The Epstein Files do not solely reveal the actions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. They reveal how we are ruled and by whom.

They reveal we are ruled by the Epstein Class.

The Epstein Class views you as cattle - “goyim” - a racial-supremacist term for non-Jews, favoured by Zionists.

Epstein was not a free agent. He was promoted into power by Zionist billionaires behind an Israeli influence network who provided his jet, island, homes, fortune and connections.

I explained the men who made Epstein in this article for LifeSiteNews.

My report shows Epstein was an agent of the US-based Israel lobby.

In this post I will look at how the Epstein Files reveal the corruption of the British State.

The details in this report include evidence which strongly indicates the UK Prime Minister is implicated in covering up the actions of the Epstein Class, and is destroying evidence of his complicity in the institutional paedophilia the Files reveal - which have exposed once again the decades long industrial scale rape of British children.

This post provides evidence of institutional paedophilia in the British State, and documents some of the horrific crimes in the Rape of Britain.

No images or video have been included of these crimes.

CONTENTS

The Exposure of the Epstein Class

The Prince of Darkness: Peter Mandelson - Epstein Agent

Who is Peter Mandelson?

Labour: Hijacked by Zionism and Paedophilia

Mandelson’s political blackmail: Excalibur

Morgan McSweeney and Israeli-backed censorship: CCDH

Labour: a front group for “Pakistani rape gangs and paedophiles”

Zionist Paedophile Speech Crime Police

New Labour: Sympathy for the Devil

PM Starmer “destroying evidence” of his own crimes

Why did Starmer’s Government block a rape gang inquiry?

Decades of paedophilia in British politics

Keir Starmer - Epstein Agent?

Timeline of the Starmer/Mandelson Epstein “cover-up”

Institutional paedophilia in Britain

How the Epstein Class shut down journalists

Jews Against the Epstein Class - The GrayZone

The Upper Class of the Epstein Class - royalty and nobility

Conclusion: We Are Ruled By The Epstein Class

THE EXPOSURE OF THE EPSTEIN CLASS

Since the disclosure of an estimated 2% of all the Epstein Files, the British Political Establishment has been revealed to be, and have long been, riddled with paedophiles and effectively hijacked by the Israel lobby.

The latest revelations indicate the sitting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was complicit in covering up Epstein’s crimes.

This conclusion arises from his otherwise baffling decision to appoint a known accomplice of Epstein to run the British Embassy in Washington DC which had been investigating Epstein’s sexual and financial crimes since 2020.

What the Epstein Files have uncovered in Britain is that our economy and our politics have been hijacked by the Epstein Class.

Every aspect of the national crisis is the product of policy decisions which have monetised a parasitic agenda of moral, cultural, economic and national suicide.

These policies are those of an electoral machine designed by Mandelson, which became the template of centrist parties of manufactured consensus across the West.

None of our elections in the past three decades have changed the policies of the permanent elite, whose membership comprises the Epstein Class.

The Epstein Files have opened the door on the filth-stacked Augean stable that is the British State.

The Epstein Files are the opening chapter in the ongoing story of rotten Britain.

Mandelson in his Epstein quarter zip sweatshirt in 2009 - the year after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes.

EPSTEIN AGENT PETER MANDELSON - “THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS”

The man Keir Starmer chose to appoint as the ambassador to the United States was Peter Mandelson. Mandelson’s first job was for Robert Maxwell, the Zionist Mossad agent who owned the Mirror Newspaper group, and was the father of Epstein’s partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Mandelson is a homosexual of Jewish heritage.

In 2010 he spoke to the Jewish Chronicle about how this heritage - and his father’s zelotic support of Israel - informs his politics. His father was once the advertising sales manager for the “JC”.

By the time Starmer came to appoint Mandelson his connections to Epstein were so obvious the Americans took his nomination as an insult.

Mandelson’s emails to Epstein show he betrayed state secrets to Epstein, as well as a long standing and affectionate close friendship - which extended to Mandelson offering to procure Epstein a new “young assistant”.

Peter Mandelson hijacked and betrayed Britain for the Epstein Class.

Mandelson was a Labour strategist under Neil Kinnock, having worked for the party since the 1980s.

Who is Peter Mandelson?

Mandelson has been behind the strategy and propaganda of the ruling Labour Party for 40 years. He has been a close personal friend of the Rothschilds since the 1980s, and still lives in a house he “rents” from Nat Rothschild.

Mandelson was the architect of the transformation of Labour into “New Labour” under Tony Blair.

Blair himself said this project would only be complete when he got the Labour Party to love Peter Mandelson. Mandelson’s power, as we shall see, was not secured by love but by blackmail - and by securing the financial backing of the Epstein Class.

Mandelson advanced Morgan McSweeney (pictured) to become Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff.

LABOUR: HIJACKED BY ZIONISM AND PAEDOPHILIA

What did New Labour do? Under Mandelson’s direction it became a centrist electoral machine which ditched its founding principles to secure power at any price.

Mandelson’s 2009 email to Epstein celebrates the child trafficker’s release as “liberation day”. The files contain 7500 documents detailing Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein.

Mandelson switched the funding of the party from reliance on the working class trades unions who founded it to the sponsorship of Zionist billionaires like Trevor Chinn, who funded the Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership campaign.

Starmer’s former Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, was given his first job by Mandelson - running a blackmail database called Excalibur whose purpose was to secure the compliance of Labour MPs with Mandelson’s agenda.

Email from Epstein saying Robert Maxwell was “passed away” for attempting to blackmail Mossad. Ghislaine Maxwell insists her father was murdered.

How did Mandelson hit on the notion of political blackmail? One of Mandelson’s first jobs in the 1980s was for the Zionist agent Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, who - according to Epstein - was killed after attempting to blackmail Mossad.

Five days ago the Labour Lord Maurice Glasman said on national TV:

“The Government and Labour Party have to repent and reject New Labour as an alien body that took over the Labour Party"

Why?

"This is where it leads: perversion & paedophilia"

Who helped Mandelson do this?

Mandelson’s blackmail unit Excalibur was set up in the mid-1990s. In 2001, Mandelson recruited Morgan McSweeney to help run the blackmailing of Labour MPs into compliance with his agenda.

McSweeney reportedly joined the Labour Party after being inspired to do so whilst living on a kibbutz in Israel.

McSweeney would go on to become the Chief of Staff of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

One insight into the life and loves of Peter Mandelson.

McSweeney and Censorship

Morgan McSweeney set up the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an online censorship initiative targeting regime-critical speech on the internet.

In an internal document leaked last year, the CCDH listed its top priorities.

Most notable was that to “kill Elon Musk’s Twitter”.

The GrayZone has reported that the CCDH was set up in partnership with Israel.

The CCDH also targeted Robert F Kennedy, and has ties to Russiagate hoax architect Christopher Steele.

On December 23rd 2025 the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio published a statement titled

“Announcement of Actions to Combat the Global Censorship-Industrial Complex”

In it, Rubio announced “decisive action” will be taken against:

“… five individuals who have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints they oppose.”

The statement said the measures were in response to

“radical activists and weaponized NGOs” which “have advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states…”

A federal judge blocked the Trump administrations efforts to arrest and deport CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed, an Afghan born in Britain.

Daily Mail , 12th February 2025

LABOUR: A FRONT GROUP FOR RAPE GANGS AND PAEDOPHILES

Politico reported on February 11th that

“Labour MPs have told Keir Starmer that they have been branded "paedo lovers" on the doorsteps”.

Last week a Labour Mayor, Naheed Ejaz, was charged with aiding her 41 year old son evade justice after he raped a 15 year old girl. Ejaz delayed police to allow her son to delete video of the rape, which he had filmed on his phone.

Starmer’s media chief has now resigned amid this deepening crisis.

A photo of Mandelson with Epstein was reportedly shown around Donald Trump’s inauguration. Who reported this?

Maurice Glasman is architect of the left-nationalist Blue Labour project.

May 2025 article on Glasman’s Blue Labour , illustrated with Blue Labourite McSweeney, who has now resigned as Starmer’s Chief of Staff.

Glasman sent a memo to Morgan McSweeney which he wrote on the night of Donald Trump’s inauguration - January 20th, 2025..

Glasman’s memo to his main man in Downing Street warned that the Americans at the inauguration - many of whom would staff the incoming US government - viewed the Labour Party as a “front organisation for paedophiles and Pakistani rape gangs.”

This picture of Mandelson with Epstein was shown repeatedly, and his forthcoming appointment as Ambassador to the US was seen as an “unnecessary provocation”.

Glasman said in February 2025 that McSweeney

“Is one of ours. We love Morgan”.

McSweeney founded a group called Labour Together, whose purpose was to unite the Blairite (Mandelson-crafted) New Labour faction with that of Maurice Glasman’s Blue Labour - in order to rebuild the party as a new electoral machine.

This machine would not be oiled and fuelled by the working class labour unions, but by Zionist billionaires. It would also prove to be remarkably peppered with paedophiles.

This report shows some of the evidence which demonstrates why the British political establishment was so readily subverted by the Epstein Class.

It has been riddled with paedophiles and their apologists for decades.

Velleman was the fourth “Labour Friend of Israel” to be disgraced over child sex offences according to Canary’s report .

THE ZIONIST/PEDOPHILE/SPEECHCRIME POLICE

The London Labour Councillor Liron Velleman was convicted in January of attempting to solicit sex with a 13 year old girl.

Velleman is the former policy officer of the Jewish Labour Movement, and a committed Zionist in “Labour Friends of Israel”, which is the second largest pro-Israel lobby group in Europe after that of the British Conservative Party.

Half the members of Starmer’s cabinet are funded by Labour Friends of Israel.

McSweeney campaigned for Velleman, securing his election to the Labour council of Barnet in London.

Here, Keir Starmer expresses his support for Velleman’s bid for election.

A now-deleted tweet from Keir Starmer. Now you know why he looks so terrified on TV

Liron Velleman helped draft censorship laws known as the Online Safety Bill. He was convicted of grooming a 13 year old girl for sex, having sent her pictures of his genitals.

The Online Safety Bill was promoted as a measure to protect British children from people such as Velleman, who helped to write it.

In reality, it affords the UK government powers to censor access to content online which is likely highly critical of the fact its every policy is a form of monetised national suicide to profit a corrupt elite.

Velleman formerly worked for Hope Not Hate, a smear group founded by a former Communist.

HNH is an NGO which is closely partnered with the Labour Party to isolate, defame and neutralise “racists and fascists”: that is, anyone who is not a fan of the new regime that is destroying their lives and their nation for profit.

Reported on Feb 11th. The Labour Party has voted against a national inquiry into the decades-long and ongoing rape of British children.

The leftwing British journalist Greg Hadfield has been hounded by the Zionists in the Labour Party for exposing the fact his local Labour MP, Ivor Caplin, was a paedophile who enjoyed the protection of the party hierarchy - as well as the rotten corruption of “Zionism, pornography and worse” in his local Labour Party.

Hadfield faced six months in prison for exposing the Zionist paedophile Ivor Caplin - a vexatious charge undertaken with accusations of “hate speech”.

Caplin is a former Defence Minister under Tony Blair’s New Labour - and the former MP for Hove. He was a prominent member of Labour Friends of Israel.

Peter Mandelson, pictured with Lord Jacob Rothschild on Corfu, 2008

NEW LABOUR - SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL

Why did the Prince of Darkness - Peter Mandelson - enjoy such enormous influence in the Labour Party?

His collaboration with one of the most notorious paedophiles in history - Jeffrey Epstein - would not have disturbed a range of Labour Ministers of State who came to power under his New Labour.

The rot continues today. The transition from Mandelson’s New Labour to the Labour Together of his protege McSweeney has continued the institutional moral corruption of the Labour Party.

Keir Starmer’s “spin doctor” Lord Doyle has now been suspended “over his links to a convicted paedophile” - who was a Labour councillor. Keir Starmer made Doyle a Lord despite Doyle having campaigned for the 2017 election of Sean Morton after Morton was charged with possession of child pornography in 2016. Starmer knew all this.

Morton was first convicted in 2017 and subsequently jailed following his attempts to delete evidence of his crimes, and after repeatedly breaching court orders.

STARMER - “DESTROYING EVIDENCE” OF HIS OWN CRIMES?

A former Tory Cabinet Minister has now claimed that Keir Starmer is moving to delete the records of UK courts to cover up his own role in the coverup of crimes against the British people.

Here you can watch Esther McVey state that the British Prime Minister is destroying evidence of his own tenure as the nation’s chief prosecutor, over a period which saw some of the worst crimes committed against children in our history.

THE RAPE GANG INQUIRY THE GOVERNMENT REFUSES TO CONDUCT

McVey speaks of her attendance at the independent Rape Gang Inquiry undertaken by Rupert Lowe MP, which has heard evidence of the torture, rape and trafficking abroad of British children over decades. The Inquiry is held because successive British governments have refused to hold one.

Last month Keir Starmer’s Labour Government voted to block an official inquiry into the “industrial scale rape” of an estimated one million British children which continued whilst Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions.

Crimes on this scale and over this period could not have been possible without the collusion and corruption of the authorities.

The Inquiry has heard how raped children were handed back to their rapists by police - in the police station.

Care homes were used as rape warehouses. Victims were caged.

In some cases, the police raped them as well.

Why would the British government consistently refuse to investigate crimes on this scale?

THE LONG PEDIGREE OF PAEDOPHILIA IN BRITISH POLITICS

Senior Labour Party figures supported campaigns in the 1970s and 80s to lower the age of consent to 10 years old.

This report from 2014 shows how former New Labour Minister Hewitt backed the campaign by the National Campaign for Civil Liberties to lower the age of consent to sex to 10.

New Labour grandees Harriet Harman and Patricia Hewitt among others were supportive of the Paedophile Information Exchange and wrote statements towards the decriminalisation of child pornography.

Guardian report from 2014. Harman is pictured with Tom O’Carroll , leader of the paedophile “rights” organisation PIE

Harman, Hewitt, and Harman’s husband Jack Dromey all worked for the NCCL in the 1970s. They were all senior figures in New Labour. The NCCL granted “affiliate” status to PIE - the Pedophile Information Exchange in 1975.

PIE is “a body which lobbied openly for child sex.”

A report from 2014 showed how Harman, a former Minister and Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, “stayed silent” over this paedophile network to avoid a scandal, according to the former leader of PIE.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The former Conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath was a paedophile.

Five male Ukrainian escorts - homosexual prostitutes - have been charged with attempting to set Keir Starmer’s house and car on fire.

The Epstein Files contain sexual blackmail on one former British Prime Minister, who is said to have taken part in a “threesome” with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert was a Mossad agent. Mandelson worked for Robert Maxwell in the early 1980s. Through him he met Ghislaine, and then Epstein, who he introduced to the then Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2002.

KEIR STARMER - EPSTEIN AGENT?

The current British Prime Minister not only knew of Mandelson’s conspiracy in Epstein’s crimes - he has known about them for at least six years.

The Epstein Files reveal that in January 2020 the UK National Crime Agency contacted the US government via the British Embassy in Washington, to request information on Epstein and his close associate, Lady Clare Guinness.

EFTA00037470 - from Dataset 8 of the DOJ Epstein release. The next page is included below.

TIMELINE OF A COVER UP?

Keir Starmer became Labour Leader in April 2020. He appointed Mandelson to the office running this operation against Epstein and his accomplices - like Mandelson - in December 2024.

It is highly likely Starmer as Leader of the Opposition knew about this operation from April 2020.

It is certain he was informed about the operation run out of the UK’s Washington Embassy before he appointed Mandelson as its new boss in December 2024.

Starmer knew Mandelson was an Epstein agent. He sent Mandelson to run the office which was investigating crimes in which Mandelson was complicit.

Starmer is the former Director of Public Prosecutions. The NCA is under the direction of the DPP, which was Starmer from 2008-13.

As Sayer Ji explains in this thread, Starmer has presided over three major scandals involving children in which he claimed no knowledge, and of which official records have been destroyed.

INSTITUTIONAL PAEDOPHILIA - “IN PLAIN SIGHT”

This includes the case of the most prolific paedophile in British history - Jimmy Savile.

I framed the state-permitted commission of his prolific sex crimes committed in plain sight as a signal of the total corruption and illegitimacy of our political system in this post from December 2023.

I explained how our political culture in Britain had manufactured the rape of children at scale in January 2025.

I reported on the death of Peter Lynch, who died in prison for accusing the authorities of corruption and complicity in the mass rape of children.

These stories reveal why the rotten state of Britain readily became Epstein’s playground.

This rot is so profound that I can include only some of the evidence I have discovered in the last two weeks’ I have spent investigating the impact of the Epstein Files - and my years of research into the rotten State of Britain.

SHUTTING DOWN JOURNALISTS

Starmer’s former Chief of Staff engaged private investigators to go after journalists who were exposing the fact that Keir Starmer’s campaign to become Labour leader was funded by Zionist billionaires from the Israel lobby.

Morgan McSweeney’s Labour Together targeted anyone who threatened to expose the Epstein Class War which has captured the Labour Party for Israel.

As Democracy for Sale reported, investigators were employed by McSweeney’s mob to pursue journalists from the Guardian and Sunday Times - as well as the GrayZone. The former leader of Labour Together, Josh Simons, ordered the investigation.

He is one of many “Starmtroopers…parachuted into constituencies” by McSweeney and Mandelson, who picked many of the current Labour MPs in Parliament. Both were tasked with selecting candidates by Keir Starmer for this purpose prior to the General Election in 2024.

GLASMAN MAN MCSWEENEY’S CENSORSHIP MACHINE

Lord Glasman who claims the Labour Party must repent of its sins and ditch Mandelson’s New Labour says Mandelson’s protege McSweeney is his man.

McSweeney built Labour Together to power Starmer to Number 10. Labour Together seeks to combine Mandelson’s New Labour faction with Glasman’s Blue Labour faction - to produce a new electoral machine which will replace all Labour MPs with its own agents.

Morgan McSweeney also set up the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, a censorship and smear outfit which has proven links to Israel.

The CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed has been sanctioned by the US Government for its role in the “censorship industrial complex”.

THE EPSTEIN CLASS DOES NOT REPRESENT ALL JEWS

The heroic efforts of anti-zionist Jews at the GrayZone in exposing the crimes of the Zionist Israel lobby and its agents such as Epstein are exemplary in their efforts to expose the capture and corruption of the British and American State.

The work of Kit Klarenberg on the British Deep State is without parallel. GrayZone chief Max Blumenthal has denounced the Zionist occupation of America for years.

It is not all Jews.

The Epstein Class are the morally and financially corrupt and corrupting agents of the racially supremacist state of Israel, whose routine killing and dispossession of Catholics, Christians and Muslims alike demonstrate the practice of the belief that the “goyim” are simply not human.

Everywhere you find them, you find paedophilia, blackmail and profiteering.

Epstein with the former Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwel and Lady Clare Guiness. .

THE EPSTEIN UPPER CLASS AND CHILDREN’S CHARITIES

A former “model” who was once part of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s inner circle married Lord Iveagh in 2001.

Clare Hazell, later Lady Clare Guinness,

“…accompanied Epstein on more than 30 journeys from 1998 to 2000, to his Caribbean island and properties in New York, Ohio and New Mexico, on the financier’s private jet dubbed the Lolita Express.”

Here she is pictured with Epstein, Maxwell, and others including the former Prince Andrew.

The photo was taken in 1999 at the Royal residence of Sandringham.

It was recovered from the house of Jean-Luc Brunel, a French “model agency boss” who killed himself when investigated for procuring underage girls for Epstein.

Clare Hazell was a main subject of the investigation into the Epstein network in Britain, conducted by the NCA through the British Embassy in Washington DC.

Her long standing connections to Epstein made her senior position in national charity for the protection of children questionable.

Page 2 of Dataset 8 - EFTA 00037471. Clare Hazell - “Lady Clare/IVEAGH” - was the main subject of the investigation of Epstein by the British Embassy in the USA. Starmer appointed the known Epstein agent Peter Mandelson to run this embassy in December 2024.

Also in the picture is US billionaire Tom Pritzker, who is accused in the files of having full knowledge of the nature of Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes involving children.

The Pritzkers are a powerful pro-Israel Jewish dynasty whose money has been heavily involved in the mutilation and sterilisation of children for profit - in the transgender industry.

WE ARE RULED BY THE EPSTEIN CLASS

Further details of those in the picture uncover some of the complexity and depth of the evil actions of the Epstein Class.

The Epstein Files reveal that we are paying taxes to the Epstein Class, whose business model is to create and monetise practically every crisis which plagues our lives.

I have struggled to document the enormous significance of the Epstein Files. This long report is not exhaustive. It shows something of the rotten state of Britain, which has been captured, corrupted and plundered by the Epstein Class for decades.

I have written a 3000 word report on Epstein, Mandelson, and the rotten State of Britain for LifeSiteNews which should be published in three parts starting today.

In it, you will find the links and evidence to crimes documented here which I did not have time to reproduce in this post.

I will move to reporting on the impact of the Epstein Files on the US political establishment. One thing for me is certain. This is not a war of left versus right.

We must establish a consensus against the institutional evil which has rotted our states and institutions and economy.

We cannot trust the government until we win the Epstein Class War.

And we will.

