US propaganda poster from WW2 (unused) showing alliance with the Soviets and Chinese.

The second great violent revolution of the 20th century is known as World War Two.

It has become a totem charged with manufactured belief which has, until now, completely refashioned our sense of history, morality, politics and purpose.

This belief did not emerge from the ashes of Europe. It was made, intentionally, as liberal power turned to the mobilisation of every aspect of culture to make belief - in itself.

This is the story of the sale of the 20th Century, a transaction in which we exchanged everything for nothing.

How was this done?

In this extract from the seventh chapter of my book, “A Brief History of Liberal Democracy”, I examine how the methods developed in both world wars powered the total mobilisation of culture in the service of the liberal system.

Its goal was to promote social revolution at home and abroad - to secure a global empire.

The CIA was created in 1947. One year later its power was mobilized in a new strategy published by George Kennan. Called “Organized Political Warfare”, this was a blueprint for the use of every mode of cultural production to be mustered in the promotion and defense of liberal democracy.

Allied poster, 1943

WHAT IS THE LIBERAL SYSTEM?

The liberal system is an economic system whose politics are, like everything else it makes, an advertisement for a product. The successful sale of this product results in power, and the power this system sought was total.

That product is sold with impossible promises. It sells a life without limits: limitless growth in the economy, limitless human potential, the power to redefine yourself by what you buy - and what you buy into.

It tells you that the advertisement can become your reality, if you believe in it. This is the new and improved liberal utopia - in theory a worldly paradise of pure glamour, but which reduces to death on credit in practice.

It has liberated us from meaning, and has impoverished every aspect of life. This international nowhere is the utopian product for which our entire civilisation has been exchanged.

How was this demand for the impossible normalised? After the second world war, as after the first, a new world was made possible. The liberal alliance with Bolshevism was over, its common enemy defeated in Germany.

The fact that the liberal West allied with Satanic Bolshevism - the most murderous ideology of the past hundred years - is officially disremembered.

Hollywood has memorialised World War Two into a cult whose power competes with that of Christ to explain the nature of mankind and his condition.

Our history, our sense of ourselves, of what is right and what is wrong, our beliefs about the nature of mankind and our purpose on this earth - these are the myths of the century of sales which is now closing down. Why did this happen?

THE POSTWAR PREDICAMENT

The United States, the leader of this economic system with global ambitions, had with the UK armed the Soviet Union so successfully it had fostered a counterforce which would be impossible to overcome conventionally in Europe.

With the transmission of Manhattan Project nuclear secrets to the Soviets by the Rosenbergs beginning in 1942, the technological advantage of the atomic bomb was lost. A second unconventional method was developed - before the Soviets’ first nuclear test in 1949.

One year after the creation of the CIA, George Kennan produced his 1948 paper. It was called “On the Inauguration of Organised Political Warfare”.

The fact that our mass culture is the product of the sponsorship of global social revolution begun by the CIA is startling enough.

That the CIA itself is partly the product of revolutionaries fighting for Communism in the Spanish Civil War may help to explain why.

As this second source also claims, the “CIA was founded by communists who fought in the Spanish Civil War”.

Pictured is the New York Jewish communist Milton Wolff, the last commander of the Lincoln Battalion of XV International Brigade. He worked for the CIA’s precursor, the OSS - and recruited many of his fellow communists into British and American intelligence.

These absence of these startling facts from popular memory help to explain why we believe what we do. They help us to understand how the technique of the manufacture of belief has been refined by warfare, through the assimilation of subversive tactics developed in them.

ORGANISED POLITICAL WARFARE

What was “Organised Political Warfare”?

It is the total mobilisation of all forms of cultural production in the service of the Liberal system. Its ambitions to dominate the world would see culture at home and abroad sponsored by government agencies to propagandise its present and future subjects, making the belief that this was the perfect and final system in human affairs.

This was a serious upgrade to the industry of public relations, or propaganda, which had birthed the liberal system of the management of millions through the manufacture of belief following the First World War.

It has produced the system we inhabit today. Refined by technological innovations and in its technique, the global reach of cultural production has been revealed by the actions of USAID.

The promotion of social revolution in the West and beyond has been partially exposed by this scandal, as yesterday’s global empire becomes today’s corruption. Yet this did not begin with the previous US government, and nor is it the property of the left.

Organised political warfare is the use of cultural production to annihilate everything the liberal global system is not - by demoralisation, assimilation and promises of liberation.

The solution to the problem of securing and managing human life in a global market is to dissolve everything into itself. Cultural production is coordinated to replace difference with sameness, to weave us all into the rainbow flag of progress. This is the reason our reality is now a ruin, haunted by the dreams of the machine.

The story of the sale of the century continues below the griftline…