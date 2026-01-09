Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Stan
16h

Brilliant and fascinating, as usual. Except the references to Lammy which went over my American head, never having heard of him before....

Esme Y.
4h

Most people think that liberalism started in the 1960s. It didn’t. It’s older than that. I didn’t know this until I came back to the Catholic Church in 2017, and began reading the encyclicals of Pope Pius IX (Syllabus of Errors, 1864), Pope Leo XIII (Libertas praestantissimum, 1888), and all the Popes until Pius XII (who died in 1958). Alas, the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s and all the popes after Pius XII taught exactly the opposite and promoted liberalism but more Catholics have had their eyes opened and are rejecting the modern liberal popes (including this new one, Leo XIV, who blessed a giant block of ice to show his membership in the Climate Change cult). The latest book to illuminate my mind about liberalism is Liberalism is a Sin by Father Felix Salva y Salvany published in 1884! That’s sometime ago but you can see how the violent revolutions and wars of the late 1800s and the entire 20th century took place. Liberalism (freedom, personal liberty, self actualization) was sold to the masses in a nice candy wrapper by elites who wanted to consolidate power (the unification of Italy - in my opinion, a giant failed state, as Italy itself is a collection of small provinces with their own traditions, dialects, food, ethnic groups), Germany (same), and so on. You cannot look at the problems today without reading these books and documents from the 1800s. Once you read them, everything falls into place and you say, wow, they warned us.

