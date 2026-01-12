As we shall see, the Modern Church is indeed doing the meme.

In this series I summarise the traditional doctrine of the Catholic Church as explained in the masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

Pascendi (1907) was published as A Catechism of Modernism in 1908.

Comparing this “Catechism of Modernism” with the teachings of the Modern Church, I show how and why the New Religion is not the True Religion.

CONTENTS

Overview of Pascendi

Previous four parts of this series

Part Five: The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists: “Shoots” of the Faith

Comparison with recent statements from Pope Leo XIV

The Modern Church is now establishing a New Religion of Synodality - which is not the Catholic faith. These posts should help to replace confusion in the minds of Catholics with clarity over what is going on in the Vatican, and why we should not despair.

The Catholic faith is eternal, whilst temperamental cults are temporary.

PASCENDI - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published in 1907, is titled “Feeding the Flock” in English. It is an analysis of Modern teaching on religion.

Pascendi is in three parts. These initial posts deal with the eight chapters of Part One - which describes in detail the Modernist Errors.

My first two posts discussed Chapter One - using examples from the Modern Church to illustrate the errors of “The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists”.

Part Three looked at the second chapter: The Modernist as Believer.

In it, we investigated the basis of Modernist religious belief, showing how the Modern Church seeks to establish a human-centred religion of Man.

Part Four looked at Chapter Three: The Modernist as Theologian.

We saw how Pascendi predicted why and how we have seen Following the Science replace following Christ.

Here in Part Five I examine Chapter Four: The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists (Continued).

This chapter develops the ideas presented in Chapter One, showing how the false metaphysics and reasoning of the Modernists are applied to religious belief in practice.

After that, I examine some recent statements of Pope Leo XIV, particularly his January 9th speech to the diplomats of the Vatican.

The reason for this is to explain by example the religious philosophy of the modernists as practised today.

This section is long, but should help you understand how to distinguish between arguments from God and those for Man in His place.

