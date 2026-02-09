The Papal Chair, Basilica of St John Lateran, Rome.

As you are likely now aware the world is in a profound moral crisis which has corrupted Church and State. The restoration of all things in Christ is the only remedy, and this was the motto of the glorious Pope St Pius X.

His work on the false doctrines of the Modernists will arm you with the weapons you need to recognise and to fight the evil which has captured all our institutions.

In this series I explain the traditional doctrine of the Catholic Church as defended in the masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

Pascendi (1907) was published as A Catechism of Modernism in 1908.

Comparing this “Catechism of Modernism” with the teachings of the Modern Church, I show how and why the New Religion is not the True Religion.

Abp. Marcel Lefebvre: totally vindicated.

SUBJECT OF THIS POST

This post deals with the last chapter of Part Two: The Causes of the Modernist Errors.

We examine Chapter Eight: Criticism of the Modernist System.

This chapter shows how the Modernist Reformation seeks the destruction of all religion, delivering a parody of religion leading directly to atheism.

CHAPTER EIGHT IN BRIEF

This chapter explains how the Modernist Reformation shown in Chapter Seven presents atheism as religion. It does this by:

The systematic modernist organisation of reforms The replacement of Catholic dogma with heresy The promotion of an agnostic religion of sentiment and experience The result being first pantheism, then atheism

Apologies for Comic Sans.

CONTENTS

Overview of Pascendi

Previous eight parts of this series

Part Nine: Criticism of the Modernist System

The Modern Church is now establishing a New Religion of Synodality - which is not the Catholic faith. These posts should help to replace confusion in the minds of Catholics with clarity over what is going on in the Vatican, and why we should not despair.

The Catholic faith is eternal, whilst temperamental cults are temporary.

PASCENDI - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published in 1907, is titled “Feeding the Flock” in English. It is an analysis of Modern teaching on religion.

Pascendi is in three parts. These initial posts deal with the eight chapters of Part One - which describes in detail the Modernist Errors.

My first two posts discussed Chapter One - using examples from the Modern Church to illustrate the errors of “The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists”.

You can find part one here:

…and part two here.

Part Three looked at the second chapter: The Modernist as Believer.

In it, we investigated the basis of Modernist religious belief, showing how the Modern Church seeks to establish a human-centred religion of Man.

Part Four looked at Chapter Three: The Modernist as Theologian.

We saw how Pascendi predicted why and how we have seen Following the Science replace following Christ.

Part Five looked at Chapter Four: The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists (Continued). This chapter shows how modern political beliefs become the basis of the new Modernist Religion.

Part Six deals with Chapter Five: The Modernist as Historian and Critic.

It explains how the Modernist revision of Church history and its critical methods result in a religion which denies the reality of the Christ of the Gospels.

Part Seven examined Chapter Six: The Modernist as Apologist.

This chapter shows that the doctrines of the Modernists have been designed with one purpose: to plunge Catholics into heresy.

Part Eight looked at Chapter Seven: The Modernist as Reformer. It explains that the Modernist “mania” for “reform” will see nothing remain of the Catholic Religion, as its history, dogma, practices and sacraments will all be replaced by the Modernist Reformation.

Christ Pantocrator - mosaic in the Hagia Sophia, originally in Constantinople.

CHAPTER EIGHT: CRITICISM OF THE MODERNIST SYSTEM

This post deals with Chapter Eight: Criticism of the Modernist System.

This chapter of a Catechism of Modernism explains why Pope St Pius X described Modernism as “the synthesis of all the heresies”.

This chapter summarises the foregoing chapters and argues that the aim of the Modernist revolution is not only be the destruction of the Catholic Religion, but of all religion, as Modernism is the certain route to Atheism.

