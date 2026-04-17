Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Spiff's avatar
Spiff
3h

I think this kind of analysis is helpful to provide some clarity in an otherwise murky information battlefield. Most have no grasp of what is going on at any level.

I have to say the prospect of hundreds of millions coming to Europe is a sobering thought. One that ought to focus minds.

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Christy Moorish's avatar
Christy Moorish
3h

I love your work, Frank! Another awesome insight. Thank you 🙏

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