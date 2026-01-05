I interrupt my series on Pascendi today to bring you my speech on surrogacy from the Rome Life Forum last November.

I am doing this for one reason: if the truth were known about this business it would be stopped.

You can listen to me deliver my speech in full here:

I have been researching and reporting on surrogacy for many months. What I have discovered is an industry of evil with excellent marketing.

Thanks to LifeSiteNews I am now leading a campaign to Stop Surrogacy Now.

WHAT IS SURROGACY?

Surrogacy is presented as an act of altruism - giving the gift of life, with the help of assistive reproductive technology.

In reality it is the sale of children and the hire of women by deception to produce them.

This is why there is a growing movement worldwide, across political and religious divides, to have surrogacy recognised as a crime.

This can be stopped. I think it will be stopped.

My speech shows you why.

In this post I provide embedded links to parts of my speech which will illustrate the evils of this business, why we can stop it, and how the collapse in the belief in the liberal system means we are going to win.

In a shocking display of institutional biggertry there was no appropriate lectern supplied for novelty-sized speakers. They could at least have got me a dignity box to stand on.

This is the moment when many are realizing that what they’ve been told is not what they have been sold. It’s a time in which real change is possible. As radicalized by the awful reality produced by promises of paradise on earth, millions of people now demand the truth. They can see corruption, lies, and the mass manufacture of human misery presented as progress.

SURROGACY: HUMAN LIFE AS CONSUMER PRODUCT

I explain how the reduction of human life to a consumer product makes surrogacy the perfect expression of market values.

The United States has become the freest baby market on earth, as the industry thrives under free market liberalism to replace the value of human life with price, and replace the family with a business transaction.

This has been made possible by activists and lawyers who coincidentally lead the major surrogacy agencies.

The practice of surrogacy in all its forms has been recognised as a “universal crime” by the government of Italy, where it is now illegal.

As nations from India to Russia have banned the sale of babies across borders, the USA dominates this global market, set to be worth over $200 billion by 2034.

SURROGACY IS THE NATIONAL DISGRACE OF AMERICA

I open the speech by explaining that this fact means that surrogacy is the national disgrace of America.

I then explain

Why surrogacy is not a left/right issue - it’s just wrong

How it was legally normalised in the USA

Why we can win the battle to have it banned

If people learn the truth about this evil business it will be stopped. Please help by sharing this video, this post, and the briefing on US surrogacy I wrote for this purpose here:

In my speech I then explain why we can take apart the liberal death machine, of which surrogacy is one major example.

The large scale disenchantment with the postwar liberal consensus has arrived not because of online extremists like myself, but because the awful reality it has created around us.

The time we live in now is one of profound revelation for many in the West. They’re beginning to realize that their perception of their freedom, their democracy, and what they are now to call their moral values and identity are all produced by what’s effectively the most successful propaganda system in history. And it isn’t on the side of Christ, to put it mildly.

WHY WE CAN STOP SURROGACY NOW

Before discussing some of the horrors of surrogacy, and how it has been permissioned by the legal recognition of the ownership of human life in American law, I say it can be stopped because the terrible truth of the liberal system is now coming out:

In short, many Westerners are realizing for the first time they’ve been living in an advertisement. The politics and progressive values they’ve been sold are in fact the patterns cast in the human mind of the machine by which they are governed.

I went into detail about the Liberal Death Machine in this post, showing what it is, how it works and why it is doomed.

The message here is that we can win, and the empire of lies by which we have been ruled all our lives is falling.

SELLING BABIES TO GAY MEN - A BOOMING US MARKET

In my speech I show how the legal recognition of the ownership of human life led to the permissioning of the profit-making enterprise of its sale through surrogacy.

I presented evidence as to how this was done, and using the words of LGBT publications and public figures, showed that the legalisation of “gay marriage” opened the door to the purchase of children by single, coupled and throupled homosexual and transgender men.

Research published in 2025 showed there were now 5 million children in America to LGBTQ parents.

Surrogacy is the leading means by which they are acquired.

SURROGACY - AN ASSAULT ON THE NATURAL ORDER

As technology and progressive laws now permit the sale of children to homosexual men, we are now told there is no need for a genetic link between parents and children - acquired by surrogacy.

“BioEdge - Bioethics news from around the world” - 2024 report .

Homosexualists are people whose sexual behaviour dictates their identity and moral values.

In this brief video report, a homosexualist American man relates how he created a family with his male partner.

AP report, April 2024

“Maybe we didn’t create a family in a more traditional way”.

There is no “maybe” about it. Douglas Metcalfe bought two children to enjoy with another man. What he means is “we did not produce a family naturally because of course we can’t”.

Why? God Himself has banned the practice, as I pointed out in my speech.

This is simply a fact of nature.

Metcalfe and his homosexualist male partner argue against another “traditional” view - that parents are naturally related to their children.

The online “bioethics” journal BioEdge frames the creation of “unconventional” families through movie tropes, presenting the total corruption of the natural order and the sale of human life as adjacent to a kooky family of entertaining onscreen freaks with insidious undertones. Well.

“I IDENTIFY AS A PARENT” - MAN WHO BOUGHT CHILDREN

Metcalfe says - as modern “bioethicists do” - that there is no need for parents to have any genetic link to the children they call their own.

Wired article , August 2023

This hellish predicament is the product of progress - the marketing of profitable evil in the feelgood packaging of “rights” and “social justice”.

The liberal death machine monetises the death of human dignity. It invents new ethics to accompany new technologies, which result in the extinction of the value of human life.

What is natural and normal is now “immoral”. Ethicists now call “biologism” a prejudice - the belief that parents and children should be related by blood is now a sign of bigotry.

This illustrates precisely how the liberal consumer system is not only an assault on the value of life, on human dignity and on the family - it is against the natural order.

Liberalism reclassifies naturally ordered life as a disorder, fuelled by ignorance, coding any objection to total corruption as a mental and moral defect.

You can watch my presentation to Alex Jones on Infowars here .

MACHINE GENERATED HUMAN LIFE - THE FUTURE OF SURROGACY

“I have the curious distinction of having told Alex Jones to his face something so outlandish that even he couldn’t believe it was true.”

When I told Alex Jones that technology developed in the US promises a near future of lab grown humans he was incredulous.

I presented all the evidence to him, recorded in journals such as Nature, showing that the surrogacy industry is going to overcome the barrier of the high price of human life by removing humans entirely from its production line.

This includes:

The generation of viable eggs from male human skin cells

The use of AI to edit embryos in vitro

The development of artificial wombs

This means a future of human factory farming - of cut-price products tailored to the buyer’s tastes - is not only possible, but practically here.

The current price of human life in the US via surrogacy is around $250 000 per baby.

Eliminating women - “gestational carriers” - from the production line will cut costs significantly.

This is market values in action. This is what happens when there are no values in life but price, and when the purpose of life is reduced to a bargain hunt.

Market worship is the nihilism of the so-called right. It is in fact a recipe for a borderless international supermarket browsed by mutually hostile strangers - who are all hunting a bargain on credit. And that is in fact what we have today in large parts of the West. It’s produced a common evil in place of the common good promoted in the Catholic Social Teachings.

SURROGACY - AN EXAMPLE OF CONSUMER NIHILISM

You may be unaware of why surrogacy is evil.

When you see it as it really is, you understand it as an example of how we have been sold into a system of destructive evil with promises of a paradise on earth.

To take a step back from all these horrors is to see the magnitude of what liberalism has subtracted from humanity. It’s attempted to abolish God replacing meaning with rights based on preference and convenience and tried to supply the worship of liberal idols in place of Christ. I think surrogacy perhaps more perfectly than anything reveals the void into which modern man has been liberated.

I explain some of the horrors of surrogacy in my speech.

How US law refused to recognise the plight of babies bought by a man who plainly could not and did not care for them - as it was concerned only with his rights of ownership of the children.

How women are routinely exploited and “lied to at every stage” - as said the American former surrogate Christian in this recent testimony.

She found out the baby she carried was sold on to a man overseas under an agreement made in secret before she was implanted with the embryo.

Surrogacy is the sale of children - which is a crime.

Today these children are produced for sale by renting women’s wombs, who are not even called women and never “mothers” by the industry.

Cases of human trafficking - of babies and women - in the industry are seen from the US to the developing world. Cases of children bought by child sex offenders in the US and UK draw attention to the fact there are no effective background checks at all on purchasing “parents”.

Anyone, from anywhere in the world can come to the USA and buy a baby for any reason. And they do so.

If you seek the monument of equality, you can look around you in modern life. Today owning a child is just another way of having children.

Surrogacy equalises life and the family with a commercial contract to produce a product for sale: a human being.

The liberal system promotes universal equality where there is difference, and collapses the difference between different things.

Surrogacy is a profit making enterprise at the loss of the value of life.

Two men do not make a marriage. A financial transaction is not the same as a family. A child is not a mere consumer product and these things beget the other.

These wrongs are all presented as rights - based on the supreme consumer right, which is the right to buy.

AMERICA - #1 FOR THE SALE OF BABIES

How long can the US government continue to see no evil in this business?

Help turn the eyes of Americans to the vile business thriving in their homeland. This is a fight we can win, together.

If you want this to stop, tell as many people as you know to look into the evil that is the surrogacy industry.

Contact your elected representatives, write letters, emails and post the truth about surrogacy on social media.

The truth is toxic to evil self-identified as good.

Join a worldwide moral majority which includes nationalists, Catholics, Christians, atheists, feminists, left and right liberals and even Communist China in calling for an end to surrogacy, now.

If you need more information on why surrogacy is evil, further evidence of its horrors, or help in campaigning to stop it, please contact me with “SURROGACY” in the header of an email - and I will do whatever I can to help you.

frankwrighter@pm.me

God bless you all. We are going to win.