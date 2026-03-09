Here is a briefing on the world crisis we inhabit.

You may have noticed the world is in a rather unpromising state right now.

Here I will help you understand what is happening, some of how it came to this, and what may come next.

I warned you about these lunatics in 2024. Their End Times Armageddonism is now found in the US government and military.

Why should you listen to me? In general, I have predicted the rise of the cult who started this war for years.

I warned about this in April last year, and was the first to report Trump had taken $500 million from the Israel-First Adelsons.

I predicted this particular crisis in detail last week. Before it unfolded I explained in the videos listed below what would happen and why it came to this.

Practically everything I said has now been confirmed by the mainstream US press.

Yes, this is true . Hegseth believes in this too. Watch my videos below to see him repeating this madness.

Before I give you a briefing on this cascading disaster I will offer you the main points of the crisis

The global economy may shortly collapse (SHTF)

Israel may resort to nuclear weapons at any moment (Armageddon)

The war is one of choice for the US but existential for Iran and now Israel

This was Israel’s last chance to secure regional dominance

If Israel does not start a nuclear war their influence network is finished

The US/Israel is losing (badly)

I told you the Epstein Files had killed MAGA. That is the least of anyone’s concern now. This was the campaign message last month:

Here I will explain the global impact of this war, including the effect on the US in its power, prestige, its military, politics and culture, and how the political technique of the 20th century means that many people will go insane when they are forced to face the facts.

However this ends, the world we lived in last week is gone and it is never coming back.

This post is in three parts. Bad news, then some good.

Warnings of the scale of this war

Context on why this happened

Why this may be a good thing after all

PART ONE: THE PREDICTED CRISIS UNFOLDS

Three days after Trump launched a war for Israel I recorded a video in which I explained how this would unleash a cascade of limitless disasters. That video will be released tomorrow, here.

I appeared last week on Wednesday 4th March to warn the United States faced strategic defeat in a crisis which threatened to collapse the global economy.

On Thursday 5th March I went into some detail on the unfolding catastrophe in this report.

I pointed out that Donald Trump would have been told this would happen, and that he chose to launch the war anyway.

Israel’s regime change wars supplied the migration crisis.

Many comments under my reports were furious, demanding fact checks and denouncing me as a liberal propagandist or a fantasist.

Days after I made these videos US sources have reported in the mainstream press that practically everything I said had been predicted by US intelligence and defence chiefs and communicated to Donald Trump before he launched the war. You can check my homework yourself. I offer supporting links below too.

I wrote this in October 2024 .

PART TWO - WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Why should you care what I think?

What you should know about this war

Who am I to tell you this?

How did I know what was going to happen before the media confirmed all this?

I have written for years on foreign affairs, on Israel and its enormous influence on American religion, politics and culture.

The reason you have not heard from me before is because I tried to warn you of the nature of the evil which has morally and financially bankrupted the West.

The algorithm does not favour people like me. Bullshit takesmiths are fine, because they feed you slop and provide you with cope. This carries water for the evil which rules you. Beware of 5D chess from people with no sources but internet mindrot.

This is a clever way of saying you should avoid bullshit presented as deep wisdom. No one is playing 5D chess here.

Examples of this: Trump did this to thwart China, “Let him cook”, and pages of waffling snark offering baseless speculation as wisdom.

These people are all simply wrong, and events will prove that point.

There are also people who take money from the sponsors of our mass destruction.

They live comfortable lives, are well paid, and their views are broadcasted worldwide. The fact they are widely repeated for this reason normalises the well-paid compliance with evil as the public consensus.

The memes have been lit

I have spent many years studying and explaining the political technique of the 20th century, including the birth of the war on terror, the nature of regime change, and the creation a century ago of the economic and political system we inhabit today.

This is why I knew what the US intelligence leaks were going to say before they were published. Anyone who knows this business knows that. I am not special.

I have extensive contacts and insight into the region and within politics worldwide. You can find my years of journalism on Israel, the Deep State and the corruption of the public mind in the service of evil on LifeSiteNews.

I am preparing a paper on the predictive power of career-ending memes. This is from 15 years ago, for example. This meme is basically all you need to know.

PART TWO

What you should know about this war

Here is some essential information to help you understand how we have been managed into this vertiginous moral decline by people whose stated aim is to usher in Armageddon.

I include a brief bullet point summary of how bad this all is and what it means at the end.

This is the Epstein Class War

Here is a video explaining that the Epstein Class are a mafia who set out to capture the United States Government and its political culture:

This essay from Irving Kristol, father of arch-neocon William Kristol, provides remarkable insight into why the Israelis have no realistic foreign policy and never have. Kristol was reportedly a significant influence on JD Vance.

The Trump admin has taken strict measures against critics of Israel from day one. Why do you have to make laws about that?

The Dahiya Doctrine and Israeli propaganda

Regime change changed our regimes more than any other.

This obvious fact is invisible because the total degradation of our mass culture makes it so.

Yesterday Donald Trump was asked about Israel’s attack on a water desalination plant in Iran. This is a war crime and signifies a major escalation point. If Iran responds in kind, remember Israel and most nations in the region rely on desalination for 70-90% of their water supply.

Donald Trump replied by saying the Iranians were horrible people who

“…cut women in half and chop babies heads off”.

Why does Trump respond like a man possessed?

Trump has adopted the barbaric culture of the Israelis.

Israel demonises the people it wishes to massacre. This technique is called “Hasbara”.

That “messiah” they want to summon is not Jesus. Jus sayin’

The invention of lies like this (and they are lies) is to permission the killing of civilians, which is the partner doctrine to hasbara.

The Dahiya Doctrine is the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure to cause maximum human suffering. This is what the US and Israel are doing now.

I have written a study on hasbara and the Dahiya Doctrine, if you would like to know how Donald Trump learned to utter demonic lies to permission the killing of civilians at scale with your tax dollars.

Gaza City, June 2025 (captured from drone footage here )

The US is using the Israeli war playbook

What does that mean? Have a look at Gaza. Have a look at the phosphorus bombs Israel is dropping on civilians in Lebanon.

The US formerly fought “nation building” wars. Look at Iraq, Libya, Syria now.

That failed. Now they just do what Israel does - mass destruction.

US Navy Tomahawk missile ”double taps” a school in Minab, Iran.

The US bombed a school on day one of the war killing an estimated 175 people- mainly girls aged 7-12.

The next day US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth presented a map boasting about US strikes which showed a strike site at the location of the school.

All the signs were there.

Video has shown the school was struck by a US missile - a Tomahawk. The US Navy is the only force in the region which has these cruise missiles.

Reuters confirmed the school was “double tapped” - meaning it was hit first, then again shortly afterwards as rescue and medical aid arrived to cause maximum casualties.

Trump said Iran did it. Watch him say that.

Hegseth says “The only side that targets civilians is Iran”.

Every accusation is a confession. The US has resorted to inflicting maximum casualties as it has no realistic hope of regime change through military action.

The calibre of our culture has declined at the speed of information.

How has this happened?

Regime change has changed the US regime into what it is today.

Here is a brief history. Regime change was born in 1979 with the staging of two conferences - the second in 1984 - to persuade the US and UK to replace diplomacy with wars on terrorist states such as Iraq, Libya, Syria and Iran.

Who staged these conferences? Benjamin Netanyahu.

This produced the Yinon Plan, then “Rebuilding America’s Defenses”, which said a “New Pearl Harbor” must arrive to push the US population into these proposed wars.

9/11 was the “New Pearl Harbor” required to change the US regime.

Since then, regime change wars have bankrupted America and replaced its culture with that of a depraved and explicitly Armageddonist prosperity Zionism that places no value on human life whatosever.

If you remember the 1990s think of how much has changed. A permanent state of emergency has replaced normal life. Israel internationalised its terror state.

Americans have internalised it.

We inhabit the consequences of this universalised barbarism now.

Has Donald Trump gone mad?

The simplest answer to explain the difference between 2015 and 2026 Trump is that Donald Trump acts like a man possessed.

Remember that the man who made Epstein - Les Wexner - said he had been possessed by a jewish demon (“dybbuk”) since childhood.

Main points I stated - with sources confirming them

Did Steve Witkoff give Donald Trump “ fake news ”? Yes.

The Trump administration is lying to you about all this but the truth, like the war Trump unleashed, can no longer be contained.

I am certain Donald Trump will be removed from office if the crushing weight of his historic betrayal of the American people and his blasphemous invocation of the name of Christ to legitimise this diabolical war does not kill him first.

The Israelis may remove Netanyahu themselves as senior Israelis have warned for years he is leading Israel to destruction and that moment has arrived now.

PART THREE

WHY THIS MAY NOT BE SUCH A BAD THING AFTER ALL

If the Israelis do not drop the bomb and it is very likely they will do so if not stopped then this is the mandate to remove their death machine from our political system and restore our civilisation.

Just as the regime change era required a catastrophe on the scale of 9/11 to permission its decades of profound cultural change and debt-fuelled destruction, the moment of mass revelation has arrived to convince the West it must change or die.

Future politics in one simple meme.

The postwar consensus will be anti-Zionist and offers the historic opportunity to remove these people from our politics and culture for good. For a politics of the Common Good to replace the monetisation of mass destruction.

FYI

We have been ruled into this dire abyss by the enemies of mankind.

We can do better. If we get out of this alive there will be no future for the politics of the wages of sin.

This is the crisis we required to replace the Evil Empire with a politics of the dignity of human life, with natural justice and an economics which promotes the maximum of human flourishing in place of the profiteering of a near total loss on a worldwide scale.

The mask is off now. If these people are not removed from every position of influence they occupy we are finished. This is the new normal.

If there is a tomorrow - it belongs to us not them.

He will probably say this as they drag him offstage in a straitjacket.

Do not despair. Do not mock people with copetakes. Their personalities have been constructed on advertisements for evil. When they realise reality they may collapse mentally and emotionally. Help them. We have all been betrayed.

