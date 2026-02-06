For the past week I have been investigating what is known about the Epstein Files.

In this post I will introduce the reader to the main themes.

It will take you ten minutes to read.

I have stuck to what is known, and have ignored all the (so far) unproven allegations.

As you will see, the following twelve points are quite enough to require an apology to your local “conspiracy theorist”.

The DOJ Epstein archive.

What are the Epstein Files?

The latest release is not all the Epstein Files. Between 2.7 and 3 million files have been uploaded to the DOJ website here. You can read some of Epstein’s emails here.

The DOJ files contain FBI tipoffs, various allegations, recordings of Epstein on the phone and on video, and his emails.

No one has had time to go through all this. What has come out so far demonstrates why they have only been reluctantly released - and only partially released, even now.

That is because they reveal how we are ruled, by whom, and what these people are up to.

Who was (is?) Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein is described as a financier, and sometimes as an evil genius. Neither are true. Epstein was given all his jobs by powerful wealthy jews. His emails are so badly spelled and parsed that he should have been arrested by the grammar police for their composition alone. His 2 hour interview with Steve Bannon shows he was a nerdy midwit - just as videos of Alex Karp or Sam Altman do.

With no qualifications or experience Epstein became one of the best connected and likely most influential figures in recent history. His proven ties to Mossad, to the Zionist lobby, to the scientific and cultural world and his obvious sexual blackmail network expose a vast hidden architecture of godless, secret powermongering in which he was a mere component.

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II.

How did Epstein become so powerful?

Epstein got his first gig as a teacher despite not being a teacher. Epstein was employed as a schoolteacher by Donald Barr from 1974-6. Epstein was not a teacher and Barr is the father of future US Attorney General Bill Barr.

The Barrs are jewish.

Epstein cultivated some of the rich Jewish kids’ parents and one of them helped him get a job at Bear Stearns. He left after a few years, under murky circumstances involving alleged fraud and theft, and then in 1987 Leslie Wexner invested in his new venture.

Photo from one of Epstein’s homes, showing him with Bill Clinton.

Epstein lived in one of his houses and worked for Wexner - a Jewish pro-Israel billionaire - for 20 years. In 1991 he got power of attorney over Wexner’s vast fortune, after which he and Epstein were involved with the air company which was used to traffic CIA cocaine in the contra affair.

All of Epstein’s initial wealth and connections came via Wexner. Wexner gifted Epstein his New York house, and it was Wexner money which secured Epstein Island and Epstein’s private jet.

In a busy year for Israeli influence, Wexner founded the MEGA group of Zionist billionaires in 1991. MEGA is a pro-Israel “soft power” group whose purpose was to capture US politics and public opinion for Israel.

In a 2025 report the US media platform Medium published an article called the MEGA group; Shaping the World from the Shadows

It described the group, a “Cartel of Soft Power”. Donald Trump recently picked Kevin Warsh to head the Federal Reserve, handing control of America’s money to the son of Ronald Lauder - one of the founder members of MEGA.

Ronald Lauder is a major Republican donor, the Estée Lauder heir and the President of the World Jewish Congress.

If you struggle to keep up with all the characters in the Epstein files, you can look them up here, on the Epstein Web Tracker.

Wexner’s money was “shaping the intellectual pipeline that fed AIPAC, turning Ivy League grads into polished operators for the Zionist cause.” Whitney Webb, a former investigative journalist for Mint Press, in her book “One Nation Under Blackmail”, claimed that the MEGA group ran as a “joint CIA-Mossad operation”. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe also made similar claims. MEGA used its influence to help Epstein build its network. Wexner was Epstein’s primary financial backer.

Epstein was accused of assaulting underwear models after posing as a recruiting agent for Wexner’s company, Victoria’s Secret. Wexner would later claim Epstein stole vast sums from him, but was named as a co-conspirator of Epstein. Epstein would be nothing without Wexner and MEGA.

What sort of something did they help him become?

Mark Levin is not a Christian.

Epstein, Mossad and the Maxwells

1991 was also the year of Robert Maxwell’s mysterious death. Many believe Epstein then took over from the dead Jewish media magnate Maxwell as a high level Mossad asset. Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine said she met Epstein in 1991.

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005.

Stephen Hoffenberg, Epstein’s former business manager, says Ghislaine first met Epstein in the late 1980s and was introduced to him by Robert Maxwell.

Ghislaine became the sole partner in Esptein’s business, and he called her his best friend. She pleaded guilty to sex trafficking children with Epstein.

2002 book about Maxwell, Mossad and his death.

Robert Maxwell, Mossad agent

There is no doubt Robert Maxwell was an Israeli asset. At one time he played a pivotal role in Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons.

He was given a hero’s funeral on the mount of olives when he died, which was attended by the Israeli leadership. Seven former and then-current Israeli intelligence chiefs also paid their respects.

Former MOSSAD agents have claimed Maxwell had been an asset of Israeli intelligence since the 1970s. He was born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch in what is now Ukraine. A former Mossad agent revealed Maxwell worked for Mossad days before his mysterious death.

Ghislaine maintains her father was murdered, and Epstein says in his emails that Robert Maxwell did not die in an accident, and nor did he kill himself.

According to Epstein, Robert Maxwell “was passed away” because he “threatened MOSSAD”, and demanded 400 million pounds.

Maxwell allegedly attempted to blackmail Mossad - threatening to release the information he had in his years as an asset to the Israeli state. He had stolen and squandered over 450 million pounds from the pension fund of the Mirror newspaper he owned and was therefore desperate for money.

Ghislaine Maxwell (gmax under her supermoderator reddit handle) had connections to Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and other prominent figures.

Epstein was reportedly also interested in Maxwell’s dominance of UK science publishing through his ownership of Pergamon press.

There are many references to “goyim” - which is a slur meaning that non-Jews are subhuman cattle - in the emails.

Epstein and Science

Why was a Jewish pedophile so interested in science? Research and technology can confer a strategic advantage. Epstein went on to run an office at harvard from 2010. Again, as is usual, the people who permitted him access did so after his conviction for sex crimes in 2008.

Israeli sexual blackmail of the US President: this was to secure the release of Jonathan Pollard, who passed US secrets to Israel.

Epstein and culture

Stephen Pinker appears in at least one video sitting beside Epstein on his private jet. Steven Hawking was a friend and visited the island for sex.

Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein and considered him the victim of a witch hunt. Woody Allen was a frequent dinner guest, in parties arranged by Jewish talent agent and society fixer Peggy Siegal - another friend of Epstein.

Peggy Siegal with George Clooney and Harvey Weinstein, Jewish rapist.

In this phone recording, Woody Allen is accused by his then wife Mia Farrow of raping their baby daughter. Allen went on to marry his adoptive daughter Soon-Yi.

Partial transcript of Mia Farrow telling Woody Allen of the impact of him raping their children. This was featured in a 2021 HBO documentary .

Richard Dawkins and Daniel Dennett were flown on Epstein’s jet too, in 2002. This article shows some of how Epstein courted connections with Silicon Valley and popular scientists. He kept an office at Harvard, and his many connections there are mentioned here.

Naomi Wolf published a July 2025 article on “The Network”, which touched on Epstein’s influence on science and culture - brokered by agents like John Brockman.

Epstein, Rothschilds and Globalist Control

Claims are flying that Epstein worked for the Rothschilds. These mainly centre on his own claim in his emails. There is also a contract signed between Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild which shows that in fact, he did.

Epstein’s $25 million contract with the Rothschilds.

Epstein was also involved in three major internationalist power networks.

Paul Knaggs’ article of February 1st, 2026, shows how Epstein was:

Connected to the Council on Foreign Relations (1995-2009)

A documented member of the Trilateral Commission

on the Rockefeller University Board (from 1995)

Again, you can explore the Epstein network displayed as a visual map of connections here.

Visual map showing Epstein’s closest contacts

Epstein and the British State

The British state is currently melting down over the Epstein connection. Initially, this has focused on Peter Mandelson - who was a close friend of Epstein and passed him State secrets to make money.

He and Epstein discussed getting rid of the then Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Which they did. Mandelson is a homosexual of Jewish heritage. He is perhaps the single most influential figure in British politics for over three decades.

Mandelson wearing the Epstein shirt (“JEE”) after Epstein’s conviction for sex crimes.

He was appointed as US Ambassador by Keir Starmer despite his known connections to Epstein. Mandelson trained Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, by giving him his first job in the Labour Party in 2001.

This was to run “Excalibur” - Mandelson’s database of blackmail material on Labour MPs and party members.

There are ongoing calls for Starmer to resign.

It is reported that Gordon Brown had also been in contact with Epstein through a secret email account. In addition, Epstein had contact with the former Conservative Party Chancellor George Osborne.

Christopher Steele is the disgraced liar whose fabrications made up “Russiagate” - to smear Trump as a Russian asset

Epstein, Russia and Ukraine

Here is one take I found online:

Epstein: I’m a Jew and have an Israeli citizenship; all my friends, investors and close associates are Jewish and have an Israeli citizenship; all my friends from academia are Jews with an Israeli citizenship who are enthusiastic Zionists; I worked closely with main AIPAC power figures and similar organizations in other countries; I spoke on behalf of Israel with foreign governments and helped to mediate deals for Israel; I represent the Rothschilds; here are my favorite Talmud quotes; I deal regularly with a former Israeli prime minister

Who could Epstein have been working for?

The British media is currently saying that Epstein worked for Russia. The Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph, political pundits and even Nigel Farage have repeated this line.

It is a lie.

DropSite news reported that Epstein did indeed cultivate contacts in Russia - at the request of Israel, and in order to overthrow Putin.

Besides this, it smacks of antisemitism that Israel does all the work and Russia gets all the credit.

In reality, Epstein met Zelensky (who is Jewish) repeatedly - first doing so weeks before Zelensky was memed into power by one of the most suspicious elections in rigging history.

Epstein discusses in his emails the “opportunity” presented by the Ukraine war, as he did about Syria and other conflicts - with Ehud Barak.

As I reported here, Zelensky has spoken of his vision for Ukraine as a “Big Israel” in the past.

Ehud Barak entering Epstein’s New York home.

Epstein and Ehud Barak

Ehud Barak is pictured in one file entering Epstein’s New York home with his face covered up.

Barak visited Epstein there around 36 times. A three hour phone call is in the files in which Barak and Epstein discuss penetrating US national security, Tony Blair, and various other themes pertinent to the national interest of Israel.

At one point they talk about stopping non-European Jews from reproducing.

Barak is a former Prime Minister of Israel and the one time head of its military.

His Paragon is a no-click digital spyware tool which he describes as essential to Israeli national security. This enables Israel to break into your phone and computer without your knowledge. Barak effectively runs a major arm of Israeli digital blackmail.

This network was exposed in a recent case. NSO Group - set up by former members of Israel’s 8200 military intelligence unit - was sanctioned by the Biden administration for spying on the State Department. NSO was sued by President Macron of France, the Spanish Prime Minister, Apple and Meta.

Apple’s case collapsed when the Israeli government destroyed NSO’s servers, and along with that - all the evidence. Barak’s new venture is NSO 2.0.

I reported on this for LifeSiteNews here in June 2025:

WHAT NOW?

Israel runs a tripartite international blackmail and influence network, including sexual, digital and nuclear blackmail to secure political influence, economic power and cultural dominance.

Epstein’s interests extended, for example, to monetising pandemics, war profiteering, and eugenics. There is much more.

What is important to note is the reason why these files will be downplayed, dismissed or ignored.

They reveal the nature of the elite networks whose agenda is secured by these means, and whose power directs and even destroys that of supposedly sovereign nations.

Expect redoubled efforts to censor and control what you see in the media. Expect no meaningful consequences to be attached to any person of consequence in this affair.

I would also confidently expect that this is the terminal stage of the corrupt consensus by which we have been ruled for over a century.

They can control what you see and what you hear. To a degree, they can control what you think by controlling the takesmiths who forge the manacles around your mind.

Beware the dog that does not bark.

I do not think after this they can sufficiently control what you believe. And it is the making of belief, and the making of people so starved of the truth they will believe in make belief, which secures the power of this rotten regime.

We are ruled by nihilists whose custom it is to despise Christ, the truth and all that is good in this world. For how much longer is one question.

Meanwhile, the only other is simple: whose side are you on?

Epstein was working for a number of agents, none of them who worked in your interests. Ultimately he served the master of lies, the Enemy of Mankind - which is Satan.

I believe the one way out of this is to follow Jesus Christ and work with all our might to restore all in Him, for without Christ we have no hope of a civilisation, a future worth the name.

With Him, and only with Him, can we replace the institutional evil of this rotten regime with human flourishing and the Common Good.

I aim to produce a series of in-depth reports on Epstein and the meaning of these files, with extensive background research from my own and others’ work.

In the meantime God bless you all and do not despair.

The Empire of Lies is crumbling - and the Enemy is afraid.

