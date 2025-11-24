If you are interested as to how we came to be paying the highest taxes on record to fund the demolition of our civilisation this series will explain the roots, errors and fruits of the Modern idea which promised a worldly paradise -and has delivered us into hell on earth.

The main question here of course is how did the Vatican come to promote the cult of the Modern in place of the Catholic religion?

In this series I will introduce the reader to the answers found in the Catechism on Modernism.

TAN Books’ reprint “A Catechism of Modernism” is available here .

First published in 1908, this book sets out the famous encyclical of 1907 called Pascendi Dominic Gregis, the masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, which explains the causes and errors of Modernism along with their effects.

We inhabit its monument today. If you would like to know why we live among the ruins of our civilisation, and how to restore it - this series is for you.

Pope St Pius X.

A WARNING FROM HISTORY

Four years before his death in 1914 Pope St Pius X warned of the creation of a global religion to replace the Church of Christ.

In his 1910 encyclical Our Apostolic Mandate he warned of:

“…the great movement of apostasy being organized in every country for the establishment of a One-World Church…”

He said this religion

“…shall have neither dogmas, nor hierarchy, neither discipline for the mind, nor curb for the passions…”

and added it will be sold to us

“under the pretext of freedom and human dignity”.

The result would be a world governed by

“…the reign of legalized cunning and force, and the oppression of the weak, and of all those who toil and suffer.”

Today the Vatican and the Anglicans preach a doctrine which is effectively the transitioning of religious belief into the worship of the idols of the liberal-global agenda. This is presented as the progressive agenda of the emancipation of mankind, which in practice has led to the moral and financial bankruptcy of what remains of the Christian West.

A COMMON FAITH

How did we get to a point where the Vatican preaches this sort of ecumenical humanism - and denies it has possession of the truth?

The project towards a “One-World Church” appears to be the inspiration for the Synodal Way, which is leading the modern Church towards and very likely beyond the progressive cult that has captured the Church of England.

Pope Leo calls for an ecological conversion, which seeks to direct Catholic religious belief into this and other totems of the global agenda. Climate, open borders, LGBTQ and so on. This is the common faith we see today.

It is not the Catholic faith. It is the invention of the enemies of the Church, and its success has been secured by the technique of revolution.

Is this all a “conspiracy theory” dreamed up by paranoid radical traditionalists? No.

The American pragmatist philosopher John Dewey published a series of essays called “A Common Faith” in 1934.

Eight years beforehand, he had helped to found the Council on Foreign Relations - the managing group of the newly installed liberal democracies in the West and beyond.

Dewey’s book is a blueprint for the removal of God from religion, in order to maintain religious structures to expedite global management.

Twenty years after the death of Pius X, this manual appeared. It was a how-to and also a why-to guide on the creation of the “One-World Church”.

