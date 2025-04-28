Another world is possible - in fact, it is already visible. Reality is making a comeback. Stay Sane!

This is a post which summarises the case made in my forthcoming book, A Brief History of Liberal Democracy.

In it, I say what the liberal system is, where it came from, what it seeks to do - and why it is dissolving now.

If you want to know what the liberal state we are in is all about, this overview of of my book should help you understand. With menes :DDDDD

Contents:

What is the liberal system?

How did it begin?

Liberal democracy is a war economy

Transitioning our civilisation

Man as product

Why the liberal global system is finished

What is the liberal system?

The liberal democratic system is intended to replace our civilisation with itself.

It was invented over a century ago and reduces to the rule of an elite by media.

This produces mass culture - “cultural production” - to sell itself to the public.

You can call this “public relations”, “propaganda”, “news”, “our values”.

It is present as much in our entertainment as it is in your workplace.

Gold dinar he said. Get Africa out of debt slavery he said.

Why was it created?

The liberal system is first an economic system. It has global ambitions, and so it is often called “globalism” today.

The goal is the elite management of Earth Inc. It sees the world as a market.

To create this global marketplace, everything in its way must be dissolved.

This includes Christianity, the nations, your culture, the family, our history and traditions.

The liberal economic system is fuelled by debt, is financed by usury, and is based on replacing the meaning of life with a bargain hunt.

This economic system generates belief in itself through the manufacture of mass culture.

Mass migration is a continuum, supplying its own demands - and demanding its continued supply. Remigration is inevitable.

How was it created?

The creation of the Federal Reserve provided for a new economic model for a new form of empire- the liberal-global empire.

This debt system permitted the dissolution of former nations into a global economic system, to be ruled by experts - technocrats - the liberal elite.

The liberal system is a war economy. The Great War of 1914 was the entry point for the project of civilisational replacement which is to be realised in global liberalism.

Liberal technique - the use of propaganda and technology to produce a total “culture” - grew out of methods developed to persuade Americans to enter what would then become the First World War.

This war was sold to Americans as the “defence of democracy”. It is a sales pitch of a sales cult which has been used with great effect, to this day.

The liberal system is a war system. It profits from actual wars, and promotes them through the war for your hearts and minds. The war on your entire civilisation is conducted in the same way.

Regime change: not just for Israel’s enemies abroad.

What is the liberal-global “war economy”?

This war is not only versus Germany, Korea, Vietnam, the Soviet Union or Russia, the “War on Terror” in Libya, Syria and Iraq - it is also a war on our civilisation entirely.

The liberal economy profits by waging war at home as well as abroad.

Its globalist system, recently exposed somewhat in the USAID scandal, aimed to sponsor worldwide social revolution.

Traditional culture at home and abroad is marked for replacement by this system, which preaches permanent progress as a means of eliminating all obstacles to the establishment of a uniform global consumer system.

The first “globalists” called themselves “internationalists” in the early 20th century. Liberal democracy is “internationalist” for this reason: it seeks to dissolve all nations into its model.

This explains the “thirdworldisation” of the West, its deindustrialisation by policy, its addiction to forever wars, and the fact that the promises of rising standards of living have been abandoned in favour of feelgood slogans marketing large scale and rapid decline.

You have to be “educated” to say “her testicles”. Many such cases.

A Sales Cult

The liberal system is therefore also a sales cult. It relies on selling things to as many people as possible. The product is declining in quality to the point it is actively harmful, yet the marketing has never been more advanced.

In short, it sells destruction with promises of paradise. It is fundamentally diabolical in this and other senses, being literally an empire of lies and also a business of death: morally, spiritually, personally, nationally.

The power of propaganda or public relations can be witnessed in the modern age in the fact that many people will fanatically defend policies and beliefs which are manifestly evil and obviously self-destructive.

Bruce Jenner is a conservative.

The subtraction of meaning

The liberal system therefore subtracts real meaning, and continuing its replacement technique, provides substitutes in its promoted values.

These are sold as “our values”. They are, in summary

borderlessness

war

the Rainbow flag

man as consumer/product

The beliefs the liberal system sells to its consumers are designed to consume you.

It do be like it is.

Earning a living

These beliefs literally become your identity, and so you will defend them as if your life depended on it.

With much taxation going to sponsor the groups who promote them, this is also often literally true. Your ability to earn a living may be allied to the promotion of liberal values. It may be cancelled if you prefer not to.

When I say the liberal system is “anti-reality” this is one effect of that: people are incentivised to defend anti-reality or counterfactual beliefs, and they often base their identity on doing so.

These “current things” are infused with intense feeling. They provide people with an alternative to reality, replacing real and often uncomfortable facts with a fantasy alibi. To believe in these fairytales makes them feel good - it is a sort of therapy for the chronic sickness of living in and as a void to be filled.

It also promotes the persecution of the sane. This helps the liberal system dissolve nations into antagonistic factions, and ensures that anyone wise enough to save it from itself can be effectively demonised and neutralised.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in rural Ireland.

A matter of life and death

The liberal global system is a death cult. It promotes liberation and delivers annihilation.

This is obvious in the example of feminism, where the pinnacle of female liberation was formerly to kill your own offspring as a matter of convenience.

Now peak feminism is applauding men dressed as women who have come to replace them.

The death system is the war system, and its wars on nations at home and abroad are always identified as the defence of democracy. This is actually true, as the liberal global model is a war economy, and it uses overt and covert war as a means of revolutionary transformation.

For more on this see here .

A culture in transition

Our traditions and cultures are all being replaced in a process similar to “gender transition”.

We inhabit a “transcivilisation” in which everything is “transvalued”.

What is real is being replaced with a disordered fantasy, which sterilises and mutilates humanity into a new product. The aim is to transition from what was, to what is to be.

This future is posthuman and is an advertisement. It promises paradise, equity, a life without limits in terms of desire and the manufacture of counterfeit meanings, but it comes at the cost of everything of value in life.

This includes the value of life itself.

The aim of the liberal global system is to replace the nature of reality and humanity with itself. There is to be nothing outside the liberal global system.

Inside it, the promises of technology offer a posthuman future where the basic limits of man, woman, mortality and morality are discarded.

The liberal system was always technocratic.

This late stage has been made possible by the refinement of technology and of the technique developed to sell it. More on this here:

This technique includes the destruction of our former culture, the meaning and definition of life, and the Christian foundations of our civilisation.

What results is an algorithm of governance. This was developed in the paper age, refined in the radio age, advanced in the television age and is being updated in the AI age. More on that here:

The liberal system is a war system. It is at war with reality, seeking to replace it with itself. It is for this reason that the sane are called dangerous, and the noticing of basic facts is labelled as extremism.

It is also the reason why popular politics is hatecoded as “populism”.

Press release from the Russian SVR. I reported on what this means here .

The Liberal Global System is dissolving

The victory of the liberal system is accelerating its defeat. The distance between its promises of paradise and the hell on earth it has produced cannot be gainsaid by propaganda.

In fact, as the propaganda intensifies, this contradiction is simply made more obvious.

We inhabit the product of liberal policies. In our former nations, we are a family without a home. Our states are openly hostile to us.

Few young people can afford to have children, much less buy a home in which to raise them. The economic system produces the destruction of the family, which is the basic unit of the nation - for the nation is itself a family.

Most people are beginning to realise that the chaos they inhabit is not a side effect but the intentional result of the actions of a hostile system.

We now know we are paying taxes at the price of our civilisation. In fact, we are paying taxes to fund the destruction of our civilisation.

As liberal remnants in government, Church and international bureaucracies respond to this disenchantment, they become more obviously tyrannical.

This is simply because they must assert their values or agree to quietly go out of business.

As they do so, they openly endorse everything that is destroying your life.

This is not a convincing sales pitch. Such remnants as the Synodal Church, NATO, the WEF - must openly defend their agenda of civilisational replacement or go out of business. Yet telling the truth about the product kills the brand.

Those who continue to promote the cult of progress to destruction now resemble fanatics waving the Soviet flag - after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

This will accelerate the loss of belief in the liberal system, as it lives or dies on the mass belief in its promises - against the awful reality of its products.

Don’t tell me it’s raining.

THIS HISTORIC MOMENT

What we are seeing is something like the repeal of the 20th century. The counterfeit culture created to transition humanity into a permanent world system was simply a message from its sponsors. The liberal global system, like the Soviet Union, is exhausted. Morally, spiritually and financially bankrupt, it is dying of a lack of belief.

The liberal system is finished. Though it will not go quietly, its moment has passed, and every day fewer people believe in its spellbinding product.

This product is ultimately you - the replacement of the very idea of humanity with a zero or one on a spreadsheet, a consumer unit to be enchanted with seductive dreams of self annihilation.

This is the ultimate liberation: through the manufacture of mass belief, and the replacement of virtue with vice, man is to be led down the golden road to hell.

The “good intentions” of the liberal system no longer provide enough consolation to preserve its market share. The spell is wearing off.

It is not online information, nor mass awakening, nor political populism which has produced this moment. What has radicalised its captive populations into this historic repeal of the Devil’s bargain of the 20th century?

The liberal system has lost the argument with reality.

I shall continue publishing chapters of my book, A Brief History of Liberal Democracy, on Mondays for paid subscribers. This work is made possible by your paid support and I could not produce it without you. Thank you.

Share

I make this post freely available today to provide a hopefully useful summary of the state we are in, why we are in it, and why it is now dissolving. Paid content resumes next Monday.

My son is currently unwell and I have spent some days in the hospital with him. Please pray for him if you will.