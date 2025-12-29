Pascendi unmasks the nature of false belief and its consequences.

THE TIMELESS WISDOM OF PASCENDI

In this series I hope to present examples from our times which illustrate the modernist errors described in Pascendi Dominici Gregis, the 1907 masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, transcribed as A Catechism of Modernism.

Part One warned of a new “One World Church” - a globalist religion absent Christ, centred on the human person.

Part Two showed how Modernist Errors are now taught by the Modern Church:

Part Three looked at Modernism as a Religion of Man:

In Part Four, we look at what is meant by the Modernist as Theologian. As we shall see, behind this deceptively dry title lies the routemap of errors which has led to the Modern Religion of Following The Science.

Pascendi was transcribed as A Catechism of Modernism in 1908

The Third Chapter of a Catechism on Modernism is called “The Modernist as Theologian”.

It shows why Modernist theology is wrong, and how it produces the terrible effects we have endured in the deliberate misuse of science and nature to supplant the Divine origin of religion.

We see the modernist theology advances a religion subordinate to science.

This brief section treats difficult concepts - such as immanence and naturalism - showing how the theoretical basis of the modern idea of God is false, and that this modernist view leads to a person-centred idea of religion absent the Divine.

“Immanence” (strictly, “vital immanence”) is the philosophical belief that the origins of God are in Man. This was explained in the first two chapters of Pascendi.

