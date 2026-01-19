Fr. Eric Andrews, Pastor of Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New York City, celebrates Mass at the Stonewall National Monument: June 2024 .

In this series I summarise the traditional doctrine of the Catholic Church as explained in the 1907 masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

In the Gospel of St John Jesus Christ told Saint Peter:

“Feed my lambs…feed my sheep”

Pascendi was subtitled “Feeding the Lord’s Flock”. It is intended to protect the faith of the faithful from the attacks of Modernism.

This post shows how the Modernist view of the Catholic religion ultimately denies the reality of the Christ of the Gospel of Saint John.

CONTENTS

Foreword on the New Religion versus the True Religion

I: Overview of Pascendi: previous five parts of this series

II: Comparison with the Modern Church of Synodality (video)

III: Pascendi Chapter Five : The Modernist as Historian and Critic

Foreword

The Modern Church is now establishing a New Religion of Synodality - which is not the Catholic faith. These posts should help to replace confusion in the minds of Catholics with clarity over what is going on in the Vatican, and why we should not despair.

The Catholic faith is eternal, whilst temperamental cults are temporary.

I: PASCENDI - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published in 1907, is titled “Feeding the Flock” in English. It is an analysis of Modern teaching on religion.

Pascendi was republished as a Catechism of Modernism in 1908.

You can buy a cheap copy from TAN Books.

Comparing this “Catechism of Modernism” with the teachings of the Modern Church, I show how and why the New Religion is not the True Religion.

A Catechism of Modernism is in three parts. This series begins with the eight chapters of Part One - which describe in detail the Modernist Errors.

Today’s post is on Chapter Five.

My first two posts discussed Chapter One - using examples from the Modern Church to illustrate the errors of “The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists”.

You can find part one here:

…and part two here.

Part Three looked at the second chapter: The Modernist as Believer.

In it, we investigated the basis of Modernist religious belief, showing how the Modern Church seeks to establish a human-centred religion of Man.

Part Four looked at Chapter Three: The Modernist as Theologian.

We saw how Pascendi predicted why and how we have seen Following the Science replace following Christ.

In Part Five I examined Chapter Four: The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists (Continued).

Chapter Four of A Catechism of Modernism describes how Modernist religious belief sees all religions as equally true - or false.

It shows

What the Modernists mean by “religious belief”

How the Modernists assimilate tradition into their false doctrine

How the Modernists relate Faith and Science

…and then summarises the consequences of these Modernist beliefs

This has elevated the liberal politics of modern times to the status of religion.

II: COMPARISON WITH THE MODERN CHURCH

In each part of this series I compare the teachings of Pope St Pius X on the errors of Modernism to the public statements of Pope Leo XIV and those of the Synodal Church whose doctrine he preaches.

If you think this is a little extreme, or that I am an extremist for inviting the reader to witness how this is being done today by the Vatican, consider my remarks on a recent interview with Professor William A Thomas.

Prof Thomas is a theologian at the Holy See, and has served under every Pope since John Paul II.

He says in this interview that the Vatican is preaching a new religion of Synodality, which is not Catholic:

If you have any questions for Prof. Thomas, put them in the comments here and I will ask him to reply to you.

III: CHAPTER FIVE OF A CATECHISM OF MODERNISM:

THE MODERNIST AS HISTORIAN AND CRITIC

Pope St. Pius X warned us that the Modernists use the “bad disguise” of appealing to Catholic dogma in order to replace it with their own.

Chapter Four ended by warning the aim of the Modernists is to create a new and modern theology to replace that of the Catholic Religion.

Chapter Five explains how Modernists use history and criticism to advance this agenda.

This is perhaps the most significant chapter I have covered so far.

It explains how the Modernist revision of Church history and its critical methods result in a religion which denies the reality of the Christ of the Gospels.

The paywall is here in recognition of those readers who pay me to do this work.

This takes a lot of time. I do not insist on payment, however.

If you would like to read it and cannot pay, email me at frankwrighter@pm.me

Say “Skint” in the header, introduce yourself, and if I believe you I will give you a free subscription.

I am not a chiseller and have no intention of raising the price of a subscription.