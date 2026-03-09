Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Sage Alfields
1d

Turns out God doesn't like it when you try to leverage prophecy for short term material gain.

Peter Matz's avatar
Peter Matz
1d

I've been expecting the collapse of the global economy since I became less ignorant several years ago; but I anticipated that it would come from the inevitable demographic collapse of China and a domino effect of nations collapsing from their addiction to a cheap supply of goods. Now, it's looking an awful lot like we have arrived at the moment of dissolution. This is very scary to me as I think about the future of my family and the world my children will grow up in.

Also, question: is there any evidence that Israel has smuggled nuclear weapons into major American cities and is holding America hostage? That seems within their capabilities and playbook.

All worry and planning aside, I submit Frank, myself, my family, my country, and my world to Jesus' Sacred Heart, wounded that his love would flow out freely, and that we could enter in. It is the refuge from all our earthly and eternal suffering, the hope, happiness, and strength of miserable mankind, on which he pours out his infinite mercy.

May our Blessed Mother be the undisputed queen of all of our hearts, and may every good we do be offered to Jesus through her Immaculate Heart.

God bless you, Frank!

