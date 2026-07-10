The Church of St. Nicholas, Gardone

I have been at the Roman Forum in Gardone, Italy this week - where I gave a talk on the Revolution in Church and State.

Here are the themes I discussed, with many sources supplied from my own work and from the Catholic tradition.

I spoke first on the revolution in the state under the liberal system, and then showed how these techniques explain the revolutionary condition of the modern Church.

“Pride” mass offered in honour of the Liberal State Religion, Stonewall National Monument, June 2026

IN SUMMARY

Here is a brief overview of my talk, followed by a few sources.

It was recorded, but I don’t have the recording yet. When I do, I will edit this post and include it here.

PART ONE - REVOLUTION IN STATE, PART TWO - IN THE CHURCH

Recognising revolution - the Liberal Global System Understanding political economy - decisions made The political technique of the 20th century The prediction of the crisis we inhabit - Leo XIII, Pius X The explanation of the modernist and liberal revolution Rerum Novarum Pascendi Examples of revolution Religion of Man, the reflection of the revolutionary cult How to restore our civilisation

I argued that we who recognise this failed attempt to replace our civilisation, the religion on which it was founded and the institutions by which it is administered are not revolutionaries.

We are counter-revolutionaries.

We defend the religion founded by Christ. We seek the restoration God’s justice and the respect for His natural order, the balancing of rights with duties, the return of human dignity to labour and life in general.

The Catholic Church in its traditional teachings has all the answers if it would but preach them.

It has presented us with a blueprint for a political economy of the Common Good.

As the revolution eats itself, we are presented with an historic opportunity to once more look up, instead of down into the mire.

SOURCES FOR MY TALK

Part one relies mainly on my own work showing the last century is the history of a revolutionary system known as “Liberal Democracy”.

I wrote an introduction to this concept here, with ten instalments on differing aspects of a revolution and its technique so normalised it is largely unrecognised for what it is.

Part two shows you the crisis in Church and State was predicted in its every dimension by two outstanding works in the Catholic tradition.

The first is Pascendi Dominici Gregis, published by Pope St Pius X in 1907.

Early photograph of Pope St Pius X

This encyclical was republished in 1908 as A Catechism of Modernism, showing the modern errors, their causes and their remedies. This is as much a book about the correct view of the world as it is a guide to how our beliefs have been systematised to promote vice as virtue.

Contents page of A Catechism of Modernism

I wrote a series explaining Pascendi - a catechism on Modernism - whose first part you can find here:

In a later instalment I covered the parts of Pascendi which describe the creation of a religion of man such as we see in Synodality today.

Again, Pascendi shows how this new modern cult is a religion of errors - and that it paves the way for atheism and nihilism.

With reference to the Catholic Social Teaching of Leo XIII I explain how the attempt to create a “Catholicism minus Christ” continued the concept of creating a mass culture absent the Divine, for which Matthew Arnold argued in “Culture and Anarchy” in 1863:

Here I show how the Modernist New Religion is promoting and defending the destruction of true Christianity:

In this post I show how we are living through a Modernist Reformation — as predicted in Pascendi by Pope St Pius X:

I add here a brief explanaton of liberalism and modernism, showing how and why they are condemned as forms of destructive nihilism:

Here is a treatment of the Catholic Social Teaching of Leo XIII which examines the promotion of rights for moral wrongs to advance revolutionary “progress”:

Finally, some advice from Pope Leo XIII on how to restore our civilisation:

…and on how to reclaim the Church for Christ

TIMELESS PRACTICAL AND SPIRITUAL WISDOM

As you can see, much of what I say is not my own point of view - but a revival of the wisdom of the Catholic tradition, which predicted precisely the causes, techniques and results of this revolution.

It also shows us how to rescue our civilisation from its enemies. I recommend you read the Catholic Social Teaching and Pascendi for these reasons.

The writing is on the wall.

If you would like to radicalise your friends with reality-based propaganda, consider doing this:

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If you would like to sponsor the production of counter-revolutionary sanity, you can also do this:

God bless you all and I shall be back soon with more career-ending memes.