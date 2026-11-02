Here is bumper summary of what we are compelled to call the news.

A brief look at the contents will show you why this post may take you 15 minutes to read.

Will Trump nuke Iran?

Israeli election - Netanyahu out of options?

The Iran War - a disaster foretold

Trump war plans “Insane”

Liberal globalism - Mask Off in Europe?

US Midterms and MKULTRA mind control

Judicial coup in Poland

Riots across Europe

Slavery and the Based Response to reparation demands

Remembering the Dead - All Soul’s Day

Remigration or a rapist “gold rush” - Women against mass migration

Europe - broke and breaking down

The globalist sponsorship of The News - Who Programmes the Takesmiths?

A magnificent meme video from Glorious Lord Miles

WILL TRUMP NUKE IRAN FOR ISRAEL?

Donald Trump has been pressured by Netanyahu to relaunch the war in Iran with a devastating strike. For weeks, analysts such as Conflicts Forum, Douglas Macgregor and Alex Christoforou have said Trump’s promise of a brief and decisive attack signals the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

Yesterday, Tucker Carlson published a long summary of this dire situation.

So far the chatter has been that Trump would wait until after tomorrow’s midterm elections - and after the Israeli elections - to do so.

One of many reports saying much the same thing.

ISRAELI ELECTION - DEADLOCK OR BREAKTHROUGH?

The Israeli Knesset (parliamentary) elections took place on October 27th. Neither Netanyahu nor the Israeli Jewish opposition won enough seats to govern.

The Arab parties did exceptionally well, winning 19 out of 120. Netanyahu has tried to have the election annulled, alleging “foreign interference” - a charge which is not supported by Israel’s domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet.

It looks like the opposition leader and author of the “Dahiya doctrine” Gadi Eisenkot will now unite with the Arab parties to form a government, in a breakthrough arrangement which would deliver 67 seats out of 120 - passing the 61 needed for a ruling majority.

Today, hardliner Avigdor Liberman said he would support an Eisenkot government to prevent Netanyahu remaining in power - and despite Eisenkot’s apparent willingness to work with Arab parties in order to govern.

Eisenkot has said Israel must be rid of the “October 7th” government, and is determined to launch an inquiry on Netanayhu’s role in failing to prevent the attacks of which he was forewarned in detail.

Netanyahu running out of options

President Trump was said to be backing a “unity government” - in which Netanyahu would remain PM for two years before stepping down with a pardon for his financial and political crimes.

Donald Trump’s Roy Cohn strategy of issuing ultimatums has failed again.

Netanyahu has now abandoned talks to create this unity government, as no one is willing to unite with him to form it.

Netanyahu urged the head of the Israeli army to attack Iran in the runup to the election - but the head of the IDF refused to do so.

The move would likely have improved Netanyahu’s prospects in the election. His political technique has relied on war to secure him in office. Threatened with certain criminal prosecution when he steps down, he remains caretaker PM until a government is formed or new elections are held.

Israel faces serious challenges at home, with its wars failing to produce the desired results in Iran and in Lebanon. It is politically divided, seriously unstable, its military overstretched and exhausted, and its international position is terminally toxic.

Israelis recognise that the international perception of their actions including the terrorism in the West Bank have alienated Israel from its former Western partners in crime, to whom any so called “alliance” with Israel is now an electoral curse.

IRAN WAR: A DISASTER FORETOLD

Netanyahu has been calling for a US war on Iran for almost five decades.

It was not launched by any US President until Trump, as intelligence and military reports showed it would be a disaster. And it is.

I warned when the war was launched that it would be a disaster without limits, and now it is rumoured the nuclear limit may be breached - by the United States.

Practically everything I said then has now been confirmed. The protests in Iran were a Mossad operation.

The murder of the Supreme Leader and the assassination of negotiators has made the US agreement incapable.

Around two dozen US regional bases have been severely damaged. US security guarantees have become liabilities to its former partners in the region, whose map will probably be redrawn in the aftermath of this war of choice. Will the US and its security liabilities be part of that picture? Probably not.

The attempt to replace diplomacy with financialised bribery has also failed, and further escalation threatens to collapse the global economy itself.

The war has already spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, endangering a second global supply route through the Suez canal, and promising further regional escalation.

US war costs are now being reported in financial terms, too - with reports from Congress saying American operations consume between one and two billion dollars every day.

The US has spent $135 billion so far on the Iran war according to War Costs:

In Iran, US and Israeli bombings have galvanised an Iranian population which would have likely liberalised in the absence of a nationally unifying 70 day war undertaken with no discernible benefit to anyone, including the Israelis who urged it.

This time the Iranians have stressed there will be no restraint in their response.

If this means they will strike desalination plants and energy supplies in retaliation, the Gulf states will become uninhabitable - potentially unleashing a wave of around forty million migrants into Europe as the global economy disintegrates. Food shortages and even famines may follow if the supply chain out of Hormuz is obliterated.

This is a strategic defeat for the United States and a nuclear strike would make the once leader of the free world a global pariah.

It is interesting to note how Germany’s Blackrock Chancellor Merz applauded the launch of the US/Israeli war on Iran.

Statement by the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Aragchi.

Merz is an EU globalist, of course. This is the sort of grand strategy he pursues in the interests of that agenda - a disaster without limits.

TRUMP WAR PLANS “INSANE”

It is perhaps for this reason Senator Chris Murphy described the US attack plan as “insane” on October 30th.

Murphy also said the US government was covering up the costs of the war and the damage to US bases in the region.

Days after his statement Murphy was hospitalised - having reportedly suffered a stroke.

A report from The People’s Voice notes Murphy is expected to make a full recovery.

The likelihood of a recovery from insanity by the Trump administration remains contested.

For example, according to Lord Miles the Taliban are convinced there will be an invasion of Iran.

Yesterday’s news did offer some hope that insanity will not prevail, as the Iranian Foreign Minister announced the revival of the Iranian proposals to end the war, first presented months ago, to secure a deal to end (or suspend) hostilities.

Today, Reuters reported the deal is “being circulated”:

JUDICIAL COUP IN POLAND?

This week saw what has been described as a judicial coup in Poland, carried out by the pro-EU globalist Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

In an alleged violation of the constitution Tusk sent police to barricade Poland’s highest court whilst the rightwing Catholic President Nawrocki was flying to Senegal.

Nawrocki won the Presidential election in June 2025 following alleged interference by EU aligned globalists, as I reported at the time.

Nawrocki turned his plane around to return immediately, issuing a statement online to this effect.

His plane was denied permission to land according to reports, with his military pilot disregarding the order.

Nawrocki appeared at the protests surrounding the court and forced his way into the building, despite several liberal judges trying to bodily prevent him.

Allegations have been made by Polish members of the Sjem (Parliament) that some of the police preventing them from entering the courthouse were supplied by neighbouring Germany.

Sebastian Kaleta, member of the Sejm (Polish Parliament).

It is possible that Tusk and some of his judges will face criminal charges. Here is a reasonable summary of the events and the long term planning which is said to have produced them.

On November 1st it was reported by the globalist outlet The Economist that Tusk “used riot police to get his judges seated”.

This is the same constitutional court which declared Tusk had attempted a “coup d’etat” on October 31st. The coup centres over Tusk’s attempt to appoint EU and globalist aligned justices to Poland’s highest legal authority.

Within a day Nawrocki issued a statement accusing Prime Minister Tusk of “political blackmail”. As this report states, Poland is in a crisis of political legitimacy: whose judicial authority decides what the constitution rules?

Will that be the globalist PM or the nationalist President?

It appears tha the liberal internationalist EU is openly resorting to authoritarian subversion of its own “democracy”, whose nature is simply being revealed by the regime’s incapability to continue to manufacture belief in its system. Mask off.

UK MOVES TO REJOIN THE EU?

With seemingly exquisite timing the former Chancellor Rachel Reeves said this week that Britain’s future was within the EU.

As riots spread across the continent, and reports emerged of the judicial coup in Poland, the Prime Minister of Slovenia listed some of the failures of the EU’s now visibly authoritarian (and arguably doomed) regime:

RIOTS ACROSS EUROPE

Riots broke out in France which were said to have been orchestrated by the leftwing LFI - a party whose leader promotes the replacement of old Europe with the “new Europeans” his activists mobilised into looting and violence.

Riots were also seen in Belgium, Italy, Spain and Germany this week - as migrant looters combined with native Europeans outraged at the soaring cost of living produced by the liberal internationalist permanent war economy.

Europe faces a decision - remigration or riots, as I explain here:

REPARATIONS FOR SLAVERY

Renewed calls for the British to apologise and pay reparations for slavery were met with a decisive response from Restore Britain’s Rupert Lowe.

The racial grievance industry is coeval with the technique of liberal democracy - which is the manufacture of public opinion through cultural dominance and production.

Zora Neale Hurston died in poverty and obscurity. The lifelong race grifter and communist WEB Dubois died rich and famous. The narrative of the perpetual resentment of White people and the resulting insoluble racial antagonism is a product of the grievance industry, presented as liberation, by the liberal system.

If you would like to know how this business model brought us to this point, you can read my series on the manufacture of discontent.

Here is a brief summary of its contents:

SLAVERY AND THE CUSTOMS OF TRIBES

The leader of the British Conservative party is the daughter of a Nigerian Yoruba nationalist. This tribe practised and profited from slavery before and after the arrival of the White man in their native lands, securing the dominance of their Oyo empire by capturing and selling neighbouring non-Yoruba tribespeople to Ottoman and Middle Passage slavers.

The leader of the Conservative party comes from a tribe which customarily enslaved Africans.

That was yesterday, of course. Today is All Souls - the third day in the Triduum of Hallowtide.

The remembrance of the dead

November is the month in which we pray for the souls of the departed, and remember the saints (both those known and unknown to history).

If you would like to explore the relationship between memory and civilisation I recommend you read The Burial of the Dead by TS Eliot. It may help to redeem a memory saturated by the sensational trash of modern terms and conditions.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday I shall say that I do not savour the images of warmongering politicians using our war dead to claim legitimacy.

If you would like to know why, read this:

REMIGRATION - OR A RAPIST “GOLD RUSH”?

The recognition of the vast crimes committed by our states, which are victimising us all, is growing.

In Britain, a campaign group for women has described the mass migration flooding our homelands as a “gold rush” for migrant rapists.

The Women’s Policy Centre in Britain released this report on the 30th of October showing the alarming rise in rape and sexual offences committed by migrants against women and girls.

For decades sane opposition to mass migration has been bracketed with extremist beliefs.

The recognition that the liberal-internationalist policy of mass migration is a direct threat to women’s safety shows that public perception is moving towards the recognition that the extremists are not those who object to being raped and replaced in their homelands.

The extremists are the liberals in charge of our governments and our economy.

Dominic Cummings, former adviser to Boris Johnson, explains why the Boriswave happened.

TODAY IS BORISWAVE DAY

The British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to announce changes today to the legal right to remain in Britain of millions of migrants admitted under the government of Boris Johnson.

According to previous rules these migrants would be granted “indefinite leave to remain” (ILR) in the UK after five years - a date fast approaching for many of the 4.2 million migrants who arrived between 2021 and 2024.

Mahmood is expected to extend this qualifying period to 10 years, though given serious pressure from her own pro-migrant party, reports say any measures against mass migration are expected to be “watered down”.

Europe - Broke and Melting down?

The Belgian government has collapsed today with the resignation of the Prime Minister over the failure to agree a budget.

This comes as a cyberattack on Belgian supermarkets causes food to spoil in stores across the country.

Geoinsider’s report on Twitter notes

“According to HLN, the attack used the same method as the cyberattack that hit hundreds of supermarkets in France in mid-October.



Belgium now joins France and Sweden in a growing wave of cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems.”

In Belgium, the Nationalist Vlaams Belang leads the polls, mirroring counter-liberal trends in France, Germany and Austria. These parties seek to re-establish trade with Russia in place of funding a war in Ukraine whose sanctions and actions are destroying Europe’s energy supply and the industry which relies on it.

What do the Russians have to say? They claim they have no plans for an all out war, as European nations are “falling apart on their own”.

It is hard to argue with that assessment.

The EU is a globalist bureaucracy whose purpose is to dissolve its member nations into itself.

Perhaps its financial, moral and demographic destruction of our lives (and the wealth of our nations) is part of this business model.

Bankrupted by globalist policies, European states are now raising already historically high tax rates. The UK is raising taxes at the fastest pace in the Western world and Italy is now going to tax people who are leaving Italy due to rising taxes.

It is difficult to see how the EU remains cohesive and solvent as it promotes a war with Russia with neither the armies nor the industry and money to fight one. I think this is the beginning of the endgame for this ideological bureaucracy.

I would expect more chaos and shenanigans both here in Europe and in the US as the crime scene which is replacing our civilisation shifts into public focus.

NATO - NO ALTERNATIVE TO OBSOLESCENCE?

I began this substack with a post bearing this title. After over 70 years of this “defensive alliance” most European nations are unwilling to defend their own borders and are militarily incapable of defending their nations.

NATO is an ideological bureaucracy and was the military wing of liberal globalism. With the project to dominate the world a failure, it is obsolete.

European security will no longer be underwritten by the US, whose factions are fighting between themselves for the survival of the nation versus that of the collapsing globalist regime.

It is unlikely that further escalation in the wars abroad or in the propaganda war at home can revive or even preserve the goal of global hegemony from its own disastrous consequences.

What remains in reality are the debts and destruction left behind by the fever dreams of a permanent unipolarity. No one is going to win any elections on a message of more wars. The time for a peace dividend is now.

MASS MEDIA - AN MKULTRA OPERATION?

As Noel Fritsch explained on Redacted this week, the mass media mindgames played on the Western public are best understood as a form of abuse.

Whilst Americans are misled about the disastrous effects caused by the Iran war, Europeans are threatened with all out war with Russia. Western populations are being plundered by their political elites who pursuse policies of mass destruction, selling them with aspirational messaging mixed with fear and loathing.

The costs of these wars are coming home in financial, material and electoral terms. The result is the growing recognition that our media is a psychological warfare operation which prohibits rational discussions and persecutes the principled, sane and prudent.

This is significant, as it is the control of public opinion by mass media means which secures the image of legitimacy of our liberal democracies.

This mask is slipping as it is directly contradicted by reality. The result is a loss of control, and will likely see more repressive measures and impetuous actions on the part of Western State actors.

Fritsch provides exceptional analysis of a US government “off the rails”, detailing the “palace intrigue” in the White House which may see Chief of Staff Susie Wiles sacked after the “impending doom” of the midterms.

In one remarkable segment here Fritsch explains how Western populations are traumatised and brainwashed by screen-based news media - describing the mainstream narrative as a form of mass abuse.

WHO PROGRAMMES THE TAKESMITHS?

The once-respected British newspaper The Daily Telegraph has announced 100 job cuts including to its newsroom, prompting the departure of several of its headline columnists.

The Telegraph has recently been acquired by Axel Springer, a rabidly pro-LGBTQ media magnate who also owns Politico.

The sale of the Daily Telegraph was approved by Labour Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy - who celebrated her globalist beliefs as the former Shadow Foreign Secretary.

Springer’s company has issued directives to journalists which are shaping the “opinion economy” of those who consume these takes.

The terms and conditions of the takesmiths are

Pro-globalism

Pro-Zionism

Pro-neoliberalism

The Telegraph published this today, in an ongoing series of smear stories featuring Restore Britain and its promotion of pro-life-of-the-nation sanity.

Mr Crisp has obviously got the globalist memo.

Politico produces political news for the US, Europe and UK - and under Springer these arms of its operations were said to be increasingly merging as far back as 2022.

Axel Springer also owns the German newspapers Bild and Die Welt, as well as the Berlin news daily BZ.

In the US holdings include Business Insider, Morning Brew, eMarketer and Bisnow.

With holdings in Forbes and Newsweek as well as Polish titles FAKT and ONET, Springer’s neoliberal globalism is expressed in the international reach of his influence network.

I think we are living through the endgame of the liberal-global regime.

Now might be a good time to read about the strange death of liberal democracy, which I foretold last year.

This international death machine will not go nicely nor quietly. Expect more smear tactics, subversion, chaos and propaganda as the system breaks down.

Remember - you are not obliged to break down with it. Try to help those who may begin to lose their minds if you can.

God bless you all on this day of All Souls. Remember to pray for the departed.

Panel from Memling’s Last Judgement, ca. 1471

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