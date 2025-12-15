In this series I present to the reader Pascendi Dominici Gregis, the 1907 masterpiece of Pope St. Pius X which explains the errors of Modernism, their causes and their remedies.

To do so I show extracts from A Catechism of Modernism, which was published in 1908 as a guide to Pascendi.

These extracts are compared with statements from the Modern Church, which illustrate in practice the errors explained in theory by Pope St. Pius X.

The Modern Church is now establishing a New Religion of Synodality - which is not the Catholic faith. These posts should help to replace confusion in the minds of Catholics with clarity over what is going on in the Vatican, and why we should not despair.

The Catholic faith is eternal, whilst temperamental cults are temporary.

PASCENDI - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published in 1907, is titled “Feeding the Flock” in English. It is an analysis of Modern teaching on religion.

Pascendi is in three parts. These initial posts deal with the eight chapters of Part One - which describes in detail the Modernist Errors.

My first two posts, which can be found here and here, dealt with Chapter One.

This post looks at the first part of Chapter Two, which investigates the individualist basis of Modernist religious belief.

The following posts will treat what this chapter reveals about the Modernist perspectives on tradition, Science-Following and their consequences.

