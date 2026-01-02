Jimbob’s vision of the Empire of Lies

In this series I aim to explain how and why the liberal democratic system is a death machine, secured by mass deception, and intentionally created to plunder your life of everything of value.

Zizek is a leftie but is reliably lol. He can also think, as thinking appreciators who can bear to read for ten minutes will discover below.

In Part One I explained how the technique of mass society repatterns human behaviour - fostering what I called a cult of “machine worship”.

In this second part I will explain how this has produced a world in which human life is universally degraded to a fuel source for a machine we were told would liberate us all.

I will also show why this machine is self-destructing.

But first, a spot of commie intellectualism.

LIBERALISM HAS BEEN DYING FOR YEARS

Corpulent tic-ridden Commie Cultural Critic Slavoj Zizek said that the global liberal idea was finished over six years ago.

People you have never heard of have been telling you the liberal system is finished for years. This is from 2019 .

If you do not know who Zizek is, don’t worry. The memes have got you. If you don’t know why I am going on about him, read on.

Peter Griffin was arrested for this meme.

Sixty years after the Catholic Church, it was a bunch of Marxists who warned the liberal consumer economic model was a trap which dehumanised mankind.

Narrative casualties deserve our help.

Zizek knows this, and his interview of 2019 saw him presage a “whole series of new situations” which are now unfolding around us. The old liberal order and its means of containment by deception no longer works as it did. What does the comical commie say will come next - in an age transformed by online slop?

You have to credit him for likening modern philosophy to a pile of excrement.

For Zizek, whose name I routinely mispronounce because I think it is funny, the new technology means we need new values.

This, as I explained in part one, is itself nothing new.

The Machine Mentality of Modern Man is to be led by his inventions into inventing new alibis for the crimes his technology now permits.

These are all ultimately crimes against himself.

To be animated by his machines degrades the life of Man to an instrument - his time spent playing autotuned notes themed by the mechanism of mass society.

Here too is the pernicious fetish of novelty - the simple and alluring fallacy that what is new is necessarily better, as if mustard gas were better than bullets, or mRNA injections better than not dying of coincidence.

The “vaccines” remain the leading cause of coincidence.

MANUFACTURING MANKIND

In the mid-machine age of the last century Herbert Marcuse wrote a book called One Dimensional Man.

In it, he said the liberal consumer system reduces human life to one dimension - with you and everyone else playing a replaceable part in a manufactured theatre of cut price dreams. He was right.

Liberal democracy is an advert for economic nihilism - the world as global supermarketplace, and everything in it a product for sale.

The Frankfurt School was trying to explain why a new form of Marxism could remain relevant in a time when mass consumerism was buying off the masses.

Cheap goods and the welfare state seemed to provide a better alternative to the workers’ paradise which had emerged in the Soviet Union and elsewhere, such as in Cambodia or China. How could Marxism argue men would be better off with it under these conditions?

The Frankfurt School answered this question by inventing a new discipline of Marxist cultural criticism.

This led later on to postmodern Critical Theory and to Gender Theory and Queer Theory.

These are non-materialist (and so not Marxist) critiques of society.

From left to right: Marxist, Postmodernist, Liberal (conservative).

THREE ENGINES OF DESTRUCTION

The aim of critical theory is similar to Marxism - the complete dismantling of our civilisation.

Postmodern “cultural marxists”, actual Marxists and Liberals all seek the same end: to destroy our civilisation.

Each cult seeks to replace everything that was with itself.

Their motives and means are different. The technique of liberal democracy assimilates these and other counter-civilisational destructive factions by reducing their political action to a lifestyle compatible with the demolition of our nations, culture, traditions, social norms and the belief in God which formerly made all this coherent.

Critical theory - not just for faggots

The Frankfurt School came up with a new set of ideas to respond to the New Machine of Modern Society.

These new ideas were very good at explaining what was wrong with the new machine, but their purpose was ultimately to recommend another model of the reduction of human life to a component in a mechanistic system.

Jimbob: savage memes on the daily

THE MASS MACHINE GETS A DIGITAL UPDATE

The digital age is an update to the manufacture of man by means of cultural production. Our desires, dreams, tastes, choices, political opinions and Intellectual Thoughts are delivered through digital platforms.

We are Satan’s Window Shoppers, glommed onto an endless stream of new things. We are supposed to buy into them, and the appeal to do so is perpetually refined. This is called technique - the refinement of the the process of producing a standard result. The standard result produced is a mass culture, and in tandem, it reproduces mass consumerism in human behaviour - making modern man a product of the system which rules him.

The meaning of human life in consumer nihilism is “I want therefore I am”. The wants are supplied by the machine. It supplies the lack of things you do and do not need, and also supplies the terms and conditions applied to the means of securing their purchase. This is called freedom of choice.

What do you buy these things with if not money? Your time, your beliefs, and aspects of your identity which motivate your actions. You could call this last category “Your Soul”. You cannot buy what it does not supply.

It cannot package the grace of God or a higher spiritual purpose for mankind, and so you will not find these on any of the air-conditioned aisles through which we ruminate, until we end.

Instead, you will find the ersatz - god-like offers, a religion of New Values, all produced by the machinery of mass cultural production.

ADDICTION ECONOMIES

The customer service economy is largely a series of efficiently marketed addictions.

At scale, liberal democracies are now addicted to importing millions of hungry new consumers, having suppressed their own populations by reducing the production of human life to a consumer choice.

The “right to die” and the “right” to end life before it begins are now moral paradigms of the New Machine Code of Values.

So is the “right to a family” - which means you can just buy a baby.

These are wrongs presented as rights. Human life is a consumer product to be acquired and disposed of according to convenience.

This is what nihilism means in practice.

All the policies of the global liberal consumer model are self destructive, and amount to a programme of moral and national suicide.

You can see the liberal regime as a criminal empire of lies, doing everything to death in order to survive.

The Will Stancil Show is proof that the machine future can also be lol.

Most food is junk, and so is most food for thought presented for mass consumption. What you consume consumes YOU, remember, and a diet of trash does not a Good Person Make.

It do be like that etc etc

The obvious addictions of phone glomming, gaming, gambling, pornography, drugs legal and not are partnered with therapeutic forms of compulsive buying such as pampering and wellness .

Glom life

“Therapy” itself is a means of monetising your addiction by hiring someone to talk you into another form of dependence. All this is fuelled by debt, again fostering dependency.

Access to credit is of course increasingly contingent on compliance with the terms and conditions of the online and offline utopia we are told is reality.

The Machine produces components which depend on compatibility to function in the system.

This means you either fit into the slot or you are obsolete, and will be replaced.

THE MECHANICS OF ADDICTION

Most of this New Reality is mediated by screens, whose use is also habit forming.

Our consumer reality is delivered by addictive machine code. The algorithm presents you with things to fire up your reaction nodes. Ragebait and slopchurn keep you engaged.

Slopchurn is the pulping of information to pump out New Content. There are endless examples of Content Creators who use clickbaity headlines to present shallow, go-nowhere takes with a veneer of reflective allure. These digital puddles now constellate the information superhighway.

Ragebait is the digital update to the doom loop of conservatism. Conservatives have conserved nothing, because conservatism is passive. It is a spectator sport in which noises are made about a show which conservatives never do anything to stop.

The conservative tradition - suicide at a sensible pace

CONSERVATISM: MARKETING DISCONTENT

Conservative politics is colour-blind rainbow market-worship: a form of liberal consumer nihilism. It is a product intended to fill the hole behind the mouth that complains about the excesses of liberalism.

Conservatism works by having conservative heroes point at things which make conservatives angry. The conservative gets angry. Rinse and repeat.

If conservatives did anything to stop the things which make them angry the business model would collapse.

Con. Inc. is a form of therapy - an addictive and profitable business model which only ever whines about effects and never explains causes.

It is therapeutic containment for a sort of indigestion produced by consuming a lifelong diet of lies and trash.

In the digital age, the conservative consumer types angry and sometimes sardonic witticisms beneath ragebait content to show other Conservatives how sensible and clever they are.

Conservative heroes like the mentally ill Jordan Peterson are stooges of a form of machine politics so obvious that conservatives could never understand it.

To be a conservative is to be content to complain about those crazy loonies on the left whilst enjoying tax cuts and doing nothing whatsoever at any time to win a single battle in the defence of Christian civilisation. That is because conservatives are liberal consumers addicted to shopping and fuming.

Happily, many victims of this addiction are now in recovery. Former c*nservatives are now realising their gay liberal debt nihilism has no solutions to the crisis we inhabit, and that it is in fact a major part of the problem.

WHY RECOVERY IS PAINFUL

Recovery is painful because addiction changes your brain. Every repeat behaviour conferring a neurochemical reward has its corresponding structure. When you have grown new cells to cope with the flood of neurochemical reward that accompanies your favourite ritual of self indulgence you have become addicted.

Recovery from addiction is painful because in order to not be addicted these cells have to die. They have to die of deprivation.

This is hard for two reasons:

You now depend on the input of your repeated behaviour to feel “normal” Every signal from the consumer nihilist paradise is telling you that depriving yourself of any pleasure is bad

The discovery that some pain is good is genuinely liberating, and can free you from the addictions you are sold with promises of liberation under liberal consumerism.

For more on this, see here:

Of course being free of any impulse control or moral restraint does not emancipate anyone. It imprisons them in desires.

These desires are commonly not even their own, but are programmed into them by a system whose economic model is based on selling them to you.

Thanks to bank crashes, Covid-19, and the enormous cost of the Ukraine war, the cheap consumer dream is over and most people struggle to live a decent life.

This reality, combined with the destruction of our nations by the mass migration industry of human trafficking, has compelled ordinary people to count the cost of saying nothing in order to lose everything.

The crisis of the liberal economy has led to the collapse of the shame economy. These two related and self inflicted disasters are two further reasons why the liberal postwar consensus is in its last days.

A hard sell. Who’s buying this?

THE SHAME ECONOMY

The control of the self is also secured by the coordination of social control by attaching shame to sane and rational explanations.

Noticing race is real = SHAME

Noticing men are not women = SHAME

Noticing Israel’s crimes = SHAME

Noticing demographic replacement = SHAME

Noticing everything is sh*t = SHAME

Noticing the Liberal State is a criminal conspiracy against you etc…

…and so on

This shame economy is finished.

It is as bankrupt as the liberal system itself.

Its currency peaked during Covid-19, which saw the state mandate the persecution of sanity in its population in the service of “public safety”.

People can now see there is a higher cost to pay than being booed off the internet by people so broken by the system they hate anything and anyone good.

It is unlikely that the same number of people would comply with another lockdown, anywhere, for any reason at all.

The costs of compliance continue to mount.

It is now obvious that the cost of compliance is the loss of everything.

This leaves people with nothing to lose by saying “No”.

They no longer will tolerate being told what to do by an elite that has lied to them in order to plunder their lives into destitution. Their footsoldiers are all casualties of the war on reality - people too broken to adjust to anything other than the bizarre fantasy doom cult called Liberal Democracy.

Ukraine flag avatar - a sure sign of counter-sanity

LITERALLY A DEATH MACHINE

The liberal consumer system sees human life as a resource - to be mined, monetised and exploited for its own sustenance. It has destroyed the nation of Ukraine in an attempt to destroy and plunder Russia.

Instead, a series of unintended consequences now spell doom for the liberal death machine.

The Ukraine war will end and the truth will come out about it People will realise they have been lied to and robbed about this war, too NATO is disintegrating into irrelevance The EU is likely to disintegrate too National interests will replace the liberal globalist regime

The governments of Britain, France and Germany - as well as the EU - will be completely discredited when their populations realise that they have been lied to and cheated out of billions to service a bunch of crooks.

These crooks are not only in Ukraine - they are the political class of the liberal regime, whose policies are destroying your nation just as they have wrecked that of the Ukrainians.

One main reason everything costs so much today is not the lie of “climate change” - but that liberal sanctions destroyed Europe’s source of cheap energy.

It is unlikely another election will be won by a clique of international extremists whose unique selling point is that they are all wrecking their nations in the same way, using the same slogans.

ENDNOTE: WHAT NEXT?

I have said a lot here against the concept of “new machinery → new values”.

If this new situation is emerging, don’t we need new ideas to manage it?

No.

It is a droll fact that the slogan “New and improved!” sells well. It usually sells a substitute of lower quality at a higher price. There is no appetite for this type of chiselling neophilia today.

What people want is to live stable, fruitful and orderly lives which make sense - not to be ruled by deranged ideologues. Not to pay taxes to destroy their civilisation.

They want the truth, not lies. They want their lives to mean something.

The new values we need are the ones the New Improvers sought to abolish. They are the values of the Common Good, best expressed in the Social Teaching of Leo XIII, which provides a blueprint for the restoration of our Christian civilisation - and a life worth living for all.

For a guide on life after the death machine, read my series here:

There is life in the West yet, and we can see to it that the life we offer our children is one which will make them proud of us.

Never despair. Never give up. What men have done can be undone. Here I hope to have explained some of the infernal workings of the machinery which has delivered us into the state we are in today. This machine is breaking down.

Tomorrow belongs to us. It is our duty to do better than the evil made commonplace by the Liberal Death Machine. We no longer have anything to lose, as we stand to lose everything if we do nothing at all.

Prepare for the work of restoration. Our societies now resemble mass casualty events. Be capable of helping the wounded where you can, and remember that the fight can and will be won.

The dream of the machine is over. It is time for Man to learn how to live again.

What a time to be alive.

DEUS VULT

