As you are likely now aware the world is in a profound moral crisis which has corrupted Church and State. The restoration of all things in Christ is the only remedy, and this was the motto of the glorious Pope St Pius X.

The work of Pope St Pius X on the false doctrines of the Modernists will arm you with the weapons you need to recognise and to fight the evil which has captured all our institutions.

Pascendi equips you with the knowledge of your enemy, which is vital to the rescue and restoration of our Church and the civilisation it founded.

CONTENTS

Overview of Pascendi

Previous nine parts of this series - on the Modernist Errors

Part Two: The Causes of Modernism

In this series I explain the traditional doctrine of the Catholic Church as defended in the masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

Pascendi (1907) was published as A Catechism of Modernism in 1908.

Comparing this “Catechism of Modernism” with the teachings of the Modern Church, I show how and why the New Religion is not the True Religion.

Abp. Marcel Lefebvre: totally vindicated.

SUBJECT OF THIS POST

This post deals with Part II: The Causes of the Modernist Errors.

The final chapter of Part One, treated in the previous post in this series showed why Modernism is the synthesis of all heresies.

It summarised how the Modernist Reformation seeks the destruction of all religion, delivering a parody of religion leading directly to atheism.

THE NEW RELIGION AND ITS HERETIC POPES

The Modern Church is now establishing a New Religion of Synodality - which is not the Catholic faith. These posts should help to replace confusion in the minds of Catholics with clarity over what is going on in the Vatican, and why we should not despair.

This book explains how the Synodal Project of Jorge Bergoglio was directed by a Pope who denied the divinity of Christ - as Pope St Pius X said the Modernists would do.

“The Disastrous Pontificate” was published by Os Justi Press in January 2026

The case it makes is that the Modern Church under Francis and Leo is promoting a religion of Modernist heresy and error - in the precise form and using exactly the methods explained in Pascendi by Pope St Pius X.

This is the case. Do not despair.

The Catholic faith is eternal, whilst temperamental cults are temporary.

PASCENDI - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published in 1907, is titled “Feeding the Flock” in English. It is an analysis of Modern teaching on religion.

Pascendi is in three parts. These initial posts deal with the eight chapters of Part One - which describes in detail the Modernist Errors.

