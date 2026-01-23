German magazine cover - “His Struggle”. What could this be trying to say?

Here is my news roundup. I am publishing this a bit early this month as we have had a rather newsy few weeks. It will take you about 10 minutes to read.

CONTENTS

Iran was a MOSSAD operation

Greenland explained

The Crazy Trump News Cycle Explained

NATO is finished

WEF gets rekt, Alex Soros blames Trump for everything

Video commentary on Venezuela and the death of the old liberal order

Deep dive on “ No Kings ” - Protest: Group Therapy for White Liberal Women

What’s going on: The End of the Long Liberal Century

Reality bites.

I think what is happening overall is the abolition of the 20th century and the mass produced beliefs by which it was managed.

I explained this here last May:

This is driving a lot of people bonkers, as they can’t make sense of the return of common sense to consensus reality.

More on this later in this problematic post.

Trump has delivered his usual front-loaded deals, which have as usual resulted in universal meltdown.

In brief:

Crazy ideas from Orange Hitler

No war with Iran

No war over Greenland (lol)

No one notices this happens every time

This week has also seen much lol emerge from the maximum notlol World Economic Forum, which is also doomed. Panic, shock, horror etc.

This pattern will happen again, probably over Canada, Cuba, Mexico, Haiti, NATO, UN, EU etc.

The myths of the 20th century are finished.

THE TRUMP CYCLE

What is this pattern that will happen again?

The News will try to ride the Trump Cycle and fail again, fail better.

Mr Trump has been taking tips from Mr Toad it would appear

Here is the Trump Cycle - premiered in 2015:

Trump says something crazy

Everyone melts down

Something less crazy happens

This has been called “distributed amplification” by media manipulation experts, and also “flooding the zone with sh*t” by Steve “Two Shirts” Bannon.

It’s a technique. Such techniques make up Technique - the refinement of the production of standard results at scale. This is how mass societies are managed.

ngl I live in the middle of nowhere. Jus sayin’

FUTURE MELTDOWNS:

Look out for repeated clashes with liberal remnants in the EU, UK, France and Germany - over issues such as cancelled elections (UK, 4.5 million denied a vote), speech laws and harsh sentences for liberal-critical views, and the crime, disorder and national suicide resulting from the partnership of liberal states with the mass immigration complex.

Due to my habit of noticing reality my twitter is basically invisible lol.

You can find out what I mean by The Liberal Death Machine here:

SOROS JR BLAMES TRUMP FOR EVERYTHING

Anyone called Soros can be reliably viewed as being wrong about everything, and here is Son Of Sauron going umm, err, it’s all Orange Hitler’s fault.

Click the image to hear how he moans like a junkie denied his fix.

Worth listening to for a reality check: Alex Soros is a moron.

GREENLAND - WHAT WAS THAT ALL ABOUT?

Rare earth mineral access denial and defence, probably.

Link here and you can also just click the image.

Have a look at the post above from SR for a glimpse behind the veil of illusion that is produced by online and broadcast media slopchurn.

This is a joke b/c birds aren’t real. Obvs.

THE ASSISTED SUICIDE OF NATO

NATO, as I said in February 2022, stands for No Alternative To Obsolescence.

I explain Covid, the framing of Ukraine as examples of the manufacture of alternatives to reality - or “public opinion”.

NATO is obsolete.

It is one of many international structures from which the US is withdrawing, and the US will withdraw from them all. It is doing so now. There’s no money, industry, materials or manpower to replace the US commitment.

USG has withdrawn from over 60 international organisations in the past weeks.

The Trump Peace Board - launched at the WEF today - is touted as a replacement UN, NATO etc. Canada, being a failed state run by Chinese and Mexican drug cartels, has been disinvited.

Not any more lol



WHY NOW?

The US used to lead an internationalist liberal system with ambitions to dominate the globe.

It is now replacing this with US nationalist leadership.

This has happened because:

The old regime failed to conquer China and Russia etc

It was an extremely expensive failure

It ate all the money up in the sponsorship of social revolution at home

…and in ruinous wars abroad

So the US and the West were bankrupted by a failed global grand strategy

None of the international treaties or organisations set up to serve this objective are of any use to the USA any more, and so they aren’t going to use them.

The end.

THE LONG HISTORY OF MOSSAD IN IRAN

I wrote a detailed report for LifeSiteNews this week on how Mossad is behind the violence in Iran. If you can’t be bothered to read it, here’s a tweet on how Mossad was running ads on Google to recruit paid protesters in Iran.

Mossad has been partnered with the Shah for the decades following the CIA coup which overthrew the Iranian Prime Minister in 1953.

How was that done? As a declassified CIA report shows, paid thugs were used to cause violent chaos.

The more you know about it, the less you like regime change.

This one failed, and may be the last hurrah of the Israeli-designed regime change era. I reckon the US now negotiates, having made Trump’s signature maximalist leverage moves.

What happened? The Israelis got a shot at regime change, it didn’t work, US strikes were refused because they can’t decisively end the regime.

I have written on regime change for years and should really do a book on it.

Ask me about my forthcoming book on careermaxxing

THE INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM

As I explain in my Brief History of Liberal Democracy, the 20th century began with the creation of the international system, which saw dozens of “liberal democracies” installed across Europe and the wider world after World War One.

The globalists were called internationalists then. The global system was to be a uniform economy secured on fractional reserve banking (debt), with each nation being assimilated into the liberal system.

That means elections plus cheap consumer goods.

Following Matthew Arnold, a mass culture was created to unify this new chaotic order. This is the reason every Western nation underwent a rainbow colour revolution, open borders, population and tradition replacement, and got “new values” to replace their old (Christian) ones.

Christian values in action (2027, colourised)

VENEZUELA AND REGIME CHANGE

I explained to Stephen Kokx in this interview why Venezuela was not regime change, and showed how the regimes that were changed most were ours in the West.

I also explained why this era is over, and go on in some detail about how the liberal system worked and what it did to our beliefs, our nations and our world.

“NO KINGS” - GROUP THERAPY FOR LIBERAL WOMEN

I wrote a report for LifeSiteNews on how the latest slogan of the liberal international order has gone up in flames in Davos.

White liberal women are dragooned into serving self destruction

“No Kings” appeared on the mountain above Davos on Tuesday night - on the eve of Trump’s arrival at the World Economic Forum.

If you come for the King - don’t miss. Christ, of course, is King.

Before Trump (and a host of speakers after him) trashed the dead agenda of this globalist bureaucracy, a woman led a group up this mountain to send Orange Hitler this burning message.

Why does it matter this was led by a woman?

My report above details how research from the left shows that

“No Kings” is typically an AWFL thing – Affluent White Female Liberal, that is.”

Last October a New York therapist explained that “No Kings” was a form of group therapy for women, who make up the majority of “No Kings” protesters.

THE AWFL FACE OF RESISTANCE TO SANITY

Who promotes this sort of thing? As you will find out in my report, it is women like self-styled “resistance” leader Dana Fisher, who authored the study showing the No Kings protesters were typically White Liberal Women.

The same pattern is recognised in other forms of “resistance” to sanity.

Times of Israel report on resistance leader Dana Fisher.

As you can see from the Times of Israel report, she is a big noise in driving female participation in the climate cult too.

Blessed are the peacemakers.

But the AWFL Resistance is bigger than that.

She wrote a book which is a sort of manifesto for female activism in the USA.

Fisher told the Times of Israel in 2022 her identity is the basis for her political motivation.

There’s more in my LifeSite article on how the use of freedom torches was used by Edward Bernays - Freud’s cousin - to sell self destructive behaviours to women as liberating actions in 1929.

Bernays, incidentally, was not a Rastafarian.

GROUP THERAPY IN MINNESOTA

Propaganda (or advertising) is applied psychoanalysis, said Bernays. Here are a few images from a Daily Telegraph report showing how propaganda has produced a group therapeutic performance theatre for American women in Minnesota today.

The causes these women support are all self destructive.

Feminism itself has liberated women from womanhood.

Its claim for equality between the sexes has logically concluded in men who claim to be women claiming equality of treatment and recognition.

A gallery of liberal saints and scholars in Minnesota - Daily Telegraph

Abortion promotes the virtue of killing your own offspring as a matter of convenience. Our nations are dying out as a result.

The mass migration these women support has led to record levels of rape and sexual assault.

Blue hair, ethnic trinkets, rosary accessory and defiant slogans. Mostly women of course. What is this with the whistles? Is she a reality referee?

In this image three women, one dressed as a sort of Jesus/Santa hybrid, go about the business of defending the destruction of Western civilisation.

Third world men are conditioned by pornography to believe white women are sexually voracious and indiscriminate.

This is what liberal white women say about that matter.

A pop-up shop in Shoreditch, London ( 2017 )

WHAT IS GOING ON?

The long liberal century is over. All the beliefs it made people believe in, in order that they believed in the liberal system, are now obsolete.

The political religion of liberal internationalism is no longer sponsored by the United States, nor by the political movements replacing the liberal consensus in the West.

These beliefs were all and always false and insane. Together they amount to a godless agenda of national suicide. This is because the liberal international system wanted to dissolve all the nations - into itself.

Believers in these beliefs are now exposed as fanatics. They have no political future, and they have no hope of maintaining their death grip on public opinion.

This too is fuelling the meltdown, which is a side effect of the end of the liberal era.

The memes predicted this.

Peak Group Therapy for “Women”

The liberal international system wished to standardise the world under a single economic and political structure.

To do this it manufactured belief in itself by the domination of all forms of cultural production. It succeeded in making victims of millions of people.

When you meet these people be advised they have invested the purpose and meaning of their lives in a fairytale with a very unhappy ending - for them.

Try to heal the sick and help the wounded. People believe whatever they are told often enough, and in time most people will believe in better things than the State Religion of Satan.

Stops you posting extremist content too. Problems’es weren’t.

If you like the beliefs I am supplying to you here, perhaps you would like to virally transmit them to your friends:

Let me know in the comments how you are coping with the return of reality.