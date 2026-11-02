Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
21hEdited

I think it is highly likely that insanity will continue to prevail. There is a saying, if people don't take responsibility for their own inner madness, they will encounter it all around.

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Áine's avatar
Áine
17h

I think we are living through the end game full stop!!!!

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