Fresco in the Karlskirche, Vienna, depicting the wrath of God on Satan and his servants - the deceivers. (ca 1730, Johann Michael Rottmayr).

In this series I have tried to introduce the reader to one of the most important documents in Catholic teaching.

Pascendi is the masterpiece of Pope St. Pius X. Rendered a year after publication in 1907 as “A Catechism of Modernism”, this book explains like no other the crisis in the Church today.

It shows you what the Modernists are doing, why they are doing it, and how they will do it.

It shows you that the aim of the Modernists is to replace the Catholic religion with heresy.

The first ten posts in this series show the Modernist Errors and the Causes of Modernism.

This post is about what can be done to reclaim the Church from its enemies.

COUNTER-SYNODALITY: IN DEFENCE OF THE CATHOLIC RELIGION

The final part of a Catechism on Modernism shows how we rid the Church of the Modernist sickness.

The first ten parts of this series show the astonishing accuracy with which Pope St Pius X predicted the crisis in the Church today, which is now teaching the false religion of “Synodality” instead of the Catholic religion.

My friend Professor William A Thomas has written a book called “Catholic Revivalism or Synodality”. This will be available soon.

He is a theologian at the Holy See, and has served under every Pope since John Paul II.

Prof. Thomas is not a “radical traditionalist”. He is one of the world’s leading Mariologists and an authority on Marian apparitions.

What has radicalised this man, who has known Pope Leo since his schooldays and who now denounces Leo as the teacher of a false and heretical cult?

Prof. Thomas says the Vatican is teaching heresy. “Synodality” is not Catholic.

It is the synthesis of heresies - Modernism - which Pope St Pius X warned would come to capture the institutions of the Catholic Church.

How severe is the sickness that grips the Vatican and its clergy today?

THE SICKNESS OF THE MODERN “CHURCH”

Pope St Pius X said the Modernist reformation would attack and capture the priesthood, subvert Catholic dogma, and preach heresy to the laity.

The Society of Saint Pius X was established by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre to preserve the Catholic priesthood.

How do we know this? Here, Fr. Robert Brucciani of the SSPX reads out the Dream of Archbishop Lefebvre which says exactly that:

The SSPX is threatened with excommunication by a Vatican which is now beatifying a pederast.

On February 12th Leo’s Vatican sent a practising homosexual to meet with the Superior General of the Society of Saint Pius X.

The homosexual Fernandez.

The picture below presents the choice facing Catholics today. There is a Catholic priest on the right, and to the left there is Fernandez.

Fr Davide Pagliarani (pictured on the right) was compelled by the Vatican to meet with a gay man dressed as a prince of the Church. Leo himself declined to meet the SSPX Superior, although his official calendar was empty on February 12th.

The Vatican is rotten. It has abandoned the Catholic religion for a depraved atheist cult which is equivalent to the State Religion of the ruling international elite, and which inevitably leads to the endorsement of paedophilia - as is now clear.

This is the work of Satan.

