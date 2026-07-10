Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Christy Moorish's avatar
Christy Moorish
1d

Wonderful work, Frank. Thank you, and please keep it coming! You help me make sense of this terrible mess.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

Thank you Frank . Now I will dive into some of your links.

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