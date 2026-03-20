Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Peter Strider's avatar
Peter Strider
2d

For those old enough to have lived through all of it, it is so refreshing to read an article that says, yes, you were completely gaslit, about everything. As a Christian the tragic ending of the modern West is not hopeless. But it is going to be devastatingly painful and will ruin so many lives many will be tempted to despair. We Christians need to repent in prayer and penance on behalf of the world, that the true Lord of the world may shorten the time of tribulation which is coming.

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Christy Moorish's avatar
Christy Moorish
2d

Frank, this is another outstanding essay. What an eye-opener. Thank you for another truth and reality bomb!

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