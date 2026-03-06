Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
2d

To all readers:

We are fortunate indeed to have Frank Wright's commentaries.

He is correct that the Zionists intend to bring on Armageddon and the destruction of humanity. They assume that they will be able to step in and create their own totalitarian state to rule over what is left.

This has been the Zionist plan for well over a century. Steps in its fulfillment were WWI, WWII, and now, they hope, WWIII.

The COVID "plandemic" was part of their hoped-for mass population reduction. This is what Epstein was bringing about through Bill Gates and other blackmailed dupes. Epstein worked for Israel and the Rothschilds.

Trump is now doing their bidding. The attack on Iran was to be a stepping-stone.

Thanks again to Frank Wright and his brilliant and courageous reporting.

The best written source on the overall Zionist plan may be found in Douglas Reed's classic The Controversy of Zion. Read it here: https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=unz+review+the+controversy+of+zion&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8

For an alternative view, please read this:

http://www.kober.com/books/978-0-915034-22-2_txt.pdf

Reply
Share
4 replies by Frank Wright and others
George Menyhei's avatar
George Menyhei
2dEdited

I always bet against armageddon. If I'm wrong, who's going to hold it against me?

Reply
Share
5 replies by Frank Wright and others
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture