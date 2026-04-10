There has been a great deal of news since my last roundup and most of it appears to be intended to conceal and not explain what is going on.

In this brief one star review of reality I offer you some basic facts in place of the confusion.

TLDR Israel is ending the world as it was in a terminal cost-of-government crisis.

CONTENTS

Ceasefire ceasefire? Pants on Fire!

The likely path of the war

The Forbidden Consensus Emerges

Israel’s future?

The return of Epstein’s Monster

A “cost of government” crisis?

Pro-choice politics

THE CEASEFIRE - HOPE AS AN INSTRUMENT OF MASS DECEPTION

I covered the farrago of the fake ceasefire as it happened on my mysteriously invisible Twitter account. You can check some of my homework there.

I did not believe there would really be a ceasefire.

This is because this war was launched for Israel using an entirely manufactured narrative with no plan, no goal, no realistic strategy and despite all the warnings it would be a disaster.

Why was the “ceasefire” announced?

I suggested it was undertaken as a means of manipulating the markets (whilst the US military buildup continued).

TLDR The “ceasefire” is a pause and you should by now recognise the memes of the White House are all cringe. In fact, some of them appear to be demonically inspired. This is hardly surprising, given the armageddonist cult which surrounds Trump both in Israel and in the US (including its military).

Trump appeared (initially) to agree to Iran’s demands as the basis for talks - which included Israel halting its atrocities in Lebanon.

Here’s what happened:

Donald Trump profaned Easter Sunday

He then threatened to end the civilisation of Iran

Israeli TV ran a joyful countdown to the threatened end of Iranian civilisation.

The “ceasefire” was announced shortly before this deadline

WSJ said these are the 10 points demanded by Iranians. This was never likely to be accepted by America. Note: no mention of Lebanon

Many people took Trump’s threat to mean a nuclear attack on Iran. Whether or not he means to do this is beside the point. The point is the US is not in control of the war, has no obvious way out, and it will not stop until Israel is stopped. The war will continue as it began: to serve the strategic goals of Israel.

Trump was portrayed as a traitor for failing to destroy Iran on schedule.

The strategic goals of Israel are:

Turning Lebanon, Iran and anyone else who does not submit to them into Gaza to secure Greater Israel (Smotrich announced this on TV)

Destroying all the regional oil, gas and probably all the desalination infrastructure in the region too (to secure Greater Israel by rerouting all energy supplies through Israel - Netanyahu)

This means our economy will collapse, threatening famine in the developing world, tens of millions of desperate migrants into Europe, a currency crisis, permanent fuel, food, medicine shortages and so on.

The Americans sent a text to the Pakistanis, whose Prime Minister cut and pasted it into a tweet. This announced that a ceasefire would permit discussion of an Iranian plan to end the war.

This plan was in fact a series of ten demands which had been public for weeks, was not new, is not reasonably ever going to be met by the Americans, and since it stipulated Israel’s attacks on Lebanon should stop, it was obvious the Israelis would not agree to it either.

This is what the Iranians said was their 10 points. (From the Iranian Embassy , India)

The ceasefire was announced by the cut’n’paste Pakistani tweet, as arranged by the Americans, having consulted no one else including the Israelis themselves.

Israel immediately replied by bombing over 100 sites in Lebanon within ten minutes, which is an exceptional rate of war crimes for the world’s leader in the field.

Mr Netanyahu was very cross about the ceasefire so he telephoned Trump and Trump then said the ten point demands he had published himself were fake news, that outlets publishing them would be prosecuted, and that the real plan did not include Israel halting its mass bombing of civilians in Lebanon’s cities (along with poisoning the crops, bulldozing homes in Southern Lebanon etc).

As the ceasefire narrative was hastily being edited by Vance and Trump, Netanyahu said this.

Shamefully, JD Vance denied on TV that Lebanon was ever part of the supposed ceasefire deal. Iran mocked him on Twitter, rephrasing his remark that it would be dumb to insist on a ceasefire in Lebanon.

JD Vance has also said Iran was developing nuclear suicide vests, and continues to lie about Iran having nuclear weapons. This is all to provide avoiding admitting to Americans that this is Israel’s war.

The US lied about the ceasefire terms to cover for Israel’s massacre in Lebanon, which Israel refuses to halt, and which it has named Operation Eternal Darkness (a name for Hell, in case you didn’t know).

Nothing to see here.

Hopes were raised and dashed by yet another peace meme, which was as usual accompanied by hugely profitable insider trading.

My view is the elites are cashing out. Trump is talking this trash to stave off the inevitable market crash which will now certainly arrive as the last supplies are delivered and people discover the difference between stock market prices and the cost of buying things in reality.

Pakistan got a text, reposted it, Netanyahu said no, and so there were two plans. No one has ever seen the so-called “real one” Trump said he has.

What happened next

Iran closed the Strait completely, signalling it will not abandon Lebanon. Trump seemed outraged at this fact, and issued an “ultimatum” to European leaders, threatening to end the occupation of Europe if they do not lend his crackpot scheme military support.

Trump has said nothing about the fact that Israel has stated its troops will not be joining in any US ground operations, and there is no indication its navy will be committed to Trump’s imaginary Hormuz policing plan either.

Sea power cannot reopen the Strait, destroying Iran closes it forever, what is the point of Trump’s “ultimatum”? What will it solve?

Iran has not (so far) sent any negotiators to Pakistan for “ceasefire” talks, as it insists Israel’s violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon makes talks “unreasonable”.

It is hard to keep up with all the madness but remember - the reason the straits were closed initially is due to the fact Israel launched a war and Lloyd’s would no longer insure any ships. Trump appears to be seeking to restore order from the disorder resulting from his own actions, and this cannot be done by force.

After a very brief period of international recognition of Pakistan for its "ceasefire” brokering efforts, this appeared from its Defence minister:

I think we can leave Sherlock Holmes undisturbed as to whether the ceasefire talks shall be a success (or even happen at all).

The Likely Path of the War

Israel - driving us to destruction

As I have explained in previous posts here, the Israeli leadership is committed to Greater Israel and has announced its dream of becoming a postwar world power by rerouting all oil and gas pipelines through Israel.

This means it is in the Israelis interest to destroy as much as possible of the basis of the global economy.

I call this the Economic Samson Option, named after Israel’s nuclear doctrine which seeks to take the world down with Israel, should it face an existential threat.

The Israelis are going to do this, and there is nothing to be done about it because no one (so far) is going to stop them. The result will be apocalyptic, probably including these additional outcomes:

The US will probably leave the region permanently regardless of what happens next. The US empire, being over, will be abandoned. US will de facto withdraw from NATO, opening the door for Israel’s next war on Turkey. Perhaps the US will assist Israel in bombing Iran until its society collapses. This would satisy the Israelis, but would leave the Strait permanently uninsurable as a navigation passage, and with chaos in place of stability no one is going to rebuild anything significant in the region. It is hard to see how the global economy survives. The likely outcome here is the permanent removal of all the oil, gas and precursor chemicals from the region. This means likely famine, as the global supply of fertiliser is severely impaired by the loss of Hormuz etc. Severe shortages to be expected in Africa, Middle East, and other semi-arid developing nations. Food and everything else will rise in cost in the West, whilst the currency loses its value or collapses completely - tied as it is to the vanishing petrodollar.

You can see this is all rather horrifying. This explains the formation of the formerly forbidden consensus.

THE FORBIDDEN CONSENSUS

Israel’s actions now threaten the future of much of humanity. This is the reason why states constrained by Israel’s assassinations and sexual, digital and nuclear blackmail are now denouncing Israel.

The postfascist leader of Italy has called at the UN for sanctions on Israel

The neoliberal Macron is being pressured to intervene with the French military to save Lebanon from destruction and has condemned Israel’s actions

The Socialist Prime Minister of Spain has called for the arrest of Netanyahu

Even Keir Starmer has insisted Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire

…and so on. There are other examples.

The reason these mute witnesses to Israel’s genocide have found their tongues is simple.

Israel’s threat to the West is near-existential. Again, if Israel is not stopped we all go down. How far we go down is all we have yet to discover.

Israel was repeatedly trying to blow up a nuclear reactor in Iran, for example. They will continue to do this when they resume the war.

Fuel prices are a very limited dimension of the as-yet limitless crisis

DOES ISRAEL HAVE A FUTURE?

Probably not. Israel saw that its horrific actions had turned US and world opinion irrevocably against it, meaning there is no future for the unconditional support of Israel from the US which finances, arms, and permissions its constant crimes.

This war on Iran was the last chance to tick off the last regime on the regime change list. Of course, all the other regime change wars were for Israel, too. Iraq, Syria, Libya. Of course, those regimes - just like Iran - were described as sadistic genocidal regimes killing their own people. And so we had to kill more of their people, smash their nations, plunge them into violent chaos permanently and then move on to do this to their friends and neighbours too.

You can read a summary of the regime change regime which ruined the West here:

The other reason for a time limit on Israel’s latest attempt on the life of the civilised world is that the US has run out of money,.

This is largely due to the enormous cost of the regime change regime which was installed after 9/11. The US was quietly declared insolvent two weeks ago.

Around two thirds of the US national debt of 40 trillion dollars has been spent on the post-2001 military and “security” budget, which has left the United States militarily humiliated and more insecure at home and abroad than at perhaps any other time in its history.

One month ago I posted a warning that Trump’s war for Israel would be an unlimited disaster. Events have shown I was not mistaken.

In that post I joked that Donald Trump’s new slogan was this.

I think this is accurate as the America that was is certainly no more. America will exist, of course, but not in the way we knew it in January, and never again as it was once believed to be.

This matters, because empires die of a lack of belief, and that is what is also happening now. I have explained before at length that the making of belief in the system is the political technique of the 20th century. Amongst other things, it made us believe that everything would go on forever. Now it is no more.

The rumoured Trump tapes may make an appearance soon.

EPSTEIN’S MONSTER RETURNS

I wrote a very popular report titled Epstein’s Monster which now has nearly 83000 views.

In it, I explained the Epstein Files reveal how we are ruled and by whom. This is the real meaning of the files.

The extraordinary return to the news cycle of the Epstein Files is a reminder that this war can rightly be understood as the Epstein Class War on the rest of us. I argued this here, on March 2nd:

I went into more detail about the Epstein Class in the United States in another report.

In it, I listed some of the powerful people inside and influencing US politics who make up the international crime syndicate affectionately known as “the Deep State”.

With Melania Trump’s impromptu television annoucement yesterday, the significance of the Epstein Files has returned from the open grave of Israel’s war.

It is extremely odd that Mrs Trump would come out and demand an investigation on behalf of the victims, (and without informing Donald Trump about it beforehand - as was reported).

Trump, of course, said the files were a Democrat hoax. In fact they reveal his administration is staffed by a Zionist mafia, many of whom are personally implicated in the files, or have family or “business” ties with the Epstein mob.

Speculation has risen about the First Lady seeking to distance herself and her husband, the President, from Epstein at this moment. The obvious suspicion is that something is going to come out.

I expect that something will come out. There have long been rumours of recordings of Donald Trump. Perhaps these will come out now, perhaps his wife’s annoucement was some kind of warning signal to resume the war made under duress, who knows?

THIS IS A “COST OF GOVERNMENT” CRISIS

We have been managed into a permanent cost of living crisis by the people who rule us. Of course the creation and monetisation of crises is largely the basis of the economic model which produced the global liberal system, yet this crisis appears to be terminal. We are all paying the cost of being governed by crooks.

The horrendous future we must contemplate and its reckless precipitation can really only be made to make sense if we accept one ugly fact.

We are ruled by a crime syndicate who are monetising the destruction of our entire way of life. Again, this is shorthand for the last century of “liberal democracy”, but the pretence at being nice about it has been dropped.

The reason the US government can’t or won’t restrain the Israelis is because the Israelis and their lobby clearly do not obey the US government.

I think this might have something to do with all those Epstein types in the US government right now.

The Israeli culture appears to have completely corrupted the politics, economy, religion, media messaging and military posture of the United States, which can now be summarised as a racket run by boastful barbarians at the expense of all human civilisation.

I have had a lot of mysterious computer problems and so apologise for any editing issues.

If you would like to support my work, you can do so here.

Thank you if you pay me to do this. I expect I shall become completely unemployable shortly as a result of my inflexible maxim - “Tell the truth and shame the devil”

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