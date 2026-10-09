Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
8h

Thank you Frank.

Blessings from Aus.

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Joe's avatar
Joe
4h

GET REAL!!! When a nation imports/allows in the Third World, then those people seek to then recreate the Third World in their new home.

No intelligent person, therefore, ought ever to be really surprised by the simply logical consequences that then must result. Invite rats into your home, you then get a nest of rats living there, as the night follows the day. Q. E. D.

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