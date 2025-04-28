Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G Wooster's avatar
G Wooster
Apr 28

Prayers for your son Frank. I wish him a speedy and full recovery and fullness of health for all your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeron Smith's avatar
Jeron Smith
Apr 28

Heavenly Father, please heal Frank's son; uphold the Wright family with Your strength and consolation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture