I have been asked about what is going on with the USA.

Does the capture of Maduro mean regime change is back?

Will there be a war over Greenland?

In this post I explain

What regime change was

What it has done to the West

What it has done to Ukraine

Why the US is not doing “regime change” anymore

Why memes now power the new dispensation

I will show you why I believe this to be the case, using the policies, speech and actions of the US Government under Donroe Don.

In Brief:

The Trump admin is now doing what it said it would do with its foreign policy.

Venezuela: A Change - but not “Regime Change”

We have spent most of our lives hearing politicians say and do whatever they please whilst invoking “democracy”, “our values”, and the defence of the “rules based order”.

Regime Change was the prime example of this, and Venezuela is not an example of Regime Change. Explanation in the footnotes.

How to adjust to Regime Change.

What was Regime Change?

Regime Change is the legacy of the 20th Century.

It was the ambitious project to replace your civilisation with a new global system.

This was called Liberal Democracy, to make it sound nice to the spiritually and biologically female who make up much of the voting population.

Send him back. Oh wait

It is safe to say I am not a fan of regime change.

Given how much I have gone on about it, I thought it might help you if I explained what regime change is - so you can see what it isn’t.

HOW TO RECOGNISE REGIME CHANGE

Regime change is invariably partnered with mass migration, the attendant promotion of its effects as virtues (“Diversity is our strength”) and the total corruption of the State and of the meaning supplied to its populations in order to rule them.

Regime change was achieved through colour revolutions and war. The West underwent a rainbow coloured revolution and rapid demographic change powered by migrant flows resulting from the destruction of Libya, Syria and - as I explain later on - Ukraine.

Liberal violence is permissioned, counter-liberal speech is criminalised as violence.

The policies of the liberal consensus in the regime change era were not changed by any elections.

The election of Donroe Don has changed these conditions. The old terms no longer describe them. I will explain below why MAGA happened, and why the US now pursues its national interest - and not the international interests of the era of “liberal intervention” formerly known as “regime change”.

Is Donroe Don a Neocon?

Some people go full retard and say this means Donald Trump is a NEOCON.

If this is true, why do the actual neocons hate him?

William Kristol, who founded the neocon Project for a New American Century, has been raging on twitter about Donald Trump on the daily for about ten years.

Bloated obscenity Robert Kagan teaches how fuelling his expansionist waistline with the blood of nations is the duty of patriotic Americans.

Bloated obscenity Robert Kagan, who co-founded PNAC with Mr Kristol, has written two articles practically demanding someone assassinate Trump.

Kagan has now written a book length account of his Trump Derangement Syndrome. In “Rebellion”, Kagan charts his course from Cope to Seethenhagen by screaming that Trump is wrecking everything he loved.

For some, the journey from cope to seethe never ends.

According to Kagan, opposition to “globalism” can only be “anti-Semitism”, and we learn that Trump is LITERALLY HITLER.

These two architects of Neocon Forever Wars whine about Trump for 72 minutes in this December 2025 video.

John Bolton, whose neocon bloodlust can never be sated, faced indictments from the Trump administration and has been described by Trump as a loony.

Bolton is right for once. Take a photo.

Whether you like (or hate) Donald Trump the foreign and domestic policy of the United States has changed.

THE DONROE DOCTRINE

Last November the US government published its new National Security Strategy.

It said a lot of things which triggered the libs.

In brief, the US is going to secure the national (and not the international) interest.

This is bad if you are a Liberal Globalist. This is good if you aren’t.

It’s likely Christ Himself is not a fan of regime change.

Regime Change was about “Genociding Christians”

Why is MAGA happening at all? The simple answer is the old liberal order and its global ambitions bankrupted America financially and morally.

The US has to change to survive, and it has changed for this reason. How do we know this? The people making the changes told you they would do so and why.

The National Security Strategy also said

“We want the restoration and reinvigoration of American spiritual and cultural health, without which long-term security is impossible.”

This is not only the abolition of the legacy of the 20th century. It echoes the position presented by JD Vance before he was Vice President.

Vance asked in May 2024,

“Why does the supposedly Christian and moral Republican Party keep genociding Christians?”

Condemning the boomer neocon wars of the regime change era, Vance pointed out that the Iraq war alone resulted in the deaths of a million historic Christians.

The Iraq war followed the National Security Strategy of 2002, effectively authored by Benjamin Netanyahu.

This failed strategy, said Vance, was the result of the capture of American institutions against the interests of the American people.

The moral imperative of regime change

Vance’s speech, “What a Foreign Policy for the American Middle Class Looks Like” said the past three decades of liberal interventionism had bankrupted America financially and morally.

The US is now

withdrawing from the institutions of the international liberal order

resizing its strategy to national and regional interests

actively supporting European movements of national revival

using its power to secure its interests and defend Christians

How is the US withdrawing from liberal internationalism?

1. NATO

The US is drawing down its NATO commitments. It is probably going to leave.

Why?

Like the EU, the WEF, the UN, the IMF and the modern Catholic Church, NATO is an ideological bureaucracy serving the liberal global order.

Its stated purpose (a defensive alliance) is suborned to the agenda of liberal internationalism.

I told you NATO was doomed in my first post on this platform four years ago.

Trufax

2. LEAVING THE INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM

This week the US has withdrawn from over 60 international bodies, not all of them under the aegis of the UN.

3. WORKING FOR NATIONS IN EUROPE AGAINST LIBERALS

The US State Department has instructed its embassies to gather evidence of and report on cases of the abuse of citizens by liberal regimes in Britain, Europe and the wider Liberal West.

The first draft of the new US National Security Strategy 2025 said the USA would not only seek to use its power to assert regional (and not global) dominance, but would also circumvent the liberal internationalist bureaucracy of the EU and work directly with nationalist states like Hungary, Italy, Poland and Austria instead.

The United States is no longer an ally of the liberal international system and its member states. It is actively working to undermine and replace them, seeking “civilisational allies” in Christian and nationalist counter-liberal movements.

Pope Leo XIV has said this is sad because the old alliance between the US and Europe is over.

The old alliance was one which was designed to destroy all the nations it controlled and the new one seeks to partner with and promote national survival and revival. This is bad if you believe in the political religion of liberalism, which is the politics and economics of national suicide.

THIS IS WAR!

The liberal system is finished, as I have been telling you for years. Even the liberal management agree with this statement, saying liberalism killed it.

Report in Foreign Affairs, in my post on the end of the Grand Illusion of the liberal order.

This new condition is further indicated by the ridiculous threats by a NATO absent the US to declare war on America to defend….Greenland.

A tweet by Stephen Miller’s wife prompted the liberals to move from monitoring the situation to writing a sternly worded letter.

Trump has been talking about buying Greenland for about ten years.

He will probably do it.

As Stephen Miller told Jake Tapper, no one is going to go to war over Greenland.

You can watch Miller explain what the US Government is doing here.

The educational regime changed, too

MEXICO, CUBA - CANADA NEXT?

Predictably Donroe Don is expanding his doctrine of the dominance of the Western Hemisphere by threatening ground operations against cartels in Mexico.

There are strong rumours of an operation in Haiti, and the US may well intervene in Cuba.

I would not be surprised to see something more on Canada, whose failed state has been corrupted by over 18 trillion dollars in laundered Chinese and Mexican drug money.

I’m not fooling anyone here.

The Biden administration said this too, in case you think its all Donroe Bluster.

I reported on this astonishing claim and the corruption of the Canadian State was far worse. Its officials, police, its second national bank and its branches across the USA are all involved in a vast criminal network laundering money from drugs imported into and manufactured in Canada.

My February 2025 report brings what the cool kids call the receipts:

Is this a new form of Regime Change?

You could say this is changing our regimes back to normal - the opposite of what Regime Change did.

The New Norms of our changed regimes normalise mass migration and the rainbow colour revolution - which were both carried out regardless of election results everywhere in the West.

Regime Change smashed nations and created mass migration. Why?

If you want to create an international liberal system you have to equalise all nations. This is best done by dissolving their cultural norms and populations.

The national interest is the opposite, being the direction of State power to secure the prosperity and security of its people, who are the nation. There is also a hard power commitment to the defence of Christians worldwide.

The house magazine of liberal globalism Foreign Affairs bewails this new “illiberal internationalism”.

Project Ukraine took off in the 1990s - noted in George Kennan’s warning of a “ fateful error ” in expanding NATO to provoke war with Russia.

Ukraine was Regime Change

Ukraine’s nation has been wrecked and now they are talking about importing ten million immigrants to “fix” it.

The war in Ukraine is a textbook example of regime change. It combined a sponsored social revolution with military intervention to expand the liberal international sphere, aiming to capture Russia.

The US used to lead the liberal order.

In 2014 it installed a liberal regime in Ukraine through a putsch.

War followed, intended to collapse Russia and permit its plunder - by absorption into the liberal sphere.

Ukraine’s population has plummeted. Millions have fled, an unknown number killed.

Liberal states like that of Britain have invested everything in the Ukraine war and face political extinction when the outbreak of peace reveals the true cost.

A wicked game.

Regime Change - Business as usual in Ukraine

Moral and financial bankruptcy has been the cost, as the war was sold with lies and paid for in rocketing energy prices, inflation, the donation of our military inventory and of course billions gifted to a corrupt junta.

Regime Change in Ukraine sparked a flood of migration out of Ukraine, and now seems likely to fuel another flood of migration into whatever remains of it.

KEITH COULD DO THE FUNNIEST THING

As David Cameron told two Russian pranksters - British policy on Ukraine is “fixed”, and a change of government will not change it.

I reported on this for LifeSiteNews in June 2024. The video is here if you want to see Cameron say this.

There was of course no change in British Ukraine policy under Starmer and quite astonishingly the expertise of David Lammy had no effect either.

Former Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who now identifies as the Lord Chancellor.

Keith is today perhaps the most hated man in Britain - an outstanding achievement whilst Piers Morgan lives and breathes.

Starmer, who we all call Keith because it enrages our humourless dalek-voiced leader, could now do the funniest thing to save himself from the Ceaucescu Treatment which quite possibly awaits him:

He did say 2026 is the year Britain turns the corner. British governments have floated failed measures to remigrate migrants to Rwanda, and have failed again to find anywhere else willing to take them. Italy is sending its surplus New Citizens to Albania.

If Keith sent our immigrants to Ukraine:

The nation would be united under his glorious leadership

Ukraine Flag Avatar Havers would love him

People who want our people to survive would applaud him

Sadly this may negatively effect the chances of David Lammy becoming Prime Minister.

Seriously, remigration to Ukraine is a move which could reconcile the supporters of nation wrecking with those who prefer the life of our nation to national suicide.

I will try to meme this policy into existence. You can help by sharing it yourself.

The power of memes is parcelled into the new dispensation. Against a captive and hostile liberal media it was predictable that a counter-liberal movement would make use of the scabrous, humourous and evocative power of online injokes and transgressive satire.

Here the US government memed the bombing of Hugo Chavez’ tomb.

Here is Stephen Miller getting memed as he goes into a tirade against the postwar liberal White guilt consensus which demanded the US stage fake elections everywhere.

There is more to Miller than dank memes. He has repeatedly stated the goal of regime change through mass migration and the sponsorship of social revolution: to capture the US and the West for a permanent liberal state.

Regime change is not only ended. It is being reversed. Suddenly, then all at once.

NATIONAL REVIVAL OR NATIONAL SUICIDE?

You can see how regime change has distorted meaning, corrupted the State and its laws, and created a permanent state of emergency which can now only be defended by censorship and suspending elections.

This is because elections now promise real change, such as we have seen in the United States.

This is a scene even the dankest memes never predicted.

There is no difference between foreign and domestic policy. The new one of the USA is not really a political shift at all. It is a move forced by reality, which reduces to a choice between national suicide and survival.

This is the choice facing all nations in the West today.

I hope you all have a splendid weekend! If you think your friends (or enemies) would benefit from my unapologetic factism, consider this:

If you would like to to sponsor the messaging you see here, consider this too: