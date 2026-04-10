Frank Wright

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Frank Wright
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Iranian delegation heading to Pakistan! I sincerely hope I am completely wrong in expecting nothing to come from the preceding ceasefire charade.

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Christine S's avatar
Christine S
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I can't help but think that Our Lady's words to the shepherd children at Fatima—the global distress and chastisements resulting from the failure of the Holy Father to consecrate Russia to her Immaculate Heart, according to her instructions—are very likely to come to pass.

Pray very much for the world and for poor sinners (including ourselves). Hold onto your Rosary beads, folks...we're about to hit serious turbulence.

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