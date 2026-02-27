Frank Wright

2d

The Epstein War has begun. Around two hours ago Trump declared major combat operations against Iran.

Another war for Israel has been launched. I did not want to believe this would happen.

I apologise for saying so. I think this has the potential to be utterly catastrophic.

The sooner home rule comes to America the better for us all.

Ann Cox's avatar
Ann Cox
2d

I believe there are many people in this previously wonderful country who are praying that you are right and will be willing and proud to stand with you.

