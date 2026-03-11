Those of you who can must soldier on and help the wounded.

This is a four minute warning.

It says

A lot of people will very likely have breakdowns in the West

Why this is going to happen

What you can do to help if you can

They all were. The system monetised the mass destruction of our entire civilisation. It’s a crime syndicate. It’s finished.

IN BRIEF

Most people are starting to find out how bad things really are.

Then they will find out why things are so bad.

Finally, they will realise how much they have been misled - all their lives.

This means they will no longer know who they are or what to feel or think.

The market forecast. Sorry if you heard it here first.

The meaning of their lives is being erased by events.

This will cause people to go mad in direct proportion to their belief in the supply of official narratives around which their sense of self has been arranged.

One catastrophic side effect of this world crisis is the near instant deletion of the psychological anchoring of millions of people’s lives.

Here I explain why and how this is happening and what you can do to help.

Mask off now. Reality is ugly. Help those who cannot bear it.

WHY NOW AND WHAT TO DO

The revelation by reality that we live in an evil system which has created and monetised all the crises destroying our civilisation is shortly going to drive a lot of people out of their minds.

The reason for this is because the political technique of the 20th century supplied beliefs which became the structure of the mass personality.

We were ruled into compliance by the dominance of mass culture and its use to manufacture mass belief in the economics and politics of national suicide.

DO NOT MOCK THE AFFLICTED

Why do so many people refuse to see this?

The reason why many people fight the truth and deny the obvious as if their lives depended on it is because they do.

Why are they going to see it now, if this is true?

Reality is making this case before them in real time and this process can no longer be contained.

What does this mean?

You should expect a lot of people to have severe mental and emotional breakdowns as the awful realisation dawns on them that their self destruction has been sold to them with aspirational slogans.

Mass formation of current things is not a left/right condition. It is the foundation of liberal democracy.

Context: Here is some background information on how the system sells its beliefs to you. Basically, modern idolatry via mass communication and consumer nihilism. As you can now see, this technique has sold the Current Thing to left and right.

HOW TO REACT

Resist the temptation to say “I told you so”. I have said this myself and have now stopped.

Do not mock people for having been deceived. We have all been deceived. Some of us were less deceived, is all.

It is unjust to blame people for having been deceived when we have lived all our lives under a political economy of mass deception designed to produce precisely this level of mass deception.

It has supplied a fake reality and that supply chain is now collapsing.

The “pseudo environment” proposed by Walter Lippmann by which we have been ruled for a century is now dissolving. Its technique, refined over a century, is so effective that most do not realise how profoundly this make-belief by mass communication has furnished the structure of their identity.

Literally the case, not a joke. The America you knew is no more.US will not emerge from this war as it entered. The status quo ante is gone.

Many people’s personalities are assembled out of adverts for a system whose true nature they are beginning to discover now. This realisation is so horrendous that it will simply crush some of them.

Our political economy has supplied a new religion, it has supplied the preferred beliefs of the political and economic elite as a form of religion, it has supplied a civilisational suicide pill as medicine.

We are now living through the effects.

Yes, our global economy and the old world order appear to be terminally imperilled. Yes, the war could spiral out of control completely at any time.

Yet even if these likely outcomes are avoided you are living through the first wave of a mass casualty event.

This has been set in motion and cannot be stopped.

The Epstein Files were followed by a war whose effects will demolish the internal and external world order which many people believed was not only morally superior but permanent.

Effigy of Baal, idol of human sacrifice, burned outside the US Embassy, Mexico

Prepare to heal the sick and to help the wounded. Put aside your differences and help your brothers and sisters in their direst hour of need.

The world is not merely collapsing around them. It is collapsing within them.

The meaning that world supplied sustained them, it told them who they were and what to believe in.

It will leave them bereft. Help them if you can.

Be prepared to see spontaneous outbreaks of insanity and this will mean unpredictable danger. Take care. Avoid heated arguments.

The mental casualty rate will be high and will correspond precisely to the degree to which your feelings, opinions and self image are organised on patterns supplied by the rapidly disintegrating system.

You are not obliged to disintegrate along with it. Help those who cannot help themselves.

I like to pray to Saint Bernard. Christ saved him from despair. Look closer for the faces in the dark behind Him.

If you cannot cope, find someone to help you who can. If you are strong enough to survive the collapse in the manufacture of mass belief, help those who are not.

You can take this or leave it. I have tried to warn you in a condensed bulletin which is the product of years of journalism, foreign affairs contacts, studies on propaganda, on religion, on the nature of power and on the political technique of 20th Century liberalism. I am trying to help you. Be prepared for the shockwave.

I am writing a political economy for the post-populist West and I am currently working on a chapter on the role of belief in political economy.

Didn’t publish it here because TLDR. Might link it if anyone is interested.

Stay sane and never despair.

Share