The globalised liberal death machine is dying.

The US is weaning itself off the diabolical ponzi economy which has sponsored counter-sane social revolution at home and forever war abroad.

The total bankruptcy of the liberal global model is powering an electoral paradigm shift. Across the West, parties who seem to reject the postwar liberal consensus are in the ascendant.

Yet populism does not have a coherent politics. After remigration returns homelands to the homeless, what then?

Populism does not have an alternative to the debt-fuelled economics of destruction which has made life cheap and nasty.

Today I will explain how populism could - and probably will - find a new political economy by going back to the source of our European civilisation.

Catholic Social Teaching has the answers to the questions that electorates will soon be asking their populist politicians: how do we fix this mess?

One notable product of the knowledge economy.

To make this easy to read I am going to skip the problem and go straight to the solution.

If you do not understand the problem I will discuss it along with the solution in a brief series on the revival of our civilisation.

This post is intended to supply you with a basic knowledge of how and why Catholic Social Teaching will save the West.

Many such cases.

The liberal vision of the beginning and end of all life as a void is one which excludes the middle. As a result, our lives are now devoid of meaning and substance. Life has no essential value beyond price, and we inhabit a dignity free environment bereft of hope. There is nothing to this existence beyond a vicious bargain hunt.

Against this, the natural order of creation. Reality was created by God, resulting in the natural order, and it is the teaching of the Church which founded the civilisation which the liberal system intends to destroy in order to replace it with itself.

In this post I will argue that Catholic Social Teaching will be infused into our future politics to revive our civilisation - an ailing patient made sick by the medicine of the modernists.

Trufax, which is why the enemy hates the family and its economics make it impossible for normal people to have one.

The modern church does not teach this, but it will, because the project of the modernists has produced the permanent state of emergency we now inhabit.

The liberal system has gone mad, and it cannot save itself with slogans.

“The cause of civilisation lacks a solid foundation if it does not rest on the eternal principles of truth and on the unchangeable laws of right and justice”. Pope Leo XIII, Inscrutabili, April 1878

The crisis we inhabit is so severe that the very terms of civilisation have been distorted beyond meaning. Here is a brief note about what “civilisation” means.

Episode one was titled “By the Skin of our Teeth”.

IF I DON’T MIND, IT DOESN’T MATTER

If you are not a Catholic, you might think this has nothing to do with you.

If you prize the civilisation you see being destroyed around you, this message concerns you regardless of what you believe.

What is our civilisation?

Kenneth Clark made a splendid series called “Civilisation”. You can watch it here.

He also wrote a book about the series, which is very readable and I recommend you read it.

The image is from Raphael’s The School of Athens , a fresco he painted on the walls of the Vatican.

At the end of his life Clark converted to Catholicism as his work had demonstrated that the Catholic Church founded European civilisation between the 9th and 11th centuries.

His work was not only an inspirational document of the majesty and beauty of this civilisation, but also made a very important point.

Civilisation is not and is never distributed evenly. Within and between peoples civilisation survives as a beacon, not as a baseline.

This light is kept alive by those who recognise it, because like thinking the habit of civilisation is prized but not practised at scale.

Kenneth Clark could have saved himself a lot of time by looking at memes like this one.

Clark recognised that civilisation is expressed in the cultural production of the norms of the natural order created by God.

In this natural order woman is not a question and reality is a matter of fact, not perspective. Good and evil, black and white are evident and clearly defined.

By contrast, there is no direction to the modern moral compass: its purpose is not to navigate but to indicate the self.

Liberalism has liberated us from meaning, and its effect in economics, ideology and politics is to destroy our civilisation entirely.

This extract from Etienne Gilson’s introduction to “The Church Speaks to the Modern World” was aimed at the nightmare of Communism.

Yet the system which lost the Cold War last has a superior claim to the mass manufacture of horror as a way of life. The liberal system has promised us another paradise and produced a hell on earth.

If we imagine the future into which the diabolical machinery of global consumer liberalism wishes to deliver us all, it is clear the moment has been forced to a crisis. The house is on fire, the alarm is nigh, but there is nothing from the blind watchmakers but virtue-signalling noise.

Timeless wisdom for less than a buck. All the money in our world has been wasted on ignoring its message.

WHAT IS CATHOLIC SOCIAL TEACHING?

The social teaching of the Church is commonly understood to be expressed in a series of nine encyclicals written by Pope Leo XIII.

Written between 1879 and 1891, these documents reprise the natural philosophy of St Thomas Aquinas in relation to the technological and social processes which combined in the industrial revolution to produce modern life.

They are contained and explained in one excellent volume which is called

“The Church Speaks to the Modern World”.

What do they say and why does it matter?

Clippy speaks truth to power.

