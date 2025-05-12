We not only forget our liberal regime partnered with the Soviets in World War Two - but that both systems promoted global change in their own image.

The postwar counter-communist efforts of the United States and its empire are framed in a way which obscures the fact that the liberal system promoted worldwide social revolution.

In this chapter of my forthcoming book, A Brief History of Liberal Democracy, I explore how a sort of bipolar Bolshevism of permanent change was the true context of the Cold War.

There was no winner, with both players seeking to take all.

One system lost first, as we shall see, with both dying of a lack of belief once the money ran out to promote them.

What remains now is not far right - its just what’s left when the curtain comes down. The dream of social revolution changed our regime, reducing man to the status of a universal product without qualities.

This is the story of how an artificial paradise was made on earth.

THE MEANS OF CULTURAL PRODUCTION

The inauguration of organised political warfare was the subject of Chapter Seven. It is not restricted to sponsoring blue-haired mobs to demonise the sane.

It means the news, views and reviews you see are all messages from the sponsors. These sponsors are the managers of the liberal system, which is a permanent war economy. It used its dominance of mass communication to manufacture belief in itself, through the means of cultural production.

Our perception of reality is shaped in this way by artists, critics, pundits, thought leaders and campaign groups. Their collective aim is to create an impression in the minds of the public that this is what others really believe about everything.

This is how they make belief. The politicians then present policies which align with these beliefs, showing how democratic they are in reflecting the public opinion which the means of its production has manufactured.

The control of cultural production is secured by sponsorship, which reduces to the use of your taxes to tell you how you should feel, think about and respond to the reality being created around you by the politics of liberal-global ambition.

The beliefs of television believers beggar belief.

