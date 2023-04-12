United Nations poster for equality

IN this second part on a series treating the transgender culture, I will investigate the means by which it has been so successfully promoted - and transmitted - throughout Western civilisation.

How has the transgender culture spread so successfully - and where are the studies on this transformational phenomenon?

I will cover two main questions in this post:

Silence: Where is the research on this international identity crisis?

Sickness: How - and where - did this culture begin?

I will examine a further two in the next post: