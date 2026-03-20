After 50 years of the manufacture of regime change the West is morally and financially bankrupt.

In this post you can spend ten minutes finding out what regime change changed about your life, who invented it, how it happened, and why you are living through its final act.

CONTENTS

Introduction

Selling Regime Change

Meet Mr Netanyahu - The Enemy of Peace

1981 - fears of Armageddon

A New Pearl Harbor

Changing the US

Changing US Grand Strategy

How regime change barbarised America

How regime change corrupted Christianity

How regime change created mafia politics

How regime change bankrupted America

How regime change destroyed privacy

How regime change produced a propagandocracy

How regime change degraded public knowledge

Why this is the final regime change

The American people are not alone. We have all had enough, and we can all agree on that.

Introduction

Regime change is back in the news, and as with all the others it will result in drastic changes to our regime at home.

What has regime change changed? The regime that changed most was our own.

If you dispute this, think back to the 90s. If you can’t remember or weren’t born then, ask someone who was there.

When they have stopped sobbing they will tell you it was a different world. It was a better world. It has gone.

Here is a brief history of regime change. Where it came from, who invented it, what it has done to our religion, culture, politics and to our sense of reality.

Finally, I say this will be the last of the regime change wars because this one is destroying the regime which started them all.

Its almost like the state is the enemy of the native people

Selling Regime Change

Regime change began with a marketing campaign. If you want to sell something you should pick some emotional trigger to punt your product.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Yonatan was killed in the raid on Entebbe. Together with his father Benzion, Benjamin Netanyahu organised two conferences in his late brother’s name.

Much of what I say here is evidenced in this long report I wrote in January 2025.

The purpose of the Jonathan Conferences was to persuade the US and UK to replace diplomacy with war on terror regimes in Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya and elsewhere.

Moved by Netanyahu’s personal loss, the conferences were a success. The first one in 1979 was in Jerusalem. The second was in 1984 in Washington DC.

These two conferences bookended Netanyahu’s 1981 volume of essays.

Netanyahu’s book could and should be understood as the manifesto for the decades of regime change which wrecked the West.

The Enemy of Peace

Netanyahu’s entire career has been dedicated to the extinction of peace. I wrote a short history of that here.

Netanyahu is accused of inciting the murder of Yitzhak Rabin and has declared for decades he will prevent the Palestinians from ever having a state.

Netanyahu supported and supplied funding to Hamas, he was warned about the October 7th attacks, and his government routinely murders anyone who could credibly negotiate a peace settlement in any of the wars Israel starts.

Israel initiated the latest round of attacks on oil and gas production in the Middle East which threatens the collapse of the world economy.

Why talk about the Epstein Files? Only low IQ people talk about the Epstein Files. Nothing to see here. Etc

1981 - Reagan fears Armageddon

In 1981 Israel bombed Iraq’s nuclear power station, Osirak. It did so without warning the Americans or anyone else.

When he found out Ronald Reagan wrote in his diary

“I swear I believe Armageddon is near”.

This is because Reagan feared the Israelis had started a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. A race to create WMD, if you like.

Today, news comes that Israel has bombed the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. It has not yet succeeded in hitting the reactor. The Russians issued a second warning to Israel over this. Bushehr is staffed with hundreds of Russian technicians from Rosatom, the Russian nuclear agency.

You have certainly met His Majesty online. Now you know his name.

A Clean Break

To keep this brief I will skip to 1996. What is happening today is laid out here. A “New Middle East” shaped by Israeli regional dominance according to Netanyahu’s vision.

You can click the image for a link to the full paper.

You might ask whose realm was to be secured? Well, this paper was written by American neocons for Benjamin Netanayhu.

Changing the US

Another policy paper called “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” said the Global War on Terror had no support in America, would cost a fortune, and had no chance of being accepted when Americans expected a peace dividend from the end of the Cold War.

It noted in the year 2000 that American culture must be transformed to permission the enormous scale of required military and security spending.

Something “like a new Pearl Harbor” was required.

Click the image for a link to the full paper.

Happily, one came along the next year on September 11th. After this, a shopping list of wars was created for the US by a helpful private citizen.

Greater Israel is an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Changing US Strategy

The following year, on September 12th 2002 no less, a private citizen was invited to the US Congress to give a speech called “Conflict with Iraq - An Israeli Perspective”.

This private citizen told the US to adopt the talmudic doctrine of pre-emptive war, to rise and kill first as the jews did to Amalek in the massacre commerated by Purim.

The private citizen also recommended a series of countries the USA should launch preemptive wars - to prevent terrorist attacks by those countries.

Why? The private citizen said these countries were dangerous. How? The danger came from claims of weapons of mass destruction manufactured in the main by the private citizen himself.

Can you guess who that private citizen was?

Which countries did the private citizen name? Well, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Iran of course. A few months later the US adopted pre-emptive war into article V of its 2002 national security strategy. Please read that page. Here is the WMD claim.

Note that the only state that actually has nuclear weapons - North Korea - is the only one the US has not attacked. It simply made up all the claims about WMD in the other ones, and if you look back they were all false.

Israel has an undeclared arsenal of nuclear weapons which it threatens to detonate worldwide in case of an existential threat - to bring the world down with it.

The transformation of America was underway. The pursuit of regime change wars in the Middle East was now a matter of US national security.

How secure has regime change made the US today?

Americans are beginning to ask this question now.

This may be one reason why America cannot see how it is seen.

A Barbaric Regime

The US used to say it was doing regime change to export liberal democracy. Now it doesn’t.

Israeli military doctrine is now US doctrine - maximum damage to civilians, targeted killing of children such as the murder of the IRGC command’s daughters on day 1 of the war by the USA, and the use of Israeli “Hasbara”.

This is a propaganda method which is basically telling wicked lies to your own people.

You demonise the people you are killing at the moment You make up horrific atrocities these people have committed You accuse your victims of what you are doing to them

DARVO - “Deny Attack & Reverse Victim and Offender”

Donald Trump said on TV the Iranians are horrible people who cut women in half and who chop babies’ heads off.

This echoes the false atrocity propaganda pushed by Israel after October 7th, and which was repeated by Joe Biden on TV despite there being no evidence.

Where did these claims come from? Israeli journalists found the source was a man who worked for a “charity” founded by a convicted paedophile. The media exposure gained from these lies made millions of dollars for ZAKA.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has abolished the rules of war and says there will be “no quarter” given in the heavy bombing of Iranian cities.

This phrase includes shooting men who are trying to surrender.

The US has been barbarised by its greatest ally. It is morally bankrupt and has been so completely corrupted its leaders boast of the fact on television every day.

Israel bombed a Church in Gaza this week, shut the Holy Sepulchre for the first time in history, is killing Christians in Lebanon etc.

Corrupted Christianity

The state religion of the US regime is now Zionism, which worships jews in place of Jesus.

This is why objecting to Israel’s crimes, noticing the toxic influence of its lobby and the hijacking of Western elites by a child trafficking international crime syndicate are all “antisemitic”.

Noticing reality is therefore akin to heresy. It can end your career and will prohibit your promotion to any position of influence, guaranteeing the total corruption of all US insitutions at elite level.

What is most noticeable of all is the profound corruption of the United States in every dimension.

Scamerica: Mafia Politics

The US replaced diplomacy first with threats, then sanctions, then war, and now with big money deals.

Kushner and Gruenbaum and Witkoff - the Peace Board moguls - are all making big money deals as they surprisingly fail to negotiate any peace deals at all.

Negotiators and Western diplomats have reported that Kushner and Witkoff could not understand the negotiations at all. This is not a problem. They were, as the British have said, simply agents of Israel.

Witkoff went back to America and told Trump Iran could make 11 nuclear bombs right now. This is not true, of course, but it did help to push Trump over the line to launch a war for Israel.

Kushner is a Chabad Zionist taught by Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

The man running the DFC is Benjamin Black, Leon Black’s son. Look up Leon Black in the files. The DFC is the agency Trump said would underwrite the shipping insurance in Hormuz.

It won’t, of course, because Trump just said that to calm the markets. The DFC is $200 billion short and can’t do it. What is noteworthy is the Epstein Class are being touted as the underwriters of the Epstein War.

What is also noteworthy is that Trump is making statements to mislead the markets and the markets are catching on. While this worked, people with real information got richer.

Finally, Donald Trump has sent out emails selling places in secret National Security briefings to make money for himself. He used a picture of him saluting the coffin of a dead soldier who died in his war for Israel.

Profit ‘n’ sorry for your loss.

Bankruptcy

Two thirds of the US national debt of around $40 trillion was created by the war on terror after 9/11.

The cost of the wars, the cost of the vast national security state and so on are measured in financial terms.

The additional bankruptcy is societal. There is no longer any privacy. Social media and TV are effectively arms of state surveillance and propaganda. Most US media is now owned by Zionists.

Netanyahu has devoted his life to the creation of the regime change regime which has ruined the West. The Telegraph has now changed this headline

Propagandastan

This helps to explain why Western populations do not know that they are among the most heavily propagandised people on earth.

Here are some excerpts from my forthcoming book on the political technique of the 20th century. They show you why this is the case. I explain that with increasing efficiency all our mass culture of the last hundred years has been mobilised to make us believe in our economic and political system.

This has made people hostile to the recognition of reality. It has produced a ruling elite which appears to rule according to the belief in its own bullshit.

You are living through the real time collision of this system with reality.

The regime cannot explain or cope with reality as it is designed to deny it and replace it with its own illusions. The regime is staffed with people selected for their belief in the regime.

They are incapable of recognising and dealing with the effects the regime’s own decisions have caused.

Slopaganda - not just for governments.

Information degradation

We are drowning in information. How to swim?

As the meaning of the world collapses into a contest between reality and fantasy, consider that many people who make a living manufacturing opinions do not have a clue what is going on but refuse to admit it.

Instead, professional takesmiths are smithing takes to maintain their market share.

This produces a cacophony of confusion. They point to this noise and conclude nothing can be really known. Expect more of this as things get worse and the supply chain of war costs replaces the global supply chain.

The supply chain of copetakes will increase to satisfy the demand created by their creators for alternatives to reality.

In reality you can know things by

Knowing about things

Knowing people who do real things

Knowing what reality is

Knowing human limitations including your own etc

This is one reason I wrote about the foundational significance of correct metaphysics as this provides the explanatory basis for reality and the predictive accuracy which follows from descriptive correspondence to the nature of being.

If you do not have this you will be misled in many ways. You will be liable to escape into another world of make belief, or rendered helpless by imagining everyone is just like you morally and intellectually speaking, and so on.

In short you will have an incomplete picture of the limitations of human beings and their doings - including your own. In fact, you may not want to find out.

What matters today is saying something quickly, whatever it is. It is often the blind who are first and foremost with their views.

Regime change replaced knowledge with a consumer economy of false enlightenment.

It sold us voluntary blindness as brilliance.

The left is blind to the reality of race, the right is blind to the reality of Zionism, the popular approval of hypersexuality is blind to the moral decay which has consumed our culture.

Men are blind to the reality created by God.

Antichristianity is preached in the name of Jesus.

MAGA hat. Cross with Christ replaced by the Death Star.

This is how war was sold as the defence of peace, fake elections which changed nothing as democracy, and the replacement of everything with cheap consumer counterfeits as the product of the best of all possible worlds.

This is how profoundly regime change changed our regimes. It has changed our world inside and outside our selves.

The realisation of the meaning of regime change shows our sense of reality and being has been produced by an omnicidal profit model.

The Last Regime Change

We are living through the season finale of the regime change regime.

Wherever you live in the West you can see your ruling elite are corrupt, the institutions are staffed by incompetent regime loyalists, and anyone with any decency and capability is discriminated against and locked out of the system.

Nothing works but the engine of destruction. There is always more money for war. Of course there is. The goal of regime change was endless war - abroad and at home, and on civilisation itself. Regime change is a scam run by conmen for their own enrichment at the expense of everyone and everything else, and it is going out of business right now. How did this happen?

Regime change changed our economy and politics into a machine which manufactures and monetises crises. This one will be terminal.

The regime has created consequences it can no longer control. It is finished.

The rule by media is breaking down because you cannot censor reality and the adverts are no longer convincing when the product is disaster.

Reality - rising food prices, fuel rationing, nuclear brinkmanship and a war without limits, is now radicalising the ruled against the rulers. All the lies of the last century which have sold us down this stygian river are now collapsing.

The show is over. If we survive the spiteful backlash of the dispossed parasite class the day after the final regime change promises a Christianity for Christ, an economy which works for us, a politics which preserves the nation, and a future for our children worthy of the name.

Sooner or later.

Share