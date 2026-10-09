Progressive street politics in France.

This is a post about mass migration, riots and the political conspiracy which has replaced civilised life in Europe with a deepening international emergency.

There are a lot of videos in it. It should take you five minutes to read.

CONTENTS

THIRDWORLDISATION BY POLICY - RIOTS IN FRANCE

THE NEW REGIME POLITICS: CIVILISATIONAL ARSON

A STATE AGAINST ITS PEOPLE - UK’S MIGRANT ENABLING LOCKDOWN

MASS MIGRATION IS A CRIMINAL BUSINESS

MIGRATION - OUT OF CONTROL? MIGRANT HOUSING “DESTROYED”

SCENES FROM THE NEW UTOPIA

COUNTER-REVOLUTION: IN DEFENCE OF CIVILISATION

THIRDWORLDISATION BY POLICY

In 2022 Eric Zemmour introduced “remigration” into the French Presidential campaign, launched with this astonishing video in which he spoke of the “thirdworldisation” of France.

Today, images of violent civil disorder reach us through networks of information not yet locked down by the liberal elite whose policies have created this crisis.

French officials have stated the nationwide riots have been orchestrated by the far-left political party LFI, whose local mayor in Saint Denis is recorded here, happily setting fire to a bin in the street.

His delight at joining the “protests” is captured in this image

Taken from the Institute for Remigration’s video on the riots in France

Mayor Bally Bagayoko’s parents migrated to France from Mali in West Africa.

THE NEW POLITICS: CIVILISATIONAL ARSON

A report in the Hungarian Conservative shows the riots are part of the political strategy of the pro-migrant La France Insoumise.

French intelligence services reportedly claim the riots are an “operation organised by the LFI and its proxies on the far left”.

If you think this is a rather extreme take, consider this statement from the LFI leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon on the 5th of October:

Melenchon represents what he calls a “New France” - one which has been “creolised” by mass migration, and which according to him has replaced the nation formerly known as France - which will “never exist again”.

The Great Replacement Clock shows that Europe will be minority White by the next century.

“Creolisation” is a leftwing feelgood synonym for “thirdworldisation”. This the the future represented by leftwing politics for European civilisation.

It is not confined to France.

The patriot Tyler Johnson was Restore Britain’s candidate

The governing Labour Party in Britain has won a byelection in London’s ward of Holborn and St. Pancras with a 35% drop in their vote share since 2024.

Sagal Abdi-Wali is a moslem from Somalia. She won with 12000 votes of a potential 70000. Over sixty percent of the voters did not vote at all. Those who did voted overwhelmingly for a third world candidate in Britain’s capital city.

A STATE AGAINST ITS PEOPLE

This may seem to indicate that multiculturalism is going swimmingly in Britain. Again, outside the mainstream memes of a captive media, a radically different picture emerges.

Last week the coastal town of Gosport in the south of England was locked down to permit the state assisted trafficking of busloads of illegal migrants - to be distributed across Britain.

MASS MIGRATION IS A CRIMINAL BUSINESS

Eleven police support units came from across six other forces to police a Section 34 order on a town of 82 000 people. The cost to the taxpayer of importing 149 migrants is reported to be at least £350 000 so far.

The obvious story is that the British state uses the police and the law against the British people to transport migrants into our homelands.

Our people are brutalised and demonised when they object to third world migrants being escorted into their home towns. Why?

Mass migration is a business. The Liberal State partners with organised foreign criminal gangs to import millions of new consumers because its internationalist economic model requires them.

OUT OF CONTROL?

The buried lede is that to do so, they now have to import police from across the country.

The state is strong when it can concentrate its dwindling forces on one event. As events move beyond a single location to many, this power is insufficient to maintain the manufacture of state sponsored disorder.

The heavy police presence - never marshalled to defend native Britons from migrant rape and violence - is explained by a mass masked protest at the port of Dover in early September.

Hundreds of masked British patriots formed to peacefully halt the state-assisted supply of migrants through Britain’s busiest port.

The leader of this movement, Daniel “Danny Tommo” Thomas, has been jailed without bail for six months after filming himself slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife.

His “Patriot Platform” now claims 45 000 members nationwide. Questions remain over the character and motives of Mr Thomas, but the public outrage his movement represents is unquestionably caused by the crimes committed by the liberal political establishment.

Their policies of censorship and partnership with organised crime have made them the enemy of the British people.

MIGRANT HOUSING ATTACKED

The backlash has escaped easily-policed single day demonstrations.

Houses of Multiple Occupation - HMOs - are being attacked.

These HMOs are presented by the British government as a solution to the crisis they have created.

Presented as more cost-effective alternative accommodation to the scandalous use of hotels to house migrants supplied by the State, they decant formerly isolated migrant populations directly into our streets - against the will of we British who are now compelled to live alongside them.

Well, it seems we British have had enough.

This is not an isolated incident.

A video of Kersal in Salford shows another HMO.

Thirdworldisation by design is criminalising our lives.

As Zemmour pointed out, our countries are impoverished and dislocated by the replacement of our people with those from third world countries.

Crime is normalised for and against the pro-migration policies which are making our lives a disaster zone.

As mass migration escalates, no place is like home. Our nations are replaced by a political economy which is destroying our civilisation entirely.

SCENES OF THE NEW UTOPIA

Recent videos from Germany and Belgium show a pattern produced by progressive political decisions.

This is Berlin, on the 7th of October.

Reports show the riots have spread from France to Belgium.

Even Reuters covered the violence in Liege.

A teacher in the French Alpine town of Annecy was assaulted by her students.

Here, a French woman has an improvised blowtorch aimed at her face for trying to stop rioters smashing up a bus shelter.

European women, who have typically voted in favour of migration-enabling progressive parties, are realising their lives are endangered by the New Utopia and its New Europeans.

Restore Britain infographic on sexual offences by ethnicity.

THE COUNTER-REVOLUTION: IN DEFENCE OF CIVILISATION

As the children of the revolution take to the streets, a counter-revolution is coming to take power. The former National Front leader Marine Le Pen has soared in the polls since the riots in France began.

The AfD in Germany and the FPO in Austria have secured commanding leads.

This “sharp right turn” feared by the EU since 2024 is a response to the extremism of the liberal political establishment, whose coordinated consensus in Europe and in Britain has forced a state sanctioned emergency on its people.

This revolution will be reversed or European civilisation will be replaced.

REMIGRATION OR DEATH

The Institute for Remigration has published an online dashboard showing precisely when each European nation will see its native people become an ethnic minority in their homelands.

British-based (and it is very based) Remigration Now has an online database of our people murdered by immigrants since 1833.

Seventeen of these victims of immigration were killed in the London constituency won by the Labour Party’s candidate from Somalia.

Across Europe, conservative parties are in decline.

In Britain, the Conservative Party is led by a Nigerian.

Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke “Kemi” Badenoch is the leader of the Conservative Party. She is the daughter of a tribal nationalist from Nigeria.

British C*nservatives are openly declaring for the enemies of our civilisation.

There is obviously no political solution to this crisis from within the rotten establishment whose coordinated consensus conspired to create it.

It is the duty of a responsible State to make violence, chaos, rape and murder impossible on this scale.

The policies of the liberal establishment have made it inevitable.

Politics today and tomorrow is a choice between survival and extinction, between the life of our people, our nation and our civilisation and death.

The real advertisement for the progressive utopia is not found in the saturation of our media with multicultural paradise fantasies.

It is in the normalisation of crimes so vast they have no name.

The demoralisation, moral corruption, brainwashing, bankrupting, rape, murder and replacement of the peoples of Christendom by design is a vast criminal conspiracy presented as progress.

As Restore Britain’s Tyler Johnson explains here, if you try to bring the politics of sanity to the streets of London you can expect to be violently assaulted.

To call for sanity, for order, for God, family and country in place of manufactured barbarism is to be called an extremist.

As we are ruled further into disorder priorities change. What is the cost of caring about being called names and cancelled? The benefit is compliance in omnicide, to profit a parasitic junta who are monetising our total and irrevocable loss.

What is radicalising the West is not online media misinformation, but the message from the awful reality created by the politics of national suicide.

This is a war on our civilisation which we are going to win, because it is now obvious that to lose is to lose everything, forever.

We will Restore Britain

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