Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
1d

Thanks for your optimism, Frank. Definitely a rare thing these days as we hurtle into the abyss. Or was it chortle into the abyss. Something like that.

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Robert Maune's avatar
Robert Maune
1d

Frank, you mind is the contemporary Briton's greatest asset.

May the Lord bless you, and keep you safe and sharp.

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