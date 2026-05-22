Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bpa23's avatar
bpa23
17h

What should I say? Sadly this is really the way Selenkyy is perceived in Western anti-russian media. There are ofcourse western European nations that are more distant or atleast more plausible in their actions (Ireland, Spain, Portugal). I think they are not just against Israels war but also the one started under Joe Bidens guiandance and now being strongly supported by Brussels. They are on neithers side.

Reply
Share
Rond's avatar
Rond
13h

Simulacrum politics. Fun and games until a thermonuclear warhead is dropped on your ass.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture