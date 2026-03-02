Frank Wright

Frank Wright

G Wooster
2d

The Jews are masters at this.

Convincing 90% of the population of what only 1% actually think. The majority of people need to literally shake out of the propaganda and soma that we’ve been subjected to for decades.

“Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people.” There are no great minds in this shit show and we’ve been manipulated and diluted as a society and it is demonstrably successful. All most people now do is discuss the banal and ‘other people’. Anyone who is easily distracted post 911 and now Epstein is a cretin and/or compromised asset. There is no other way to assign their mindlessness.

Crush Limbraw
2d

Mr. Wright - WELL DONE, SIR!

