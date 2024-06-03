Costume party at the Institute for Sexual Science in Berlin. Magnus Hirschfeld ( in glasses ) holds hands with his catamite Karl Giese.

This is a post about the origins of the trans and “gay” movement. It documents some of the unknown horrors of the Weimar republic, showing how its diabolical influence shapes our wicked world today.

It is also the story of a man described as an LGBT pioneer, whose work invites us to see what we can find at the Rainbow’s end.

As we shall see, these movements emerged in a glittering environment of spectacular depravity. To the Rainbow People, this was a golden age.

Today, we are going back to Weimar.