Fr. James Martin SJ preaches the New Religion: Cranmer table, BLAQQ Madonna, trans flag. July 2024

In this series I explain the traditional doctrine of the Catholic Church as defended in the masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

Pascendi (1907) was published as A Catechism of Modernism in 1908.

Comparing this “Catechism of Modernism” with the teachings of the Modern Church, I show how and why the New Religion is not the True Religion.

SUBJECT OF THIS POST

This post deals with Chapter Six: The Modernist as Apologist.

This chapter explains how the defence of Modernist concepts of religion (“Modernist apologetics”) seeks to replace the Catholic faith with heresy.

In it, we learn:

How the Modernists construct and defend a New Religion How this New Religion is objectively based on agnosticism How this produces a pick-and-choose “Cafeteria Catholicism” How Modern Apologetics defends the destruction of the Catholic Religion

Modernists believe in following your heart. Catholics believe in following Christ.

CONTENTS

Overview of Pascendi

Previous five parts of this series

Part Six: The Modernist as Apologist

The Modern Church is now establishing a New Religion of Synodality - which is not the Catholic faith. These posts should help to replace confusion in the minds of Catholics with clarity over what is going on in the Vatican, and why we should not despair.

The Catholic faith is eternal, whilst temperamental cults are temporary.

PASCENDI - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published in 1907, is titled “Feeding the Flock” in English. It is an analysis of Modern teaching on religion.

Pascendi is in three parts. These initial posts deal with the eight chapters of Part One - which describes in detail the Modernist Errors.

My first two posts discussed Chapter One - using examples from the Modern Church to illustrate the errors of “The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists”.

You can find part one here:

…and part two here.

Part Three looked at the second chapter: The Modernist as Believer.

In it, we investigated the basis of Modernist religious belief, showing how the Modern Church seeks to establish a human-centred religion of Man.

Part Four looked at Chapter Three: The Modernist as Theologian.

We saw how Pascendi predicted why and how we have seen Following the Science replace following Christ.

Part Five looked at Chapter Four: The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists (Continued). This chapter shows how modern political beliefs become the basis of the new Modernist Religion.

Part Six deals with Chapter Five: The Modernist as Historian and Critic.

It explains how the Modernist revision of Church history and its critical methods result in a religion which denies the reality of the Christ of the Gospels.

CHAPTER SIX: THE MODERNIST AS APOLOGIST

What is meant by an “apologist”?

Far from meaning someone who says “sorry” for their misdeeds, it describes a person supplying arguments in defence of their faith.

This chapter explains the argument supplied by the Modernists for their Christless religion of heresy.

The paywall is here in recognition of those readers who pay me to do this work.

If you would like to read it and cannot pay, email me at frankwrighter@pm.me

Say “Skint” in the header, introduce yourself, and if I believe you I will give you a free subscription.

I am not a chiseller and have no intention of raising the price of a subscription.