Transmission
Seizing the means of reproduction
IN this second part on a series treating the transgender culture, I will investigate the means by which it has been so successfully promoted - and transmitted - throughout Western civilisation.
How has the transgender culture spread so successfully - and where are the studies on this transformational phenomenon?
I will cover two main questions in this post:
Silence: Where is the research on this international identity crisis?
Sickness: How - and where - did this culture begin?
I will examine a further two in the next post:
Social Contagion: How does the transgender culture reproduce?
Subversion: The capture of legislation and corporations