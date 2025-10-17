Tony Blair - the greatest machine politician of the liberal age

We are living through the end of the liberal global regime. As I have explained in my forthcoming book, A Brief History of Liberal Democracy, this system was created after the violent revolution of the First World War.

Marketed with the brand name of liberation, it was a system of elite rule, internationally coordinated, whose power was secured through the use of mass culture to manufacture belief in itself.

One thing you do not know reveals how totally this power has reconstructed your idea of history. Liberal democracy failed, almost everywhere it was installed, a hundred years ago.

“Liberal democracy” is the God That Failed Twice.

Woodrow Wilson used this slogan in his 1917 speech to Congress - explaining to Americans why they must go to war overseas. War has been fought for democracy ever since.

LIBERAL DEMOCRACY - THE GOD THAT FAILED TWICE

The propaganda methods developed to persuade Americans to enter World War One were used to set up a system of rule by media - marketed as liberal democracy.

All across Europe, and as far away as South America and Japan, liberal democracies were created to replace the old world - with a New World Order.

What is remarkable is that most of them collapsed within a decade.

Article from the liberal-extremist German State site Deutschland.de

Germany’s liberal democracy lasted fourteen years in the Weimar Republic.

All over Europe, most of the new liberal democracies failed as well.

Introduced with universal suffrage and two-chamber systems involving liberal and leftwing parties, practically none survived - and those that did were frozen democracies - or in a perpetual state of turmoil.

Here is a brief list of nations whose brief experiment with liberal democracy collapsed around a hundred years ago.

Germany, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Hungary, Yugoslavia, Italy, and Spain.

In addition, Portugal’s young democracy was ended by a coup in 1926. Sweden had ten governments between 1920 and 1932. Norway’s largest party - the Labour Party - joined the Soviet Comintern for four years (1919-23), and in Denmark the King dissolved the leftwing government in 1920.

Turkey’s new republic was a one party state.Liberal democracy in Greece lasted one year. Albania’s lasted eight, Bulgaria’s three, whilst Romania’s postwar “democratic experiment” lasted - shakily - until 1938.

Britain had no election for ten years between 1935 and 1945. Four million American workers went on strike in 1919.

Some - not all - socialists joined the growing anti-Bolshevik movement

Belgium’s postwar introduction of universal suffrage permanently destroyed its Catholic State, with liberals and socialists taking over, and separatist Flemish movements threatening the breakup of the nation.

In 1919, four soviets were set up in Germany, with Bolshevist insurrections continuing for four years. A six-hour Marxist republic briefly took power in Luxembourg in 1919.

Propaganda from the right would present “Europe united against Bolshevism”

A military coup in Spain in 1923 succeeding in halting the rise of Bolshevism - for a time. Bulgaria’s fledgling democracy was ended in 1923 by another military coup.

The majority of postwar liberal democracies descended into chaos and were swept away.

HYPERNORMALISATION UNDER LIBERALISM

This is an important lesson which recalls the title of Yurchak’s book

“Everything Was Forever, Until It Was No More”

He was talking about The Last Soviet Generation. It is a title which could apply to our time, too. We too live in a system which we have been led to believe has no alternative in sight, and is the most perfect of all systems.

We too live in a time of hypernormalisation - the condition in which the state tells us everything is for the best in the best of all possible worlds, whilst everything is getting worse, and there seems to be nothing the ruling elite will do to help us out of the state they have put us in.

This was the title of a documentary on this subject by the English cultural commentator Adam Curtis.

You can watch the 2 minute trailer for Hypernormalisation here . Or click the image above.

It helps to explain how the total propaganda system of liberal democracy is so successful it is invisible - because it is everywhere, and it has created everything we believe we know.

Until now.

What is happening now is that people are beginning to realise the world created to rule them is fake.

Despite its increasingly refined sophistication combined with new technologies of mass communication, it is now obvious to a growing number of people in the West that they have been living in an advertisement for a product that does not exist.

Reality is radicalising people against the liberal system. This reality, produced by the ever-more extreme policies of progress, is not the utopia we were promised.

We have been liberated into a nihilistic void. Chaos and total moral collapse surrounds us in reality, as the dream machine hums on in the palms of our hands. The appeal of the Black Mirror is waning.

The spell of the liberal system is broken, and so its impossible dream is over. It has been revealed as a nightmare.

From AJP Taylor’s 1965 book English History, 1914-1945

BEFORE “LIBERAL DEMOCRACY”

Now is the time when people begin to remember - to ask questions about the gaps in the past - which lead us to discover that what we are not told about liberal democracy is in fact more revealing that what it tells us to believe about itself.

Most people do not know that until 1920 women did not vote in US elections, and it was largely after the first world war that “democracy” - in which everyone votes - was introduced across what would become the liberal global empire.

Readers of AJP Taylor will be aware that this top-down revolutionary destruction of the old order meant a massive and continued increase in the intrusion of the State into everyday life.

Taylor says that before the First World War an Englishman would see nothing of the state beyond his visit to the Post Office.

After liberal democracy came the education, health and legal bureaucracies which now govern the details of our procession from birth to death, increasingly through a series of different but similar light industrial sheds.

Passports - said to be a temporary measure - became permanent. In the US and Britain the Income Tax was raised and never really went down again.

The push for compulsory state education - why did the Rockefellers support fund and promote this - and why were they behind “women’s liberation”?

The late Aaron Russo explains in this video that Nicholas Rockefeller told him he was an idiot for believing that women were simply seeking equality in a process flowing from votes for women to entering the workplace and then to equal pay. Rockefeller allegedly told Russo there were two reasons his family helped found the feminist movement:

“We funded this movement to get more women into the workforce and now we can tax them and stimulate the economy. We can control them in the offices, schools, and in life. We can break up the family structure and the government becomes the family structure.”

This is dismissed by online AI summaries as a “conspiracy theory”. Reports - such as from Inside Philanthropy show how the Rockefeller Foundation backed “women’s lib” in the 1970s.

This report shows 90 years of Rockefeller support for women’s “liberation”.

Of course, the CIA was involved. Leading US feminist Gloria Steinem was a CIA asset, as this 2015 article shows.

This is unsurprising, as the chief role of the CIA was arguably the waging of a propaganda war on Americans - and worldwide - to promote the political religion of the liberal-global system.

This I call “cultural production” - the sponsorship of all forms of mass culture to manufacture mass belief in the many cults of liberal progress.

You can read more about that here if you like:

One year after the creation of the CIA, George F Kennan authored a 1948 paper which mobilised all mass culture as a form of propaganda. The paper was called “On the Inauguration of Organised Political Warfare”.

This document is available here, and also here in the US State Department archives.

In plain English what this means is the US - through the CIA - began to mobilise all forms of mass culture as form of political warfare, promoting social revolution at home and abroad through the sponsorship of rights campaigns, modern art, popular music, film, television and thought leaders.

If you would like to read more about this, see the 1999 book by the British historian Frances Stonor Saunders - “Who Paid the Piper?”

You can read this book free of charge here.

This book details the Central Intelligence Agency’s covert and sometimes overt sponsorship of domestic and global cultural, social and intellectual movements during the Cold War.

Pic somewhat related - from Bob Moran .

HUMANITY AS A MANAGEMENT PROBLEM

The history of the century of sales is also the history of the rise of the managers.

As life is increasingly formalised by administrators, all the meaning and power of institutions such as the Church and the family, and our history and tradition, are gradually subsumed by the dictates of the lanyard class.

We are managed by apparatchiks today, whose status and livelihood depends on the structures which birthed them. This produces a sort of paralysis.. Now, and around a century ago.

Then, as now, liberal democracy was proven incapable of answering crisis.

By 1927 liberal democracies seemed incapable of solving the looming economic meltdown which would follow the Crash of 1929, to become the Great Depression.

None of these systems could counter the rising threat of bolshevism, which threatened the democracies of Germany, Spain, Italy and France with revolution.

Even England was said to be closer to Bolshevik revolution in the 1920s than at any other time. Strikes in 1919 were accompanied by a mutiny of British sailors in Russia, who demanded cooperation with the new Bolshevik regime.

Today, liberal democracy can only survive by demonising, banning and criminalising any parties with more popular policies than those of the ruling liberal elite - as is the case in France, Germany, Romania - and quite possibly Britain as well.

Times report , UK, January 2025

There are obvious moves towards a sort of digital tyranny - moves which Tony Blair said was necessary to “counter populism”.

THIS GOD IS NOW FAILING AGAIN

It is the liberal remnant in Europe which is pushing hardest to provoke an all out war with Russia - risking us all to save itself from extinction.

We can now see what Walter Lippman meant by his admission in 1919 that the “liberty” of liberal democracy is a “weapon and and advertisement”.

The propagandist Walter Lippmann was one of the founding architects of the rule by media - marketed as “Liberal democracy”

Women have been liberated from womanhood. Through the popular factions of hysteria promoted as progress, many people have been liberated from sanity. Children were memed into self mutilation, sexualised by erotic exhibitionists.

The liberal system has partnered with NGOs and has sponsored radicals to mobilise its population into factions - all declaring war on our formerly Christian civilisation.

Meanwhile, the one wage household has vanished. It is now an impossible dream for most to own a home, and having a family is simply unaffordable. Our nations are dissolved into currents of grievance and vengeance, racial, sexual and environmental, whose only common factor is they are all self destructive to the state, the family, and the individual alike.

The political religion of the liberal system has replaced the value of human life with price, and calls the demolition of everything “progress”.

As the product of a century of progressive social revolution comes into view, no one is buying this pitch anymore.

If you get the feeling you have been cheated, that is because you have been living in an advertisement all your life, for a product made out of false promises.

This is why fewer people worship the liberal idols every day. The state religion of liberal political beliefs is dying out.

The god that failed a century ago is failing again. Failing better.

It seems like a lot of people are now ready to accept that the obvious is not, in fact, a “conspiracy theory”. Lol. Or notlol, if you’re a liberal fanatic.

Next time I shall explain how “liberal democracy” intended to replace Christ with its own political beliefs - as we examine the blueprint for the liberal state religion written a hundred years ago.

If you would like to indoctrinate your e-friends with factism, you can do this:

Share

If you think you ought to pay this little piper for the tunes he tootles into your bonce, then you can do this: