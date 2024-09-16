Reconstructed “psychotechnical” torture chamber, used to break the enemies of Bolshevism in Spain

I have warned my children against reading, citing myself as evidence as to what that does to a man.

Since I am suspicious of good advice, especially my own, I read this by John Carter over the weekend:

I have read a lot of gulag literature, the best of it being Kolyma by Varlam Shalamov. I cannot remember being struck so profoundly by the horrors of Bolshevik fanaticism than when I read “To Shatter Men’s Souls”.

Today I bring you a brief account to partner this insight into the minds of the vanguard of permanent progress.

The people who do this are the Good People, calling all men evil who refuse to destroy civilisation in the service of a vengeful fantasy.

Today we examine how modern art was used to break the men who stood against the enemies of civilisation.

This is a post about Psychotechnique: The Modern Art of Torture.