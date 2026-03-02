Hours after the Iranians offered to surrender all enriched uranium and submit to nuclear inspections the war on Iran was launched by the worst US President in history - Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran is home to one million Christians.

In this long post I explain how the war began, who it is for, why it has been launched and how it has already turned into a disaster for the USA.

THIS IS THE EPSTEIN CLASS WAR.

CONTENTS

Introduction to a pack of lies

Operation Epstein Fury

Why now?

The Plan has failed

Iran’s defence strategy - Mosaic and Missiles

USA: Bullshit and bombed out bases

Operation Epic Fail: Regional catastrophe

Disaster as Predicted - Major losses to US military

The Truth About Iran and Nukes

Regional mobilisation against US/Israel

Epstein media calls for critics to be “put in camps”

Conclusion: The Epstein Class War is coming home to you

The regime that gets changed could well be that of America.

Reports now confirm the war was not only launched because the negotiations were successful, but had been planned weeks beforehand. Last week the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the “Gang of Eight” the US will launch the war because Israel was going to do so anyway.

The Washington Post report confirms Israel led the US into this war and repeats a claim now denied by Saudi Arabia that the Saudis lobbied alongside Israel for war.

There is no justification for this pre-emptive war - and there never is - as the doctrine of pre-emption comes from the Talmud, which instructs believers to “Rise and kill first.”

The initial stages of this war have been disastrous and already the US fears the situation is out of control. That is because it is.

Americans overwhelmingly oppose this war and its troops have already been killed in it.

OPERATION EPSTEIN FURY

The war has been named “Operation Epic Fury” by the US administration, whose chief negotiator Jared Kushner was taught at Harvard by Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Trufax

Donald Trump’s son in law Kushner, together with real estate speculator Steve Witkoff, had been tasked with supervising negotiations with Iran. As is now known, these negotiations were simply theatre.

The US government is staffed by many figures closely associated with Epstein and with his extended Israeli-backed influence network such as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Fed chief Kevin Warsh, and the US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Lutnick appears to be Trump’s handler.

Here Donald Trump says the war in Iraq was fought for a lie, it destabilised the Middle East.

“They said there were weapons of mass destruction and they lied. They knew there were none”.

In an Al-Jazeera interview Professor Foad Izadi said that Iran is now

“fighting the Epstein Class that either rape little girls - or bomb little girls”.

Following Israel’s “dahiya doctrine”, civilian infrastructure is being bombed in Iran, including two elementary schools. One strike is said to have killed over a hundred girls. This mirrors the Gaza plan - inspired by Dahiya.

As in Gaza, Israeli propaganda is claiming innocence, saying the Iranians bombed their own schools. It is Israeli military strategy to destroy schools, hospitals, water supplies and so on - regardless of human casualties.

I have explained the use of Israeli propaganda to obscure its deliberate atrocities on civilians here.

WHY NOW

This war was launched during Purim, a Jewish feast which celebrates a massacre.

Support for Israel has collapsed in the USA and the signs from the younger generation of Americans is that it will not come back.

Israel has wanted this war for decades and this was the last chance to get it.

Netanyahu has warned that Iran is weeks away from a nuclear weapon since 1982. The Israelis recognised this is not a credible claim. In January, Israeli pressure moved to stressing Iran’s ballistic missile capability.

A quick war was sold to Donald Trump, who appears to have believed this nonsense, and initially said the attacks would topple the Iranian regime in days.

Regime change in Iran became the plan. Iranian bazaari protests against the cost of living due to US sanctions were ignited by violent paid assets of the Israelis, leading to media hype in the West about a nascent Iranian uprising.

This Israeli action and propaganda was modelled on the 1953 CIA coup to oust Mossadegh. It failed.

Following the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei, huge crowds across Iran have come out to mourn him. As Israeli intelligence said after assassinations and violent protests were mounted in Iran, the regime is resilient and will not change.

It has not changed, and nor will it. What now?

THE PLAN HAS FAILED

Trust the plan.

As “a senior U.S. official” told CNN, the US planned an escalating series of strikes with “built-in off-ramps”.

“Each round would last one to two days, followed by pauses to assess damage and recalibrate.”



This plan has completely failed. Iran is not “calibrating” - as it did last time. This is all out war. Donald Trump has no control and the strategy he came up with has predictably collapsed immediately.

The Iranians have struck the Israeli cabinet bunker and Netanyahu’s office.

Israel has a nationwide 24 hr state of emergency as missile and drone strikes continue.

Lunatic “Christian Zionists” think fighting to secure the power of a people who hate Jesus Christ is a holy war.

Perhaps this madness explains why polls show Republican support for this war.

Overall support is significantly lower and will likely collapse.

Will they support it when they witness the enormous destruction in Israel - which the Israelis have brought on themselves? Will Trump tell them this is winning?

Trump and Vance used to read AmCon. The message will get through whether they read this or not.

The naming of the operation will only carry you so far. So far, it has carried the US into a shambles which ominously resembles the start of a disaster.

IRAN’S MOSAIC DEFENCE AND MISSILE STRATEGY

Iran has been struck thousands of times by Israeli/US cruise missiles. It has activated its decentralised “mosaic” defence, making “regime change” via air strikes impossible.

Iran has also begun to drain the limited stocks of Israeli/US air defence THAAD and Patriot missiles.

Hegseth and Rubio have both denied the US was involved in killing Khamenei.

This means the Iranian forces now operate in autonomous cells. The first three days of this war have seen Iran use Chinese satellite and BeiDou radar technology to strike and degrade US military and communications centres across the region - even reportedly striking residential quarters of evacuated US military and CIA personnel.

The was no nuclear threat from Iran

USA: BULLSHIT AND BOMBED OUT BASES

US 5th fleet HQ has been repeatedly struck in Bahrain. US CENTCOM HQ in Qatar has also been bombed. The New York Times admits at least six regional US bases have been struck - with additional reports including from the Pentagon showing more than fourteen US military installations across the region have suffered serious damage.

The Iranian strategy of response to the Epstein Class War appears to be working. It is to drain Israeli/US missile stocks and then launch its next-generation missiles.

This phase appears to be underway now, with reports saying more than half of Israeli/US missile defence is now depleted after two days.

US Defence chief Pete Hegseth makes the ridiculous claim that the US “did not start this war” - but will finish it. How, he does not want to say.

Hegseth has also lied to the American people today.

This is all bullshit.

Iran was not “stalling”. Ted Cruz says Iran was not building nuclear weapons. The US press has confirmed that Israel/US was going to launch the war regardless of negotiations.

It has also stated the Iranians had offered to surrender all their uranium and submit to IAEA inspections. Does Pete Hegseth believe what he is saying here?

Who told him to beclown himself like this? He is about to preside over the worst military debacle in American history. The early signs indicate a directionless and shambolic mess with no end in sight. The oil industry of the entire Middle East appears to have been shut down in a war started by the Israelis and fuelled on bullshit.

Sh*tposting for victory is not going to save you now.

The reasons given for this war are not real, but the effects certainly are.

This is likely to lead to a serious economic crisis.

Regime change has failed, and so they now say that was never the point. Hegseth actually said in the above video that the regime has already changed. What is America doing?

Do any of these people have a clue?

A complete and utter sh*tshow

OPERATION EPIC FAIL: REGIONAL CATASTROPHE

As was predicted, Israel’s war on Iran has set the region ablaze.

Analysts warn of a total collapse in Middle Eastern supply chains. The Strait of Hormuz is closed, cutting off shipments of oil and gas from the region. Oil fields have been struck in Saudi Arabia and in Iran.

The Iranians have told the Saudis it was not Iran which set the Saudi Aramco oil field on fire with strikes. This is one of the biggest oil fields on earth.

A major crisis in the markets looms, with prices set to rocket as oil approaches $80 per barrel.

When Pam Bondi was pressed on the Epstein Files she began talking up the DOW, whose futures market has dropped 600 points overnight due to fears of a prolonged conflict.

What fears? Trump has said the war will be done in “four weeks, maybe less”.

Hours later it is now “four to five weeks”, and Trump is already talking about depleted missile stocks.

This timeline is a fantasy. Donald Trump has lost control and has delivered disaster in place of peace, because the Israelis demanded it.

This war appears to be a strategic disaster in the making for Israel/US

Trump apparently still believes the Iranian people will rise up and topple the regime.

Does he really believe this Israeli bullshit? Does he expect you to believe it, too?

The fact is simple. No one knows what to do now and they are just making things up on camera.

Listen to Hegseth’s response when he is asked what the point of this war is - and what this means for American lives.

Listen to him rant on about the “foolish policies of the past that recklessly pulled us in…”

Listen to him.

A PREDICTED DISASTER

Along with many analysts I predicted that the war, if it were launched, would lead to catastrophe. For this reason I did not believe it would be launched. The reasons given for the war were false, the aims keep shifting, and much of what Trump has said or says is dubious at best.

There was never any nuclear threat

Israel is the rogue nuclear threat in the region

This is about Israeli dominance

The Epstein Files revealed the enormous power of an Israeli-backed international crime syndicate over the US and UK governments

Trump campaigned on no more wars and actually said he would not go to war with Iran. Well.

Trump said the nuclear programme of Iran had been obliterated in operation midnight hammer.

Well.

After the strikes, JD Vance has appeared on television repeating the line that Iran must not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons. How sad.

Vance said this war for Israel is not the same as all the others because we now have a President who is not dumb.

Donald Trump has said he believed the Iranian military would just surrender after airstrikes. He said on television on Sunday that Iran’s military leadership was gone, and the Iranian people were cheering when Khamenei’s death was announced. Either someone is lying to the President or he is simply lying to you.

“This is not gonna be some long drawn-out thing” Vance said. Well.

US/Israel does not have the missiles for a long campaign

The Iranians have said they are prepared to wage war for years and their initial strategy is obviously aimed at destroying US regional warfighting capability to do exactly that.

I think it is time someone awarded the US leadership the Brown Tick.

MAGA is finished, the midterms are gone. This may all be irrelevant if this war does not de-escalate soon.

Practically every regional US military ground asset has been struck. Some severely damaged. The US 5th fleet HQ has been on fire for two days.

US planes have been shot down in Kuwait, and the Iranians have targeted the Israeli cabinet with a “bunker buster” bomb. Israel’s main command centre is located underground in residential Tel Aviv.

Is it less embarrassing to say you shot down your own planes?

Netanyahu’s plane had landed in Berlin over the weekend, fuelling speculation he had fled to Germany. He has since appeared in Beit Shemesh to claim that Israel does not target civilians, after Tehran has been “carpet bombed” and he is wanted for committing genocide in Gaza. Widespread bombing of civilian areas is now being reported in Iran, as Israel realises regime change is not happening.

“Israel is going genocidal on Tehran” - as this report says. Iran now says their Arak nuclear power complex has been destroyed. Israel is now reportedly bombing every police station in Iran. The goal appears to be total destruction regardless of human cost. A victory on Gaza lines, it seems.

Trump has promised even heavier strikes, saying “the big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon”.

More people are going to die for Israel and that is apparently winning. Why? For what reason?

The Pentagon said today that the claims Iran was going to attack first were not true.

Was Iran going nuclear? No.

FATWA ON NUKES

The 86 year old Ayatollah Khamenei who was just assassinated had placed a religious ban (“fatwa”) on the development of nuclear weapons.

If this seems dubious to you, remember that his predecessor did the same to ban the use of chemical weapons in the Iran-Iraq war.

Saddam Hussein used sarin and mustard gas on the Iranians in that war which he had developed using technology and chemicals supplied to him by European powers - with Germany the main contributor.

The Iranians refused to engage in chemical warfare for religious reasons.

Who is going to replace Khamenei? There is no plan. Even if there was one, Trump has claimed Israeli-US strikes have killed the planned successors anyway.

Have the Iranian people risen up after the killing of Khamenei on Israel’s orders? Yes - to mourn him and to swear vengeance.

The US mission in Lahore was also attacked. 10 reported shot dead by US Marines in Karachi.

MOBILISATION FROM IRAQ TO PAKISTAN

Shia have responded across the Islamic world. Two US missions have been stormed in Pakistan, whose sources claim a counter-Mossad cyber attack has been launched on Israeli intelligence networks.

Users on X have warned they are being identified by Israeli intelligence for posting counter-Zionist information. Two companies (CHEX, AU10TIX) run by Israeli intelligence assets manage online bot activity and user verification (private details) on twitter.

As Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and northern Israel were bombed, Bahrain’s Shia majority firebombed and shot at the security forces of the Israeli-US backed regime. US assets in Bahrain have been repeatedly struck by Iranian missiles, as crowds cheer the impacts. Regime change may well be underway - just not in Iran.

Iraqi forces have vowed to join Iran, whilst the US ammunition dump in Irbil, Northern Iraq, exploded after being struck.

In immediate signs of fracturing relatrions the US ally Saudi Arabia has warned Gulf states not to further provoke Iran, as one of its officials complains “America has abandoned us…for Israel”.

Battle standard of the Epstein Class

WAPO - US MISSILE STOCKS RUNNING OUT

The Washington Post reports the Pentagon has warned the US will run out of missiles if the war “extends beyond a few days”. The mood is apparently “intense and paranoid”.

Strikes rained down across the region whilst Donald Trump told Americans the entire military leadership of Iran had been wiped out.

Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday that he now wants talks with Iran, who have responded with a blunt refusal. Israeli-US missiles struck a school in Iran on Saturday, killing around a hundred girls. It is unlikely, given the US negotiations were a sham, that Iran would seek to waste its time again.

The signs are, as Iran has said, that it is indeed ready to fight a war lasting years with Israel and the United States.

Iran is now launching its next generation missiles.

If you don’t know yet wait till you find out. Oh my.

EPSTEIN MEDIA CALLS FOR CARLSON, OWENS, FUENTES TO BE PUT “IN CAMPS”

Jewish outlet Jfeed has called for Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens to be jailed in camps for not supporting Israel’s latest war.

Laura Loomer, who is a Zionist lunatic, has also called for Carlson to be “taken down”.

Astonishingly, Laura Loomer appears to be party to discussions with Donald Trump about US National Security.

Israel continues to be struck today. Following Keir Starmer’s permission for Israel/US use of British bases, the RAF in Cyprus have come under attack.

Westerners are trying to flee Dubai as the Emirates are repeatedly struck. Airports have closed. Natural gas prices are soaring.

Heavy bombing is reported in Tehran today.

The war is already out of control. Donald Trump has no power over when or how it ends, and there is no plan.

His Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said of US strikes on Iran in 2020 “Trump has launched this war without Congressional authority” and asks what he is going to do to prevent further escalation.

If only there were anyone to ask Trump that question right now.

The Chinese are already involved. The Russians are closely aligned with Iran and have also supplied advanced weapons.

The Iranian strategy appears to be to remain resilient and capable of sustaining a long war to drive the US out of the region. This is existential for the Iranians, as if they lose, they will be dominated and balkanised by the Israelis.

Proposed balkanisation of post-”liberation” Iran

Strikes on Israel have intensified as Iran seems to be moving to launch its next generation weapons. Netanyahu’s office has just been struck, according to latest footage.

America is fighting a war to secure regional dominance for a state whose criminal syndicate has been revealed to have corrupted the political establishment of the United States and the West for decades.

We have been dragged to the brink of world war three by a genocidal state which has blackmailed all our governments.

The war is spreading. It cannot be contained. We will feel its impact at home. It was not started for your interests.

This is the Epstein Class War. Once again we have been led into disaster by blackmail, corruption and lies. Remember this when you hear anyone supporting this obscene and reckless act of mass destruction - on behalf of a state founded and ruled by violent criminals.

Remember this when prices soar, money is devalued, when the migrant flows begin and when you are called a traitor for accusing Israel and its mafia of their crimes against humanity.

Lindsey Graham, who has long demanded this war for Israel, has admitted there is no plan. The war is just going on. That is all that matters to him and the rest of his depraved Epstein Classmates.

This man calls Iran the “largest state sponsor of terrorism”. In reality that’s Israel - and everyone knows it.

Thanaterotic homosexual death cult leader Lindsey Graham (right) with the obvious explanation for his lifelong bachelorhood.

Your life is nothing to these people. This is how we are ruled, as the Epstein Files revealed, and by whom, and this is how they go about their business.

The war in Iran is being fought for the Israelis. The plan of the last four decades is basically the Yinon Plan for Greater Israel. It has nothing to do with your interests, mine, or the Iranian people.

The Yinon Plan demands Israel destroy all its neighbours to secure regional expansion (“Greater Israel”) and dominance

That this war is happening at all is a sign of the severe crisis in US politics, which shows the US government has been hijacked by international terrorists who will stop at nothing to get what they want.

Donald Trump with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles - formerly a campaign adviser for Netanyahu.

The power of the Epstein class is on display in starting this war. How it ends may well decide the fate of this gang of depraved crooks for whom money and power is everything, and to whom nothing is sacred.

This war is unpopular with Americans now. When the true costs hit home it will be hated. I believe there is a serious chance that this war, which can no longer be controlled by the USA, could seriously destabilise America itself. Already, approaches are being made for European military involvement. The political class of national suicide for profit will certainly oblige.

We face a deeply uncertain future of destruction, economic crisis and unrestricted warfare. Terrorism and random attacks, supply chain collapses, inflation and civil strife. This war will make America hated again - but this time it will likely be Americans themselves who learn to hate it most.

The Epstein Class War is coming home to you now. It will arrive with obscenity packaged in lies, punishments for demands for the truth, and will exact a tremendous cost in blood and treasure from everyone who is not a member.

I will continue to post about the Epstein Class War against humanity.

