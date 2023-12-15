Frank Wright

Grape Soda
Dec 15, 2023

This was especially resonant this morning to read just after an article about how European states are actively hiding the crime stats for immigrants. Instead of worrying about actual crime, and the citizens it affects, these bureaucrats worry about the racial profiling that might result from knowing who commits the crimes!

Spiff
Dec 15, 2023

A thoughtful piece, Frank. They still dodge much of the Jimmy Savile saga even today. Selective focus works for narrative management. I remember when the TV presenter Philip Schofield came out as gay. The media celebrated this stunning act of bravery. But they chose to overlook the fact he had a wife and children. There was no thought given to them and what such a thing would do to them. I think his kids were young teenagers too.

These bubbles seem to be bursting, dying under the weight of reality. The benefits of multiculturalism have not materialized, gender-affirming care for children is sterilizing them, and as you say nothing works.

Reality is the cleansing fire it all needs, to burn away the dead wood.

