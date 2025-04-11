Pieta, from the Borghese Chapel of the church of the Trinita dei Monti , Rome

Pain cannot be avoided. The good news is that there is Good Pain and Bad Pain - and seeking to avoid both makes everything worse.

Today I will talk about pain in the physical, moral and psychological sense.

What I laughingly call my life has been an education in this matter and here are some of the lessons I have reluctantly learned.

In brief

Seeking to avoid pain brings bad pain.

Embracing the good pain banishes the bad.

What is the difference and what can you do about it?