic negotiations for the United States involving Israel.

The Epstein Class came out in force to help Epstein beat the rap.

Steven Pinker also helped in Epstein’s legal defence.

Kenneth Starr - who prosecuted the Lewinksy case against Bill Clinton - also helped defend Epstein.

Epstein kept an office at Harvard, and his significant donations to Harvard and the network he operated there should be investigated.

In 2025 it was revealed that human remains had been stolen and trafficked out of Harvard Medical School.

Epstein had operating rooms in his New Mexico Zorro ranch and on his island.

Bodies returned by Israel show organs have been harvested from dead Palestinians.

THE CLINTONS

National Review (a publication for cucks) reports

HILLARY CLINTON

In this 2015 email Howard Lutnick invites Epstein to “a very intimate fundraising event with Hillary Clinton”.

The Clintons have questions to answer, to put it mildly. I cannot document everything here due to time constraints. Future posts or videos will cover this.

BILL CLINTON

Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times whilst Clinton was President.

This was not Clinton’s first contact with Israeli connected sexual blackmailers.

Bill Clinton was blackmailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu tried to secure the release of Jonathan Pollard, one of the ”most damaging spies in American history” who is viewed as a national hero in Israel for passing over 800 classified documents and 1500 intelligence summaries to the Israelis.

Netanyahu threatened to release tapes of Clinton’s sex acts with Monica Lewinsky -telling Clinton that Israeli agents had recorded him.

When Clinton signalled he would to cave in to Netanyahu, the CIA Director George Tenet threatened to resign, a move which would have revealed his reasons: Bill Clinton was going to release Pollard to cover up a sex scandal.

Facing rage from the American intelligence establishment Clinton declined to release Pollard. The Lewinsky tapes were then released 24 hours before crucial Arab-Israeli negotiations.

The timing of the release and their impact was of enormous benefit to Benjamin Netanyahu.

1999 report on the Lewinsky affair by a research fellow at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Pollard was given a life sentence but was released in 2020. He had initially fled to the Israeli embassy in Washington to seek political asylum. His release was continually opposed by CIA chiefs but was strongly supported by the Israel lobby in the USA - which we can now call the Epstein Class.

Alan Dershowitz called for Pollard’s release.

The ADL said Dershowitz’ advocacy for Pollard would ignite antisemitism.

By contrast, Dershowitz has smeared one of Epstein’s victims as “antisemitic”, for accusing Epstein of the crimes he committed against her.

Dershowitz helped get Epstein off 31 counts of sex with underage girls. Why?

Dershowitz has argued in 1997 that the statutory rape of underage girls should not be a criminal offence.

Dershowitz has long been a highly respected teacher at Harvard Law School.

He is one of many members of the Epstein class who seek to normalise sex with minors.

Dershowitz calls for the age of consent to be lowered to 14, and cites earlier onset of puberty in girls as one reason. He says the US constitution may limit

“making the age of consent too high”.

This thread contains evidence from the files released in 2024 saying Dershowitz was accused of rape himself, was a paedophile, and also represented Ghislaine Maxwell.

From the January 2024 Epstein Files. This story has been covered in mainstream press - such as here in the New Yorker - “Alan Dershowitz - Devil’s Advocate”

If you doubt the power of Israeli blackmail and its impact on world events consider the case of Epstein alongside that of Pollard.

The worst traitors in American history were Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. Like Pollard, they were tried under the 1917 Espionage Act and found guilty of betraying US nuclear secrets. Unlike Pollard, they were executed.

Why is Alan Dershowitz - a friend of the Rothschilds - still at liberty?

Nothing to see here. Epstein Files around 9/11 that is.

LARRY SUMMERS

Larry Summers is the former U.S. Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton and director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama.

Details of meetings between Summers and Peter Mandelson were passed to Epstein, leaking economic secrets of the US and UK to the Israeli-aligned network.

Summers and Epstein exchanged emails saying Kathy Ruemmler - who was picked to be Obama’s Attorney General - should have pulled out of the nomination in October 2014 before her coverup of a 2012 prostitution scandal involving the Secret Service was revealed.

Summers has stepped down from his teaching position at Harvard.

JD VANCE

In 2017 JD Vance was a guest at Les Wexner’s home. Whitney Webb (again) highlights Vance’s search for funds at this time, and shows Vance’s connections to the art world which included Ronald Lauder.

Lauder is repeatedly named in the files.

Epstein set up a trust for the alleged child rapist Leon Black to buy artwork. Lauder had ties to Leon Black’s art dealings, too.

Lauder’s son in law, Kevin Warsh, was picked by Trump to be the Chair of the Federal Reserve.

Republican Congresswoman Mace.

During his visit to the UK Vance stayed in the Cotswolds. By sheer coincidence, Les Wexner has a mansion in the Cotswolds 20 miles away.

Why has Vance gone quiet about the Epstein files?

Click the image for a link to Whitney Webb’s peerless report on the MEGA Group.

RONALD LAUDER

Webb also reported in 2019 that former US Ambassador to Austria Ronald Lauder had issued Jeffrey Epstein’s fake Austrian passport.

Here is a thread on Lauder, his connections to Wexner and Black, which highlights the dangerous power of these Zionist billionaires in acting openly for Israel within the United States - including within its government.

Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder fortune and President of the World Jewish Congress, is named over 900 times in the files. He and Charles Bronfman are major players in the MEGA Group, founded by Bronfman and Wexner, which gave Epstein his money, jet, island, homes and connections.

The Bronfmans have connections to the Clintons.

Posters accusing Bondi of being the “Epstein Queen” and a “Pedo Protector”.

US ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI

Pam Bondi has been accused to her face in Congress of running a cover-up of the Epstein Files.

Rep. Thomas Massie explained the conversation he had with Pam Bondi which led to the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

At a dinner last summer Massie questioned Bondi on when the files would be released.

“I realised she had no intention of ever releasing the files”, Massie said.

After that, he and three others brought the EFTA bill to Congress which compelled Trump to release some of the files.

Why is Bondi not releasing at least half the remaining files?

Here is Pam Bondi with Keith Frankel. Here are some emails between Keith Frankel and Epstein.

Bondi was pictured with Frankel in May 2025 as she was to appear in a film with him.

Keith Frankel, Pam Bondi and billionaire Mark Pentecost.

Here is the search index of a now-deleted instagram post by Mark Pentecost, celebrating the wrap of the film with Keith Frankel and Pam Bondi:

Keith Frankel is in the files over 450 times. In one email he discusses “body boxes” with Epstein.

Keith Frankel’s father Ed owns a Jewish Tikvah Fund Children’s home in Odessa.

Ed Frankel boasted of having “rescued” over 2000 children from this home, flying them out of the country.

Ed Frankel’s money was managed by Jeffrey Epstein.

There are reports from as far back as 1995 of children being trafficked out of Ukraine.

JD Vance stayed at Frankel’s Nantucket home during an RNC fundraiser in July 2025.

Rep. Lois Frankel is Keith’s sister. She is a republican congresswoman - representing Florida’s 22nd district.

Pam Bondi was Florida Attorney General from 2011-2019. Over a decade ago she campaigned on a promise to shut down child sex trafficking.

STEVE BANNON

The Epstein Files show Steve Bannon conspired with Epstein to remove Donald Trump from office. They also show Bannon was advised by Epstein to start his podcast, that Bannon called Epstein “God”.

When Epstein said Bannon was

“…an honorary jew”

Bannon replied he was “honored” when Epstein said it was “no longer judeo christian - just judeo”.

Bannon, who presents himself as a traditional Catholic, then said

“I will drop the Christian in Christian Zionist”.

Then Bannon talks about the “optics” of his public image, basically saying his public face is a mask.

One of hundreds of text messages between Epstein and Bannon

TOM PRITZKER

A member of the Pritzker dynasty notorious for their promotion and monetisation of the transgender industry, Tom Pritzker was brokering meetings with DARPA to gather intelligence for Epstein.

Here he is with Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew at Sandringham.

DONALD TRUMP

Why is Donald Trump’s administration staffed by the Epstein Class?

Maxwell, MTG and others have said Trump is innocent of any sex crimes.

Has Donald Trump been blackmailed? He freely accepted over $500 million from the Adelsons to back their Israel-First agenda in return.

My report of October 2024 was the first to my knowledge which showed precisely how much the Zionist Adelsons had given Trump.

If Donald Trump has not been bought by the Epstein Class he should explain why his administration is employing them, why his DOJ refuses to name them as co-conspirators of Epstein - and why NO ONE HAS BEEN ARRESTED.

Why is Donald Trump now threatening a war with Iran which no one on earth but Israel wants?

I don’t think Shell and Exxon are blackmailing Donald Trump. Jus sayin’

Why is the Trump administration defending the rights of jewish men to suck the penises of children in Belgium?

Why is it saying that limiting this practice is “antisemitic”?

WHY DID THE FILES COME OUT AT ALL?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of four people without whose actions we would have no Epstein Files released at all.

Here she explains that the reason why Donald Trump released the files was because “He had to”.

Rep. Tim Burchett warns people that viewing the files “will haunt you”. Burchett adds he does not believe Trump is personally implicated.

“This stuff goes very deep” he says.

It is alleged that a dentist’s clinic on Epstein’s island was used to remove the teeth of children to be raped and tortured by Epstein and his clients.

Rep. Lauren Boebert went on TV to say there are code words in the files for the consumption of human flesh.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune calls for transparency and the full release of the all the files. The names of the guilty are still redacted.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury told journalists

‘The United States government is engaged in an active cover-up of the largest sex trafficking and influence peddling scandal in history’

Massie said this. It’s not just one billionaire donor, either.

KATHY RUEMMLER

Kathy Ruemmler is the former White House Counsel to Barack Obama.

She resigned from her post at Goldman Sachs as years of her close association with Epstein were revealed in the files.

Ruemmler, featured here on a flight with Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild, appears to have engineered the corruption of the DOJ itself.

A thread naming the DOJ as the “Department of Jeffrey” presents documents showing how Ruemmler discussed “using” the DOJ to secure a non prosecution deal for the Rothschilds.

Ruemmler brokered a $45 million dollar settlement with the DOJ over financial crimes committed by two Rothschild banks.

Ruemmler called Epstein “Uncle Jeffrey”, “sweetie”, and said “I adore him”.

Anyone who says this about the monster that was Epstein - and who worked for years to benefit him and his paymasters - should be investigated.

Newsnight - Britain’s leading political TV show - presented Jeffrey Epstein as a Russian agent. Emily Maitlis (presenter) is Jewish, has been very friendly with Epstein Agent Mandelson. Nothing to see here.

KEIR STARMER AND PETER MANDELSON

Epstein explains on video here how he was a member of the Trilateral Commission.

Starmer and Mandelson were members at the same time.

Perhaps this is why Starmer appointed Mandelson US Ambassador - as the British Embassy in Washington was running an investigation into Epstein’s UK network.

Mandelson, a homosexualist of Jewish heritage, is Epstein’s top co-conspirator in Britain. Like Epstein, he has been close to the Rothschilds for decades - and still lives in a house they own.

Peter Mandelson is so far above the law.

Mandelson stayed with the Rothschilds in Corfu, where he had meetings with the conservative former Chancellor George Osborne.

Mandelson’s 40 year career transforming the British State for the Rothschilds and their agent Epstein has resulted in Britain being ruled by a party that is a “front group for Pakistani rape gangs and paedophiles”.

Many of those paedophiles are Labour Friends of Israel.

THE MI6 CONNECTION

The MI6 connection can be confirmed but the articles have been “scrubbed” from the web.

What is all this talk of Palantir? Yes. This Palantir.

Palantir’s Peter Thiel and Alex Karp flanking Isaac Herzog, Zionist President.

THE CRIMINAL FORMERLY KNOWN AS PRINCE ANDREW

The FBI files contain many allegations so evil I will not reproduce them here.

The mainstream media has begun to report them.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said Prince Andrew helped arrange access to UK airports - and military airbases - to help Epstein traffick women for his clients.

I have been told off the record that these flights involved children trafficked from Ukraine.

JES STALEY

If you really want to be haunted by the horrific memory you can find out here what he meant by “Snow White”.

Jes Staley is a major player in the Epstein class. Here he emails Epstein to drolly discuss why neither of them will face any consequences.

Staley was a pro-LGBTQ+ JP Morgan and Barclays bank chief executive. His crimes with and on behalf of Epstein deserve a report all of their own. Here he is being asked by Epstein “What character would you like next?” - after “Snow White”.

Amongst his many actions Staley arranged a boycott of the UK mothers’ forum Mumsnet for their significant mobilisation of British women against the transgender industry.

BILL GATES

Time does not permit me to investigate Bill Gates, whose associations with Epstein were so close he complained to the sex trafficker of having contracted an STD from sex with prostituted or potentially trafficked women provided by Epstein.

Gates has cancelled a public appearance in the wake of the mounting scandal over his connections to Epstein, who seemed to have been associated with many “philanthropists”.

THE ROTHSCHILDS

Epstein worked for the Rothschilds, who introduced Epstein to his lawyer, and are close friends with Peter Mandelson, Epstein’s main agent in the UK.

The Rothschilds are all over the files because the Rothschilds appear to be the highest members of the Epstein class. To them, Epstein was an employee - as many of our government officials, scientific and cultural figures, and notable “philanthropists” seem to be as well.

The Epstein Class works not only for the Rothschilds, but ultimately for Satan. So does anyone who takes their money.

I am producing a series of videos on the Epstein Files for LifeSiteNews.

You can see the first one here. More to follow. Watch out on social media (@frankwrighter and @LifeSite on Twitter) for short clips naming and shaming the Epstein Class.

We must have justice. The children must have justice, now and in the future.

We must clear the Epstein Class out of our rotten states.

