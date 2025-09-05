Consumer culture is cooked.

The progress of the liberal agenda has demonstrated that man is not good enough to be free.

The liberation of (largely) Western men and women from all traditional norms has not improved the moral character of our society. It has made us into atoms - a constellation of shimmering selves in a void.

How did we come to choose such a life? How were we persuaded it was all to the good? The 20th century saw the refinement of techniques of mind and media which would power us into a paradise on earth. Or so the adverts seemed to say.

APPLIED PSYCHOANALYSIS

Sigmund Freud’s new science claimed to have discovered the unconscious. Alongside this, his theory of the libido reduced to the notion that normal life and its normal norms caused people to become mentally ill - because it demanded they “ sublimate”- or repress - their erotic desires.

Freud’s double nephew was Edward Bernays - the godfather of modern media manipulation.. He said advertising was “applied psychoanalysis” - and he used his uncle’s ideas to mobilise and attach the deepest desires of men and women to any product requiring a larger market share.

He “desublimated” mass desire, attaching the forces he unleashed in the minds of millions to the products manufactured to match them.

Together, Freud and Bernays laid the foundation for the century of sales, their techniques pioneering a process which would deliver us into the consumer nihilism and amoral decay that is the new normal of today.

Chapter two of Reich’s book.

THE FAMILY AS FACTORY OF FASCISM

The myths of the 20th century were manufactured by the same machine which sold you every other idol. False gods of things small and great were marketed by the process of make belief, which made people believe in all the things that the producers made for them to consume.

This includes food, clothes, cars, holidays, thought, belief, and through “entertainment” - history and tradition and the popular concept of the truth.

After Freud and Bernays came a man called Wilhelm Reich. He was also a Freudian, and a psychoanalyst. He is remembered today by some for his belief that the “libido” of Freud is in fact a thing called “Orgone”, which he said can be generated in people by sitting in mossy metal boxes and the like.

Reich is significant to us for his hatred of the family. He said in his Mass Psychology of Fascism that the family was a factory that produced fascists.

He uses the term “fascist” to mean “the worst people on Earth”.

GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY

General Franco has been described as a sort of fascist. He fought for God, family and country - and his victory in the Spanish Civil War halted the “Catholic holocaust” of the 1930s. The vengeance of the Bolsheviks was unleashed on nuns, priests and Catholic laity - with even the dead disinterred to be desecrated.

Pope Pius XII welcomed Franco’s restoration of order and sanity and the reverence for Christ to the life of the Spanish nation.

Having declared for the Enemy of Mankind, Reich then outlines his remedy. To destroy the fascist factory of the family we must sexually liberate women and children.

From Reich’s chapter on the root of Authoritarian Ideology - by which he means normal family life .

Reich wrote this in the full knowledge of the Weimar Republic - whose Berlin hosted hundreds of child sex gangs, and where rich perverts could order children of either sex to rape from a variety of bars dedicated to delivering this liberating service.

I wrote a report about Weimar Berlin - which was lamented as a paradise lost in the musical Cabaret.

You can see in detail here what paradise meant to these people.

Reich and his allies approve of the Weimar Republic and its promotion of every stripe of rainbow perversion.

The theories Reich championed were enacted in the permissioning of every imaginable sexual desire in Weimar Berlin.

From one perspective the state we are in looks like progress - a process which happens inexorably, as men morally advance as a function of time.

This would depend on whether you accept the fundamental belief of this strand of liberationism - that any restraint on human desire is wicked, and makes men sick.

How healthy have our people become after a century of applied psychoanalysis?

How many people know that their vaunted belief in the freedom of choice is as much a product of the technique of sales as the things it frees them to buy?

As Herbert Marcuse noted, you are only free to buy what is on sale - and we are told what is on sale is all there is to want in life.

Marcuse said the promise of liberation through consumerism was a lie. He said it did not liberate men at all, but trapped them.

It did this, he said, by the process of “repressive desublimation”.

If you would like to hear more about this, the following video on “Desublimation” discusses these concepts in some detail.

God bless you all and have a good weekend!