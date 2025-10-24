Frank Wright

John Henry Holliday, DDS
1h

Excellent analysis of what the hell is going on in the Western world.

It's hilarious to me that that Arnold and others thought high art would be a substitute for God. Cue Orwell's "some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them" quote.

We know we've won when Pollack, Twombly, and Rothko works are removed from art museums. Or at least taken from prominent positions and used to adorn corridors leading to the restrooms.

JD
2h

Everything is ersatz, vicarious, profaned, artificial and deviant or, as aptly put by deplorables everywhere, fake and gay. The terms that describe our past, when we were proper, are adopted by the marketeers to sell more slop; heritage, traditional, rustic, rugged. The quality and domestic production we used to take for granted (remember the donkey jackets available in every builder’s merchants, with the tag saying “made by English workers for English workers?) now a premium product for hipsters, whilst the regulars must be satisfied with plastic items fabricated in exotic locales.

Funny also that the industrial past we fondly remember itself largely destroyed our traditional society. Do it be like people are fond of the James Bond actor they grew up with but akshually, MI6 is not your friend.

