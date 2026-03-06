In this post I explain how we have got to the point that the US military goes to war for Israel to spark Armageddon - and usher in a “messiah” - during Purim - a jewish festival which commemorates a massacre in Iran.

This post, including warnings I made years ago about all this, gives essential background information on how the Zionist death cult has hijacked US politics and Christianity.

The predictive power of any analysis lies in its correspondence to the truth.

US LAUNCHES WAR TO SPARK “ARMAGEDDON”

TUCKER NOTICES THE CHRISTIAN ZIONIST US DEATH CULT

I WARNED YOU ABOUT THIS YEARS AGO HERE

HOW LIFESITENEWS WAS TARGETED FOR ANTI-ZIONISM

WHAT IS ZIONISM? A HANDY ABC

MY 2023 REPORT ON THE ARMAGEDDONISTS IN THE US AND ISRAEL

Precise targeting of US/Israel missiles killed up to 180 people in a school in Iran - mostly girls aged 7-12. Your tax dollars at work.

I warned you in November 2023 that Donald Trump and the Israeli government were heavily influenced by people who wish to bring about Armageddon.

This is how US troops were briefed before service in the war on Iran.

Jonathan Larsen reported on this insane directive to US troops.

How did we get here?

TUCKER FINDS OUT - TOO LATE?

Tucker Carlson’s latest video uses a clip I included below in my November 2023 post. He plays a scene of an insane Judeo-armageddonist US preacher calling for the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque to spark a world-ending crisis to make Jesus come back.

Tucker has just discovered this.

At 2:10 in this clip he said “no one highlighted it”.

I did. Years ago.

Here above is my long report in January 2024 for LifeSiteNews on how this faction has captured American Evangelicalism as well as the Israeli government.

My report also reveals how Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz are financed by the insane Wilks brothers, billionaires so “super-jewy” even the jewish press finds them weird - and not only for their judeosatanic zeal for summoning the “messiah”.

2016 report by jewish news outlet Forward

Spoiler alert - that “messiah” they are trying to summon is NOT Jesus.

Why do American Christians believe in this Satanic anti-Christian madness?

I warned you about that years ag too.

This is how we got here:

I have warned Americans for years about the Zionist world-ending death cult that has hijacked US and Israeli politics and policy.

I condemned and explained Zionism and its decades-long project of escalating terror and destruction in my reporting for LifeSiteNews.

I was censored for this, contacted by Mossad cutouts, and LifeSiteNews was targeted by a CIA-linked operation to destroy the company.

LifeSite was the only voice in “conservative” media to condemn Israel at the time.

It’s cool to be anti Zionist now, but we told you first, and we paid a price for that.

Practically no one sees my journalism on Twitter or on Youtube because my content is censored.

The reason you are only finding out about these lunatics now is because their Epstein mafia controls not only the US government but practically every mass communication platform in the West. Including Twitter.

It may be too late to stop the enemies of mankind now. This is the reason anti-Zionist content is censored. Zionism is a death cult. Whose death? Yours.

Here’s an alphabet of evil for you to consider as you watch these people try to set the world on fire. The deranged Zionist Wilks Brothers are in there too. They fund “rightwing” US media like PragerU and the Daily Wire - financing Ben “America First” Shapiro and Dr Jordan “I am insane” Peterson.

It has a lot of career-ending memes in it too.

Anyway, here is my post from November 2023 which provides vital background context to the chaotic destruction cascading from Israel’s latest war in the Middle East.

PROJECT ARMAGEDDON - From November 2023

I’ve seen some crazy things in my time - but nothing comes close to the apocalyptic cult whose actions and terrifying influence are our subject today.

I have written before on the strategy of escalation, which is the aim of all the factions of war in the current crisis in Israel.

By escalation each side hopes to mobilise its allies to engage in a widening conflict.

You can read more about the strategy of escalation here:

Why would this strategy be pursued, when if successful it would almost certainly result in a nuclear war?

Today you will learn that the strategy for one significant faction is not limited to escalation, nor even to the ignition of a conflict which cannot be contained.

It is a strategy whose goal is to spark the end of the world.

It is the strategy of a faction which sponsors “right wing” online influencers as well as funding US Presidential campaigns and leading US politicians.

This is the story of the Kahanists and the people they fund to promote Project Armageddon.

Introduction: Al-Aqsa and Armageddon

Owning the Libs - The Business of Right-Thinking People

Preaching Armageddon - Christian Zionism

Armageddon In The House - The World’s End as US Policy

All’s Well That Ends The World - The Kahanists in Israel and the USA

The Armageddon Faction - From Obama to Trump

Buying the Bosses - Kahanist Money at the Top

The Minister for Armageddon - Itamar Ben-Gvir

AL AQSA AND ARMAGEDDON

The Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem is the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque. This is the third holiest site in Sunni Islam. It is built on the site of the Second Temple, destroyed by the Romans in 70AD.

It is believed by religious Jews that a Third Temple must be built before the coming of the Jewish Messiah.

In addition, many Christian Zionists believe that building this Third Temple will usher in the return of Christ.

This would require the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque, which would unite the Islamic world in outrage and certainly lead to a major war with a nuclear dimension.

If you would like to know more about the nuclear threat in Israel, see here:

The current National Security Minister of Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, leads a party dedicated to this goal.

He has led his Otzma Yehudit (“Jewish Power”) party and his supporters in repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa compound, against the advice of the head of the Israeli Security Service (Shin Bet).

Benjamin Netanyahu relies on Ben-Gvir’s support to keep his coalition in power, and to postpone his own criminal prosecution on corruption charges.

Ben-Gvir is an admirer of Rabbi Meir Kahane, and his party is the direct descendant of Kahane’s own party.

Rabbi Meir Kahane was dedicated to two goals: the permanent removal of the Palestinians from Israel, and the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

The attacks launched on October 7th by Hamas were named “Operation Aqsa Flood” - a direct response to the threat to destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque.

This is the story of the Kahanists, and their terrifying rise from a minority faction to the corridors of power - in Israel and in the US.

This 2008 report from the Council on Foreign Relations shows the Kahanists having fewer than 100 members, with their influence mainly limited to settlements in the West Bank.

OWNING THE LIBS

The “new right” online is celebrated by many for its war on the woke. Attacking the crazy ideas of the Left with “facts and logic” is known as “owning the Libs”.

People like Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager, Jordan Peterson and others are famous for this stock-in-trade. If they sock it to the blue-hairs, why does it matter who backs them?

The answer is simple. They are funded by lunatics whose delusions demand the provocation of armageddon. This is the reason they all support the insane policies of the current Israeli government.

In part two I will examine the ownership of these people who “OWN THE LIBS” for a living.

I will show how and why their “war on woke” routine has segued into unlimited support for Israeli atrocities - and why they encourage the strategy of escalation.

I know this sounds a bit strong, but there is really no way to overstate how dangerously insane are the people I reveal to you today.

PREACHING ARMAGEDDON

Anyone who does not “stand with Israel” is an anti-semite. This presumably includes the 60 percent of Israelis reported by Foreign Affairs magazine who want Netanyahu to resign.

This also presumably includes the former head of MOSSAD, the former IDF chief, two former Israeli Prime Ministers and the current head of Shin Bet, the Israeli domestic security service.

All these people have condemned Netanyahu and his insane coterie of religious national extremists, whose plan to destroy the al-Aqsa mosque sparked the Hamas operation Aqsa Flood of October 7th.

Many of the abovenamed officials predicted this.

None mentioned that Christian Zionist groups in the US openly demand the destruction of the Al-Aqsa mosque, as they believe that rebuilding the third temple in its place will make Jesus come back.

Most Zionists are in fact not Jews - there are an estimated 30 million Christian Zionists in the USA.

As you will see, many of them seek to provoke armageddon so Jesus will come back.

This is not limited to preachers such as Baptist Pastor Greg Locke, who called last month for the Al Aqsa mosque to be destroyed for this reason.

He also said he wanted Gaza to “be a parking lot by next month.”

At 1:20 he says

“Get a great big missile and blow that wicked Dome of the Rock plum off of the spot where its standing right now… [screams] SO WE CAN GET THAT THIRD TEMPLE REBUILT AN’ USHER IN THE COMING O’ JESUS”

There are many pastors like Locke, and the utterly cuckoo Wilks brothers who fund Dennis Prager, the Daily Wire, and by extension Jordan Peterson.

Yet Project Armageddon has more friends- and in higher places - than these.

ARMAGEDDON IN THE HOUSE

Project Armageddon is also supported by many US Republicans including Ron de Santis, David “asking for evidence is Holocaust denial” Friedman and various US congressmen.

Of course, Ben Shapiro himself has spoken in favour of Kahanist aims.

As Jewish Currents reported in October 2022

At an event with right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro, Trump’s former ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, appeared to take a harder line. When Shapiro told the audience that Jews should “build a [synagogue] on Har HaBayit”—the Hebrew name for the Temple Mount—Friedman signaled his support of the idea, responding, “I said that once and I started a riot when I was ambassador, so I’m not going to say it again.”

To destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque would provoke a regional war which Israel could not hope to win. Nor could the US. Nor could anyone, really, as it is certain to escalate to a nuclear exchange.

ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS THE WORLD

Nuclear armageddon is actually the plan of many people in the Israeli and US governments.

This is obviously insane, but it is the case. The Temple Movement is a lobbying group which has become extremely influential in the US over the last 13 years.

The Temple Movement’s influence—once largely limited to the most extreme settler groups in Hebron and Jerusalem—has been on the rise since 2010, the same year that US voters gave the GOP control over the House of Representatives. Since then, Republicans traveling in Israel/Palestine have repeatedly visited Al-Aqsa with Temple Movement escorts.

This is an organisation which pushes Kahanism.

In all, more than 40 Republicans—including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, and, following his time in office, former Vice President Mike Pence—have met with Kahanists since 2011

What is Kahanism? It is a “Jewish fascist movement” founded by a New York rabbi.

The Temple Movement…has its roots in Kahanism, the Jewish fascist movement founded by Brooklyn-born rabbi Meir Kahane in the 1960s.

Kahane moved his project to Israel, where it was banned.

In the early ’70s, Kahane created an Israeli political party, Kach, which led a transnational campaign of violence in an effort to provoke the voluntary and forced transfer of Palestinians from Israel/Palestine, and advocated for the establishment of a theocratic ethnostate.

Yet is has returned in force. As Jewish Currents reported, there is a new Jewish fascist party and the movement is at its all time peak:

A new Kahanist party, Otzma Yehudit, has also taken Kach’s place in the Knesset. “The Kahanist movement is far from being dead in Israel,” said Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher with Ir Amim, which monitors human rights violations in Jerusalem. “It’s the strongest it ever was.”

So why does this religious-ethnic extremism matter?

THE ARMAGEDDON FACTION

The aim of Kahanists is to provoke armageddon.

The Temple Movement’s efforts are aimed at accomplishing a single, symbolically important piece of the Kahanist project: Its various organizations seek, per movement founder Yisrael Ariel, to “flatten” Al-Aqsa, the hilltop mosque and compound in Jerusalem’s Old City that is home to Islam’s third-holiest site.

The influence of Kahanism on US foreign policy dates back to the Obama administration, which aimed to destroy the two-state solution:

A senior official who served under President Obama and requested anonymity to speak candidly about sensitive foreign policy issues told Jewish Currents that Republicans with ties to the Temple Movement represented a growing faction within the party that was “actively trying to cultivate a different approach to what had been a real bipartisan consensus [on Israel/Palestine] for many decades: a negotiated two-state solution.”

The parallels to the present day are obvious.

Their approach would withdraw support for a Palestinian state, endorse Israeli annexation of the West Bank, and advocate ceding total control of all holy sites to Israel.

So entrenched were the Kahanists that their aims represented a “shadow US foreign policy”

During the Obama years, GOP efforts in support of these aims amounted to a shadow foreign policy that directly challenged the executive branch’s goals.

This policy emerged from the shadows under Donald Trump.

Under Trump, David Friedman gave this faction official sanction by joining GOP congressmen when they traveled on junkets to Israel/Palestine funded by Christian Zionist groups, meeting Kahanists and Israeli cabinet members in turn.

David Friedman was the former US ambassador to Israel.

Here he is on November 15th claiming that the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza was an arms dump for Hamas.

When he is asked whether there is any evidence for his claims (there isn’t) he frames this request as “holocaust denial”.

David Friedman was one of Trump’s most trusted foreign policy advisers and remains close to Trump to this day.

This is not the only Kahanist behind Donald Trump.

BUYING THE BOSSES

Trump’s campaigns were funded by his top donor, the late Sheldon Adelson, a lifelong opponent of the two-state solution who demanded the US “nuke Iran”.

Adelson was condemned in 2019 in the Israeli press for his support, through his Zionist Organization of America, for Netanyahu.

Why was this so controversial? Netanyahu had publicly embraced the Kahanist party, Otzma Yehudit. Adelson was seeking to defend Netanyahu, who he had also backed and helped into power as well as Trump.

What is the point of voting? Well, Adelson is dead, Trump is truly independent and de Santis is not.

Led by Zionist neocon William Kristol, many donors from Republican Zionist circles are abandoning Trump for de Santis.

De Santis’ wealthiest donor has switched his allegiance to Trump. Unlike Trump, De Santis does not have 3.5 billion dollars of his own.

Unlike Trump, he is also going to lose. If you are an American, hold Trump’s feet to the fire over his lunatic friends, and their insatiable appetite for the world’s end.

THE MINISTER FOR ARMAGEDDON

Otzma Yehudit means “Jewish Power”. It is the direct descendant of the “Kach” party founded by Rabbi Meir Kahane.

Its leader is Itamar Ben-Gvir. Described by the Times of Israel as a “Kahane disciple”, he is now the National Security Minister of Israel.

The fate of Israel, and by extension that of the world, is largely in the hands of a man whose personal ambition is to spark Armageddon.

He is joined by the people who fund your bad friends on the “right” in a project to end the world.

This is a plan so preposterous it would be rejected as a script for a children’s cartoon.

Yet this deranged fantasy is the subtext of the events which some wish to escalate to the end of the world.

I have made a series of brief videos explaining some aspects of the cascading disaster this war has unleashed, and will be publishing them here soon.

If you think my analysis worth supporting, you can do that here.

God bless you all.

If the Israelis do not drop the bomb, I think we can look forward to a better future, as their political and cultural influence in the West is finished.