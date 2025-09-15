“Hail, O Cross, Our Sole Salvation” - window in the Basilica Santa Croce di Gerusalemme, Rome

The Western world has been driven mad. Today, people are beginning to realise that the fake consensus of liberalism conceals one obvious fact: politics is not about “left” and “right”.

Politics reduces to friend and enemy.

If you are a friend to evil, everyone sane is your enemy.

One side celebrates crime and murder and the most depraved acts imaginable in the name of liberation.

The other side is good, and is hated for that fact.

The social revolution of the liberal system has taught people to hate anything and anyone good. The situation seems dire - if you have no idea what to do.

The End of History has ended. A new chapter beyond the Satanic lies of liberalism is opening. It is time to fight the Good Fight, and to discover the heroism in that noblest of causes.

If you want to know what to fight for, and would like to know your enemy - you will find the answers in Rerum Novarum.

Gilson’s excellent book remains my source. You can read it here free of charge.

The message of the most famous encyclical of the Catholic Social Teaching has never been more urgently necessary than it is right now.

Rerum Novarum is a manifesto to replace conflict with harmony. In this second post on this encyclical, we shall see how its warnings of a total moral collapse have been realised, as counter-Christian customs have replaced those inherited from Christ.

Rerum is a guide to the practical wisdom of the Church. It teaches you how the natural justice of Aquinas is a recipe for the Common Good. It warns you that to defect from the basis of reality and the justice which flows from the natural order created by God is to make a hell on earth.

I have heard the entirety of Western philosophy described as a failed attempt to refute Aquinas. Look around you today, and see what the attempt to contradict the wisdom of the Church in theory has produced in reality.

Against this, the Catholic Social Teachings are a practical guide to sanity in the self and in the state. As the liberal state has mobilised masses to gleefully celebrate the killing of the sane it is important to remember there is more to life than justice.

Justice will be done. Justice alone is not enough. We need a counter-revolution to replace evil with the Common Good, and we have a chance to do so.

The great evil which has colonised our nations and the hearts and minds of our people can never be permitted to hold power again. It cannot be excised with slogans, with vengeance and with hatred. It must be relentlessly countered with the theory and practice of human flourishing, set out with such clarity by Pope Leo XIII.

THE EIGHTH ENCYCLICAL

Rerum Novarum is titled, as with all the others, according to the first phrase to appear in its opening passage.

The phrase itself means “On the new things”. We have all seen the news lately.

What could a document written in 1891 have to say about the news today?

Subtitled “Rights and Duties of Capital and Labour”, or occasionally “On the Condition of the Working Class,” Rerum Novarum begins with the above passage.

It says the prevailing moral degeneracy is partnered with a parasitic economic system which has emerged from the advancement of science, technology and industry.

It warns that a “revolutionary spirit” moves throughout all these spheres.

Then it proceeds immediately to speak of “the condition of the working class”.

In the next instalment I will write about how Rerum says the interests of capital and labour can be balanced if the State seeks to promote the Common Good.

In this post I will examine some of the vital points made towards this argument for harmony in place of discord, showing how the Catholic Social Teaching explains the state we are in - and how best to get out of it.

ON THE WRETCHED CONDITION OF THE COMMON MAN

Rerum talks of the wretchedness of life for the majority of the working class in 1891 - as industry and mass society revolutionised life in the West.

Since then, crisis after crisis has further concentrated wealth in the hands of an elite whose sponsorship of social revolution amounts to a declaration of war on on our entire civilisation.

It is remarkable that anyone could speak of the duties of this kind of capital, when we pay taxes to destroy our way of life to a wicked elite which profits from the evil of usury.

Two points are worth mentioning here. The condition of labour now includes the so-called middle class, who depend equally on the access to wage labour as do those traditionally deemed to make up the “working class”.

Secondly, the ability to earn a wage is now not only dependent on labour-monopoly, but is now also dependent on terms and conditions set by liberal extremists.

Sane speech is a danger to liberal democracy.

The elite which rules us sponsors these rules, funds their campaigns of social revolution, and has systematically excluded white men from positions to promote a depraved and insane agenda marketed as progress towards equality.

This has deepened the wretched condition of the working class today. This means all those who work for a living must navigate a labour market monopolised by people who sponsor and reward social revolution.

The experiment we inhabit is not without precedent.

A lot of things happened in the 1920s and 1930s which have parallels to our time. Especially the ones your liberal education didn’t mention.

The Weimar Republic was the result of a revolution which installed a liberal democracy in Germany. This is not widely known. They do not intend you remember this when they talk about 1930s Germany.

If you would like to know more about the Weimar Republic be advised the truth is horrendous and unforgettable, and will likely fill you with righteous anger.

You can start here:

This work is paywalled in as a duty to my paid subscribers. If you would like to read this and cannot pay, email me saying SKINT and I will let you in.