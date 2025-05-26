The usual shrieks from the usual suspects - who are right about the end, if wrong about the reasons (and what it means).

Today I bring you a summary of some chapters in my forthcoming book, A Brief History of Liberal Democracy.

Before I discuss the end of its ruling myths and what will likely replace them, I thought it would be helpful to put what I have written into order.

Here is my work on the long Liberal Century, from beginning to the end times we inhabit now.

Miles Routledge, a Catholic Brummie, in a sort of metaphor for the narrative breakdown of our times.

Chapter One introduces the general argument, showing how a system of permanent war was created and sold as progress towards the pinnacle of the human condition:

Chapter Two explores the economic basis of the planned liberal system, whose global ambitions and promotion of social revolution were undertaken to replace the nations of the world with a borderless supermarket - liberated into debt.

Chapter Three shows how the techniques of manufacturing public opinion - refined in the propaganda efforts of the First World War - informed the making of mass belief by which liberal democracies are ruled.

In Chapter Four I explained how liberal democracy markets its dreams of a life without limits, seeking to replace the basis of humanity and our former civilisation with an artificial paradise.

In Chapter Five I looked at how the counterfeit culture of the liberal machine has taken the liberties which existed before it, replacing everything of value with itself - including the traditional definitions of “liberalism”.

The sixth chapter examines the liberal revolutions after the First World War, examining how the Weimar Republic radically inverted the moral values of Western civilisation - and suspended democracy then as now to do so.

Chapter Seven discusses the inauguration of organised political warfare with the creation of the CIA after World War Two. This is the beginning of the coordinated use of cultural production - shaping our mass culture as a vast, sponsored industry of liberal propaganda.

Chapter Eight reveals the technique by which the postwar consensus was manufactured by cultural production, to generate a “pseudo-environment” of legitimacy around the agenda of the liberal elite.

In Chapter Nine I explained the “soft power” of the liberal empire, whose global ambitions were to be secured by the sponsorship of social revolution - at home and abroad.

Chapter Ten dissects the machine politics which delivers election success to the politicians of permanent change, showing how Blairite methods are themselves being replaced - by a transition to digital governance.

For a summary of the argument of the book, including the concept of liberal democracy as an attempt to “transition” our entire civilisation, see here.

I am off to expiate for my many sins today, and will bring you something quite different in the coming weeks - as we turn from the past to the future.

