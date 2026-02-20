Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
4h

Cross-posted on Three Sages Substack. God help us all.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Frank Wright and others
I'll walk alone if I have to's avatar
I'll walk alone if I have to
2h

Brilliant article Frank.

With all of this coming out it just begs the question... if these people have this much power why allow themselves to be exposed like this especially at a time when humanity is awakening to what these people are and trust in government is the lowest in history!!

Just doesn't make sense.

If Israel has this much power and with episteins network pulling all the strings its seems incomprehensible that this has been taken down and exposed in this way!! EVERYTHING these people do there's a reason behind it.

What, I don't know but there is.

Maybe they have a plan for a system far worse and this system needs to be collapsed first or there's a battle between another nameless evil entity who wants the mantle of power. Or are there some amazingly brave, great patriots in high places putting there lives at stake to take them down and free us from their tyranny..... who knows.

I just know there's so much more to this than meets the eye.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Frank Wright
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture