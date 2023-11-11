Entrance to the Thiepval Memorial to the Missing of the Somme. The path from this point to the memorial is called the Path of Peace .

This is a post about Armistice Day, known as Remembrance Sunday.

In it I shall argue, through the use of video, poems, pictures and songs that we should never again send our sons to die at the behest of corrupt politicians.

There are two parts.

The first is about the terrible loss of the Great War, and the legacy of loss which haunts us today from the modern adventures of Regime Change.

Part two is about the enemies of God, of reason, of the truth and of peace whose business is death - and why you should recognise them as traitors.