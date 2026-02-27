“Aelfred, To the Founder of the Kingdom and Nation” - Statue of King Alfred of England, Winchester.

In this post I argue that the revelation of the rotten system we are all witnessing creates an unstoppable mandate to clear out the criminal elite and reclaim our civilisation from its enemies.

I explain what is happening now, how the old rotten system worked, and why it cannot survive the collapse in belief we are now witnessing.

I say we can restore our civilisation and I say we are going to win.

The ruling Labour Party has been called “the Pedo Party”. See also the Epstein Class staffing the US Government.

WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW?

Right now, millions of people are realising how we are ruled, by whom, and what for.

The ultimate red pill is not that we are ruled by a depraved elite (we are).

It is this:

The economic system is prior to the political system

The political system creates the crises

The economic system monetises them

Cultural production (“rule by media”) manufactures mass belief in this system

Yet another extremist meme.

This is now becoming obvious in many ways. When these many obvious ways condense to this one explanation, the old system will collapse. Why?

No one will believe in it any more. This is important.

You are ruled by the making of belief. This belief system is still mass produced, its technique more refined than ever - but no one believes in it any more.

This is the reason why there are hate crimes, hate speech laws, online harms bills and community guidelines and so on.

If the system loses control of mass belief it is finished.

It was designed to manufacture public opinion and if it cannot do so it cannot claim any right to rule.

The system has lost control. Reality is now radicalising the ruled against the rulers.

You cannot censor reality.

Trufax. This is the meaning of “cultural production” - the mobilisation of all forms of mass culture to manufacture mass belief in the “liberal” system.

I think we have two options for the near future.

Change the system which has produced a politics and culture to manufacture profit and consent for itself. Or submit to digital tyranny. I do not think this option is viable, but it is the only Plan B of the regime.

There is a higher purpose to human life than profit at total loss.

Now there is a choice. The open criminality of the elite system is a tremendous mandate for radical change. A counter-revolution is underway to save our civilisation from a debt-fuelled death cult.

Here I explain the “Liberal Death Machine” - and how it monetises national suicide:

We can do better than monetised national suicide. We do not have to live like this.

Restore Britain will abolish the politics of national suicide.

It is shocking to realise our destruction is a business model for the elites.

Here are some pointers:

Much of our “service” economies are in fact addiction economies

Medicine does not cure but promotes profitable chronic sickness

Much of our “food” is toxic

Mass migration is a monetised human trafficking industry

The “trans” contagion was no accident - it too is an industry

The “knowledge” economy has produced generations of know-nothings

Much work is a form of adult daycare which replaces having a family

Net Zero is a ponzi scheme which is destroying industry and real jobs

The wars are all rackets

…and so on. Everything that ruins your life is also a business.

Their profit, your loss.

The politics of national suicide has destroyed the dignity of human life.

It has told us everything evil is good, and everything right and just and sane is wicked.

It has replaced the value of life with price, and it will replace us all if it is not stopped.

The hated regime, which is a for-profit weapon of mass destruction, is what you get when the money power is supreme.

To replace this you need a system of ideas - a political economy - which has a higher purpose for mankind than to be processed for profit.

Market worship will not do this. State worship and its dependency class will not do this.

No form of nihilism will secure human dignity and human flourishing.

We need a politics of the common good which respects:

The basis of reality

The nature of Man

Human limitations

The dignity of human life

The family, and its expression in the nation

God

The blueprint for this is the Catholic Social Teaching of Leo XIII.

Together, we can reclaim our economics, our politics and our nations for the Common Good.

WHAT IS THE HATED REGIME?

The “liberal democratic system” is a product, not the result of a natural process such as “evolution”. It was conceived, created and installed in the same way as a central heating system or a slot machine.

I have explained it was first installed after World War One, and that it failed then just as it is failing now.

The global marketplace dystopia called “Liberal democracy” is a false god.

It is the god that failed twice.

A NEW POLITICAL ECONOMY

I am writing a post-populist political economy at present, which I am confident will inform the political dispensation we shall see replacing the rotten system in the next few years.

This is a counter-revolutionary manifesto for practical restoration.

I am going to do my utmost to help Rupert Lowe Restore Britain.

Thanks to him alone, I believe in Britain we have a serious and practical possibility of a political solution to the national crisis which can successfully restore our nation and rescue it from the hands of our enemies.

We shall plant oaks under whose shade we shall never sit.

In brief, the “liberal system” is finished, its myths expired, its ruling class exposed as criminals and its economics the creation of profit-making crisis.

The Zionist power has reached its zenith, its support has collapsed and it has no future in the American public.

The result is moral and financial bankruptcy and universal degradation.

The widespread recognition of this fact is the popular mandate for the rescue of our civilisation from its enemies.

97000 people have joined Restore Britain in several weeks.

I do not believe we will see a massive war over Iran nor over Ukraine. The money power of the Rothschilds, Larry Fink and Gruenbaum is a nakedly profiteering racket. There is neither law nor justice with these people.

What I understand, and what you are beginning to realise, will become common public knowledge in the coming months.

The fact we are ruled into destruction by chiselling crooks makes the current system completely unstable. It is finished.

The choice before us is a matter of life and death for our Christian civilisation and for our people. Politics is not about left and right.

It is now simply good versus evil.

Until we rid ourselves of debt slavery to a depraved gangster elite hell bent on our ruin we can have no meaningful politics.

The immediate future is one of revelation. An enormous mandate is building to clear out the treacherous ruling elite and rid ourselves of their empire of lies and death forever.

This is the moment before us. What is coming cannot be stopped.

The task before us is to assume the duties of the State. To restore the dignity and security of our people, and to replace corruption with justice.

This is the daunting mission before us. It will demand sacrifice. Yet we stand to lose everything if we refuse to do our duty.

We in Britain will restore our nation.

I will fight this Good Fight to the end, and I believe that we will win.