If you know, you know. The windmills we see around us today are a fitting epitaph to the quixotic enterprise of global liberalism.

The globalist faction can hardly believe its time is ending and neither can many of its victims.

This is because the liberal internationalist elite is limited by its own beliefs, and inasmuch as we depend on them to supply the meaning of our lives so are we.

This means it is impossible to believe anything it does not supply as belief, including the obvious reasons why it is finished.

In this latest post on liberal globalism I supply some of those reasons. It should take you around ten minutes to read.

What is “globalism”?

What is called “globalism” is the economic and political goal of standardising the world, secured by means of domestic social revolution and foreign wars, and animated by the mass manufacture of belief.

It was the grand strategy of the United States to lead and establish this global hegemony after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Why this matters

The position of all liberal parties in the West is calibrated to the international order known as “globalism”.

This means a permanent agenda of domestic social revolution and wars abroad, which in turn magnify mass migration. The liberal consensus, which is manufactured by the making of mass belief, seeks profit in every civilisational-loss making enterprise. Migration, climate change, abortion, hypersexualisation and gender madness are all rackets, as are the wars.

One of the memes of the trans cult, which is of course a virally transmitted business .

This is obvious now, and so is the manipulation of “democracy” itself. As the position closes, and the wars discredit all those who invested their political and professional fortunes in them, the result is moral, financial and ideological bankruptcy.

Everything must go!

Why do you get the feeling that everything in your life is being switched with a cheaper, inferior replacement (including you)?

Universal shrinkflation is a feature and not a bug of “globalism”. Products material, spiritual and mental are not only smaller in scope and size, they are also of an inferior quality. Consuming them consumes us, shrinking our concept of the world and of ourselves to the limited dimensions of the global supermarket and its product lines.

This is part and parcel of the delivery of globalisation. Everything that is not aligned with global standardisation must go. That includes belief, behaviour, culture, Christ and counter-liberal content.

We may deserve better pysops, but this is one of the ones we got.

Reality-Rejects

Globalism is a revolution. It is, like all revolutions, a revolt against reality.

Since it is inspired by the aim of replacing reality with itself, a sort of paralysed recursion limits its capacity to respond to the conditions it has created.

A system designed to reject and replace reality is incapable of responding to reality based issues with anything other than more of the same.

This is why we are getting more propaganda and censorship and no action whatsoever to correct any of the obvious and terrible instabilities created by this quixotic campaign.

This means that globalism cannot save itself from itself. It has created conditions of crisis which it cannot contain.

If you like, the aim was to consume the world via managed crisis. Our wealth and power and prestige as well as our moral standing have all been blown on a pipe dream.

Liberal intervention by economic and military means has failed to secure the manufacturing and mineral wealth of powers which remain outside its sphere .

The liberal international order is being consumed by the consequences it has created.

Evidence for the End

I know it is hard to believe in the End when we have been led to believe all our lives that this dispensation is endless.

Nevertheless, as the old joke says, all the signs are there.

The Israeli position, the middle east, US grand strategy, economic precarity for the elite, as the system faces meltdown due to its inability to climbdown.

Ukraine to all out war, for another example. An argument with reality which has been lost.

How’s the manufacture of mass belief going? Here is one example of how the globalist culture industry is being compelled to recognise reality.

Click the image for a link to Firas Modad’s tweet . He is worth a follow if you do that sort of thing.

This may seem like small beer to see one globalist rag compelled to acknowledge the awful reality its ideology is producing.

Of course, The Economist immediately begins to cope, by downplaying the magnitude of the obvious.

The manufacture of mass belief in the liberal international order is central to its political technique of control. As with its debt-issuance economy, this only works if its control is total. It isn’t any more, and so it doesn’t.

This single instance indicates the order of magnitude of the moment we inhabit. We are ruled by the most sophisticated belief-production system in history. Constantly refined over a century, it sells itself as the best of all possible worlds and is visibly producing the worst. The liberal-internationalist system is dying of a lack of belief.

This has been going on for years. Even its court scribes are beginning to admit this. Gradually and then suddenly, as explanations for bankruptcy have been known to arrive.

Good old Tom Eliot.

THE COLLAPSE OF GLOBAL GRAND STRATEGY

I have written at length on the fact that regime change and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race.

You can read about the racket that wrecked the West here:

Regime change wars can be understood as globalist wars, serving international interests to the detriment of the national interest, and replacing civilisation with barbarism.

These wars followed the collapse of the Soviet Union and were advanced by “neocons”, whose objective was to secure global hegemony led by the United States.

For example, Thomas Hirschfeld’s 1990 RAND paper “US Grand Strategy for the 1990s and Beyond” presented four options. Three of them would have delivered a “peace dividend” from the end of the Cold War. The fourth did not. It was the option of becoming the “Only Global Power”.

Guess which one we got?

The wars have not succeeded. If you are old enough, you will remember these wars were sold as civilising instruments. Iraq would become a liberal democracy and so on. China owns most of the oil business now and the region is largely dominated by Iranian influence.

In the economic sphere a similar degree of delusional zealotry was demonstrated.

The belief the Chinese would liberalise socially and politically along with their economy was present in Bill Clinton’s speeches and in the output of the internationalist “thinkers” of the 1990s.

This is the reason we now hear of the need for reshoring and “nearshoring” US industry and manufacturing. If only this could have been foreseen.

For another example of the planned unwisdom of global liberal expansionism, see this 2019 RAND paper on the quixotic strategy of the Ukraine war.

I include these RAND papers for a snapshot of the strategic imagination which has produced the picture of reality we see today.

It is the liberal-global West, and not Russia, which has been “overextended and unbalanced”. If you are old enough, you will remember the West these wars and their attendant mass migration and ballooning debts have replaced.

Our economies are themselves ponzi schemes powered by the make belief in markets and our increasing incapability to service our own debts. The transvaluation of our lives includes that of our money.

No amount of belief can make good the gap between fact and liberal values.

Right on the money. (I did not have time to edit out porn-enhanced Greta and replace her with the real, Lego-haired Current Greta . But you get the general idea. Apologies).

HOW IT STARTED, HOW ITS GOING

The use of Ukraine as a warring proxy towards the balkanisation of Russia and the plundering of its near limitless mineral resources has failed. The war of Israeli choice on Iran has been a disaster whose limits are not yet defined. These wars have demonstrated the limits of liberal interventionism, which was how Robert Kagan renamed regime change. Kagan now recognises the Iran war was a strategic mistake.

In the aftermath of this fateful error the US Navy cannot guarantee global shipping lanes, US military security guarantees are being withdrawn in Europe and have proven to be liabilities in the Middle East. The latest US National Security strategy is one which sees the US National Interest stumbling out of the smoking ruins of the Boomer Neocon Wars. As the Israeli grand strategy of regional dominance has also collapsed, the rationale for the US national debt has become an embarrassment.

Financial burden-shifting was advanced as a major reason for the US drawdown from NATO security guarantees in Europe. These real world limits now have real world effects. Strategy is pivoting, along with politics, towards a recognition of the national interest before it is annihilated by internationalist delusions.

The Israeli position has collapsed, their lobby and agenda is now and will remain an electoral liability. The leading parties of the major European nations are EU-sceptic and very likely to return to trade over permanent war as a strategic imperative.

There is no military solution to the wars of choice, but the fact that the West has proven itself agreement-incapable makes a diplomatic solution unlikely, too.

This is because we have seen diplomacy replaced with the rationale of permanent war since 1979. The recent attempts to switch out sanctions and bombing for financial inducements have also failed. The West must relearn the art of diplomacy which was discarded in the unipolar fugue state.

Project Global has failed. What is left is loss: debt, destruction, disorder. If you notice this, you are called a traitor by those whose careers depend on the continued denial of the obvious.

Are you not shocked and awed? One account of the nation-building liberal intervention technique which has produced the shocking and awful state we are in today.

REGIME: CHANGED

The regime that was changed most was ours, and not for the better. The West was formerly militarily dominant, enjoyed a technological advantage, its economies richer and its nations more stable and offered a more desirable way of life than those outside its sphere.

That was the 1990s, and things have moved on since then. We in Britain were told “Things Can Only Get Better”. Who can seriously believe they have, or they will do so if things continue as before?

Today no one speaks of “The Free World”, as liberties are constrained by the necessary measures of censorship and the attachment of social death penalties to public dissent from the forced liberal consensus.

If you name the sponsors of the wars you are ostracised “left” “right” and “centre”.

The presumed moral superiority of the Western Liberal model, intended to be exported worldwide, has been mortgaged into bankruptcy by decades of failed and disastrous military adventurism abroad.

At home, a combination of Weimaresque moral degeneracy and thirdworldisation has replaced the formerly settled social order. Chaos has displaced cohesion in a culture of crime from street to state level.

If you would like to read more about the origins of the rainbow movement, you can read my historical gap-filling exercise on the Weimar Republic here:

The antagonistic activists of liberal “rights” have mobilised factions of grievance into ever more extreme positions.

Elements of this cultural revolution include the breakdown and undermining of the family, shakedowns presented as reparations, hypersexual extremism, pornification, the polarisation of women versus men and the rapid devaluation of our currencies and standards of living.

What is the meaning of consent when there is no longer any consensus?

Consent is being withdrawn from the relationship we once enjoyed with the liberal State, as we realise in hindsight that we have been violated and gaslit for years. This is fatal to the performance of “liberal democracy” - which we are led to believe rejects authoritarian repression in favour of freedom of belief.

It is clear today we are free to agree with this doomed belief system or we are not.

THE NEWS FROM FANTASY ISLAND

As reality corrects the homework of the court scribes of our media, populations in the West are beginning to realise there is a reality beyond the fantasy island narratives of the news.

The role of belief in our political economy is foundational to the stability of liberal-global power. That this is not commonly understood is a demonstration of how it has been suborned to the aims of the global agenda. It has made the obvious invisible, until now.

We in the West are discovering how we have been ruled, why and to what end.

The end is now. The results of this experiment are in, and we inhabit them.

The war on our civilisation has been lost. The demand for reality, order, integrity, meaning and sanity is supplied by the ruling order which sought to replace them all with its own terms and conditions. That condition - the liberal utopian one - has proven terminal.

Globalism is dying of its own designs, and its death is a lifeline to the nations and civilisations of the world.

If you support my work - thank you. If you are able and willing to sponsor my counter-revolutionary propaganda, you can do so here:

If you would like to encourage your friends not to break down along with the international death machine, why not send them this post?

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God bless you all and do not despair. Tomorrow belongs to us.