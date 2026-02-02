Pope Leo performs a rite of Ecological Conversion - October 2025

In this series I explain the traditional doctrine of the Catholic Church as defended in the masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

Pascendi (1907) was published as A Catechism of Modernism in 1908.

Comparing this “Catechism of Modernism” with the teachings of the Modern Church, I show how and why the New Religion is not the True Religion.

SUBJECT OF THIS POST

This post deals with the penultimate chapter of Part Two: The Causes of the Modernist Errors.

We examine Chapter Seven: The Modernist as Reformer. This brief chapter shows how the Modernists seek to “reform” the dogma, liturgy and formation of priests - so that nothing is left of the Church before the Modernist Reformation.

CHAPTER SEVEN IN BRIEF

This chapters explains how the Modernist Reformation is replacing the Catholic religion with heresy.

Reforming the formation of priests Reforming the teaching and tradition of the Church Reforming the practice of the Catholic religion Reforming moral teaching to suit public opinion

CONTENTS

Overview of Pascendi

Previous six parts of this series

Part Seven: The Modernist Reformation

The Modern Church is now establishing a New Religion of Synodality - which is not the Catholic faith. These posts should help to replace confusion in the minds of Catholics with clarity over what is going on in the Vatican, and why we should not despair.

The Catholic faith is eternal, whilst temperamental cults are temporary.

PASCENDI - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published in 1907, is titled “Feeding the Flock” in English. It is an analysis of Modern teaching on religion.

Pascendi is in three parts. These initial posts deal with the eight chapters of Part One - which describes in detail the Modernist Errors.

My first two posts discussed Chapter One - using examples from the Modern Church to illustrate the errors of “The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists”.

Part Three looked at the second chapter: The Modernist as Believer.

In it, we investigated the basis of Modernist religious belief, showing how the Modern Church seeks to establish a human-centred religion of Man.

Part Four looked at Chapter Three: The Modernist as Theologian.

We saw how Pascendi predicted why and how we have seen Following the Science replace following Christ.

Part Five looked at Chapter Four: The Religious Philosophy of the Modernists (Continued). This chapter shows how modern political beliefs become the basis of the new Modernist Religion.

Part Six deals with Chapter Five: The Modernist as Historian and Critic.

It explains how the Modernist revision of Church history and its critical methods result in a religion which denies the reality of the Christ of the Gospels.

Part Seven examined Chapter Six: The Modernist as Apologist.

It shows how Modernist apologetics defends the destruction of the Catholic religion:

CHAPTER SEVEN: THE MODERNIST AS REFORMER

In Chapter Six we learned that the doctrines of the Modernists have been designed with one purpose: to plunge Catholics into heresy.

Modernist doctrines would be “fatal to any religion”, we are told.

Bust of the Saviour Bernini (1680)

