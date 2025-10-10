You can buy babies in all but one US State. Anyone can. From anywhere in the world. And they do.

Today the United Nations will call for the global criminalisation of so-called surrogacy - which reduces human life to a consumer transaction.

In this post I ask

Why is the US the freest baby market on earth?

How was the sale of babies to LGBTQ men begun in the US - 30 years ago

Where is the outrage from the right at surrogacy - America’s national disgrace?

CONTENTS - OVERVIEW

Is surrogacy really a form of human trafficking? It is - even in America.

Can pedophiles buy babies - and even run agencies selling them? Yes.

Do US courts treat surrogate babies as the property of the buyer? Yes

Is the new “reproductive technology” behind surrogacy erasing mothers - and set to replace the family itself? Yes.

Plus - Jordan Peterson gives his blessing to gay IVF surrogacy, and why a global ban is increasingly likely - due to a new “moral majority”.

In the USA, you can crowdfund the purchase of a baby with no background checks. Even if you are a convicted child sex offender.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN THE USA - CALIFORNIA BABY TRAFFICKING RING

Kayla was a surrogate in California. In July 2025 she told Kallie Fell, Executive Director of the Center for Bioethics and Culture, that she discovered while pregnant as a surrogate that there were up to 15 other women who had been paid to have babies in the last year - for same buyer.

Kallie Fell reports on Kayla’s case - Summer 2025.

Kayla said the woman who had ordered her baby had been pictured holding numerous babies in previous months- all commissioned by the same agency.

Kayla then said she made contact with around nine other surrogate mothers who were all paid to have babies at the same time Kayla was having hers. All nine women had been “commissioned” by the same woman who paid Kayla to have her baby, through the same agency.

The FBI were informed and an investigation into a suspected child trafficking ring saw the children taken into protective custody.

The aftermath has been terrible. With the agency under investigation, Kayla says babies ordered through it have simply been abandoned. One has died.

“Now that this is blown up and these women are still pregnant, I mean, who knows what's gonna happen to these babies? There was a girl in Pennsylvania, May 11th. She had a child for them and they never showed up to get the baby. So the state took custody. There was a girl, I could not tell you what state she lives in, but she … just gave birth at 23 weeks for their baby. A little boy he passed away. He was too tiny. But the parents didn't even show up to the hospital. They called over the phone and paid for him to be cremated, and now are trying to reach out and apologize to her for not being there. Once again, the, not my story to tell, but just well. You know, that this is happening.”

The agency involved was not shut down.

“It is now using a different name. They haven't been shut down, They're operating as a new agency now - they have a Facebook page”

This is happening in the US. Now.

What is worse, one of the biggest agencies in Europe was run by a convicted child rapist - and headed up by one of the now-adult children he raped in 2007.

SURROGACY AGENCY RUN BY CONVICTED PAEDOPHILE - SPAIN

This January 2025 report from Reduxx tells the truly horrific tale of how a convicted paedophile ran a “multinational surrogacy empire”.

A prominent surrogacy agency in Europe is under investigation following accusations that its pedophile owner sexually assaulted an employee. José María Hill Prados, 63, is being accused of forcing a young employee to perform sexual acts as part of his employment with Gestlife.

How did they get away with it? An international investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found Prados had been using a firm called “Eliminalia” - to delete anything incriminating from his online reputation.

This is how Gestlife - Prados’ company - became one of the biggest players in the European baby sales market. As Reduxx continues,

Gestlife is one of the largest surrogacy firms in Europe, operating offices in 11 countries dedicated to facilitating child exchange contracts. On its site, it boasts that it has helped “2100 children be born,” and that over 55% of its clientele are “LGBTQIA+ couples.”

In 2015, Prados set up a surrogacy company called Subrogalia based in Spain, according to corporate records. The company, one of over a dozen currently owned by Prados, was quickly mired in controversy and allegations of child trafficking. Prados’ business partner in the ventures is Didac Giménez Sánchez, who has been revealed to have been one of the child victims Prados had been convicted of raping in 2007.

It beggars belief. Yet this is only one of the endless horrors stories from this evil trade.

THE CASE OF THE MOTHER WHO HAD NO RIGHTS TO HER CHILDREN

In 2015, Melissa a second time surrogate in the US - found that all three embryos implanted in her were live.

She was going to have 3 babies - not the one her anonymous client ordered.

This is how the babies were produced which she carried.

Eggs from a 20-year-old donor were fertilised with sperm from the intended father, with whom she communicated only by email. Then, on August 17, 2015, three embryos were transferred into Melissa's body. 'I have four children of my own, but this pregnancy was far more difficult than the others,'

When the buyer - C. M. - learned there were three viable embryos now growing inside Melissa, however, he asked her to abort them.

'He sent me a text saying, 'I'm not sure I can have three kids. Can you think about aborting?' I was like, 'Are you kidding?' ' Also, court records show emails from C. M. to the clinic monitoring Melissa's pregnancy, in which he asks staff to help him to keep the costs down. 'Please try to make her visits [to the clinic] less often because I get a bill that costs me a lot of money… it causes me financial problems... [I can't] afford triplets… that worries me so bad for real.'

Melissa started to ask questions.

The buyer turned out to be a single deaf man in his 50s living in his parents’ basement.

The more Melissa learned about the man for whom she was bearing the children, the worse she felt. He was taking care of his elderly parents (who have since died), both invalided.

The buyer’s own sister was so concerned at his unfitness to be a parent that she reported him.

According to a sworn affidavit from the man's sister, part of later legal action, a heroin-addicted nephew allegedly sold drugs out of the house at the time. In court documents seen by The Mail on Sunday, C. M.'s sister describes him as 'socially awkward', 'paranoid' and prone to 'frequent anger fits'. He also 'has a history of being cruel to animals'. Melissa says: 'I became filled with anxiety. It affected my pregnancy. I could feel all three babies inside me. C. M. kept demanding I abort one of the babies. I wrote back to him saying I would keep one myself and raise it myself. 'The agency owner, who was also his lawyer, said 'These are his children' and I told him, 'I don't care. They're mine while they are in me and I'm protecting them.' '

In 2017 “C.M”’s own sister filed an affidavit saying her brother was an unfit parent - and the now 18 month old triplets were kept in deplorable conditions - and “forces them to eat food on the floor”.

The babies, bought through trafficking agency “Surrogacy International” were sold to Chester Shannon Moore.

Later Melissa sued to take custody of the babies - as this 2017 report shows.

In 2018 Melissa lost her battle for custody.

The Supreme Court declined to hear her case. Custody was awarded to the buyer of the children.

Melissa's case was thrown out by the District Court of California and the Appeals Court. A request for it to be heard by the Supreme Court was denied.

Here are a few of Melissa’s comments on the case:

'All this has been devastating. It's affected my own children and my boyfriend, too,' she says. 'I think about the triplets all the time, wondering how they are. ' Commercial surrogacy shouldn't be allowed. The mother has no rights. No one ever checked the home of the intended father before the triplets were born.’ 'He didn't even have to go through a psychological background check like I did.’ When we went to court, the judge said the contract I signed basically gave the father all rights to the children.

'The judge said what happens to those children is none of the court's business. When I signed that contract, I terminated any of my parental rights.”

Subtitled “Another unconvential family”, this article uses a Hollywood horrorshow to sell a real life horror as nothing more than a quirky choice in the “reproduction revolution”.

NOTHING WRONG WITH ALL THIS - ACCORDING TO “BIOETHICS”

Bioethicists now say having a genetic link to children doesn’t matter. So this wrong is in fact now a right.

They argue for “moral parenthood” - not “gestational parenthood”.

This is a further horror created by the Frankenstein progress of “assisted reproductive technology”.

Thanks, bioethics! This means once again rights are advanced against biological reality.

It means mothers have no right to their children, just as men are women when they say they are.

Women and mothers are being erased by the creation of new “moral parenthood” values - to permission the monetisation of this horrendous technology.

A SHAME TO WASTE THOSE EMBRYOS

Why not give birth to your siblings? Bioethicists also suggest “novel relationships” between generations. (2025).

A woman could give birth to embryos frozen by her parents. Other novel relationships are presented as an alternative to wasting already frozen embyros.

Why not offer frozen embyros to homosexuals - the “Socially infertile”?

Bioethicists say genetic parenthood isn’t important. There’s no reason not to, because as the New Moralists say here - “What’s all the fuss about genetic parenthood?”

Surrogacy is breaking the link between parent and child. It is a direct replacement for the family. The lab, not the mother. Babies produced with no relation at all to their “moral parents”.

JORDAN PETERSON GIVES HIS BLESSING TO GAY SURROGACY

Jordan Peterson is seen as a sort of moral hero to some. You may be surprised to learn he endorses the sale of babies to homosexual men who have the means to keep them in motherless comfort.

In February 2025 Joseph Sciambria wrote on how Peterson gave his blessing to the homosexualist Dave Rubin, after Rubin told Peterson in 2022:

“I have two freezers in my garage…full of breast milk.”

Does Rubin explain where the milk came from? Does he say much about the kids’ mother? Why would he.

What matters is they were bought via IVF surrogacy. And why not - says the Good Dr Peterson.

As Sciambra noted,

Shortly afterwards, Peterson concluded: “…you and David have ample resources at hand financially and intellectually that enable you to traverse this pathway as well as anyone is likely to do it.”

Sciambria points out that

“ Like Dr. Frankenstein, Peterson sees the means and the opportunity to do something as reason enough to do as one pleases; in a sense, to act like a god.”

Jordan Peterson supported his friend Dave Rubin in his purchased parenthood journey, and went on a speaking tour with him.

The two gay Daves announce the purchase of twins.

In fact, Rubin says Peterson inspired him to buy some kids to enjoy with his gay “husband.”

Rubin explains how Peterson inspired him to “have kids”.

One of the kids Rubin bought is named after Peterson. For Peterson, its about financial and intellectual resources to raise kids. He is a “classical liberal”, just like Douglas Murray and Dave Rubin.

This means it’s fine to delete mothers from the lives of children, and hire their wombs to produce kids generated by IVF - which according to the National Catholic Register may kill twice as many unborn lives than abortion every year.

THE US - #1 FOR LGBTQ SURROGACY

According to the Williams Institute, there were 5 million kids with LGBTQ parents in the USA in 2024.

Before LGBTQ surrogacy was pioneered in the USA, there were around 12-20000 in the early 1990s. What changed?

In 1993 a California court ruled [Johnson v. Calvert] that buyers held the rights to babies produced through surrogacy - from the moment of embryo fertilisation.

In 1995 two of America’s biggest surrogacy agencies were founded. Another followed in 1999.

All three aimed to sell babies to LGBTQ parents.

PERMISSIONING THE SALE OF BABIES TO THE RAINBOW PEOPLE

Circle Surrogacy was founded in 1995 by the homosexual John Weltman, to sell babies to men like himself and his “husband”.

By 2016, it was partnering with the US State Department to expand its global market - selling babies to men in over 70 countries worldwide from the US.

Growing Generations was founded in 1995 in Los Angeles by Kim Bergman, an LGBTQ rights activist and psychologist and is described below in a 2014 company press release: “Dr. Bergman, a licensed psychologist, has 20 years of experience in the fields of fertility and family counseling. She is a renowned expert on parenting by choice, especially in the LGBT community.”

Reproductive Possibilities was founded in 1999 by “reproductive lawyer” Melissa Brisman – a “reproductive lawyer” who boasts on her law firm’s website of being a “trailblazer in the field”. In the early 2000s she won two landmark cases to establish “same sex parenthood” in America.

There are no background checks on purchasing parents.

There is no US federal law on surrogacy.

It is legal in all but one US State.

IVF and other “Assisted reproductive technologies” represent over 95 percent of surrogacy - now and in future. Source - Global market insights.

CAPITALISING ON A GLOBAL BAN?

Countries around the world are banning the sale of babies. This is why the US dominates the surrogacy market - which overwhelmingly relies on the “homicide factory” methods of IVF and other “Assisted Reproductive Technologies”.

The US model is being exported to the UK, Australia and Canada - under the guise of “social infertility”.

Why? The LGBTQ market is a major driver of the growth of this business, valued at $22 billion in 2024, and set to reach over $200 billion worldwide by 2034.

Presenting LGBTQ buyers as “socially infertile” allows the industry to say it is meeting the human right to a family for the infertile.

Look closer, and you see this means big business in selling babies to men.

ENDLESS HORROR

Dahlke’s 2024 book explores the near future industry of “ectogenesis - growing offspring outside of a woman’s body from conception to full gestation.”

It is impossible to compass the horror I have discovered whilst researching this diabolical business.

Sales to known paedophiles, babies abandoned or aborted because the buyers changed their minds.

Child trafficking, women in slavery like conditions, some even giving birth in handcuffs. Women trafficked into becoming surrogates.

Now, “Assistive Reproductive Technology” developed by the US and Israel promises artificial wombs, AI-edited babies and eggs grown from human skin cells.

The surrogacy industry not only refuses to say “woman” or “mother” - preferring to call them “gestational carriers”.

It is now moving towards “ectogenesis” of human life - removing mothers completely from a cut price baby production line.

Already, researchers in the US say that the next generation will be produced without human intercourse. Tomer Singer, trained at Tel Aviv University and practising in the USA, believes the future of human reproduction is artificial:

I said that sex is going to be for fun and for pleasure, but most likely in a generation from now when couples want to have kids, most likely they’re going to be using artificial reproductive techniques. Dr Tomer Singer , Northwell Consultant

WHY IS THIS NOT AN ISSUE FOR THE RIGHT?

It is also noteworthy that the calls to criminalise this business worldwide have come from liberal-global bureacracies and their allies.

The EU has recognised surrogacy as a form of human trafficking.

The UN today will call for a worldwide ban.

Why is it left to the UN to recognise that “the sale of children is a crime”?

It is thanks to feminist campaigners like the UK’s Lexi Ellingsworth that I found out about the horrific nature of this industry. She runs StopSurrogacyNowUK, and you can watch my interview with her here.

Feminists such as Genevieve Gluck at Reduxx keep the most comprehensive record of the abuse of adopted and surrogate children by LGBTQ “parents”.

(Think before you click. This is truly evil.)

In the US, and from the Christian Right, Katy Faust has argued that

“Surrogacy is the pedophile’s pathway to parenthood”.

She gives ample evidence of that claim here.

A NEW MORAL MAJORITY?

As I wrote in a personal appeal to JD Vance, four decades ago a movement called the Moral Majority delivered 2 million votes to the Republicans.

Their aim was to restore Christian values to American political and national life.

Today, a new moral majority is rising. It is one which is uniting left and right, feminists, anarchists, atheists, Christians and even the fractious Catholic world itself.

If India, Vietnam, Italy and Slovakia can stop it - why can’t America?

People who disagree about practically everything else can recognise that surrogacy is a crime and needs to stop, now.

This is an issue with genuine mass support - across the boundaries of politics and religious belief. It’s an international scandal.

How long can the US government continue to see no evil? Until it is stopped, surrogacy will remain America’s national disgrace.

You can join the Good Fight - to stop surrogacy now.

Contact your local elected representatives, your government and elected officials.

You can donate to LifeSiteNews’ forthcoming campaign to place billboards across America to call for an end to surrogacy.

Tell your friends. If the truth was known about this diabolical business it would end today.

With your help, some day soon it will be a crime to sell children - even in America.

Hatred of the family is big business. For now. Save the children. Save the unborn. Stop Surrogacy.

If you think your soon-to-be ex-friends would like to stare into this abyss, consider doing this:

Share

If you would like to pay me to fight the Good Fight, you can do so here.